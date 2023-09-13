For 35 years, the Napa Valley Arts Association has hosted its annual Open Studios event, usually during the last two weekends of September. The art discovery tour is designed to bring awareness to artists who create or show their work here in Napa by opening up local studios and galleries to the public and offering artists spaces to show their collections.

This year, the Napa Valley Register is highlighting artists who grew up and got their starts here in Napa — whether they’ve been creating art since kindergarten or as recently as the COVID-19 pandemic.

These eight artists are Napa natives and whether it be in the physical pieces they create, or the people and places who have guided them to where they are now, the region has had an impact on their work.

Ben Betourne

Ben Betourne will be selling pottery during his third Open Studios. His first introduction to art was through his mother, who is an artist herself. She gave him pieces of clay that he would make figures out of, and seeing his affinity for sculpting and pottery from a young age, she enrolled him in after school classes with Richard Carter at his studio along the Napa River in the 1990s.

He continued to be drawn to art in high school at Vintage, where he took ceramics from pottery teacher Mel Simpson. Throughout his years there, Betourne began to develop a style of wheel throwing and eventually worked as a teaching assistant for two ceramics courses at Vintage during his senior year.

After high school, he took ceramics courses at Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo as well as at Napa Valley College with professor Rhue Bruggeman. Around 2012, Betourne decided that to continue advancing, he needed to focus less on courses and more on producing original work.

Now, he works out of his home studio, where he throws, trims and glazes his work. He also teaches wheel throwing classes at the Sonoma Community Center — which also gives him access to a kiln. He said that ironically, being a teacher is a position he never through he would be in, but he loves it.

“It’s a community thing with pottery,” Betourne said. “I think that's what's always attracted me to it in the first place. It's one of the few art forms where people aren't really holding anything to themselves. I don't care if I teach people how to make what I make all day long, because my hands are different than their hands. They may take inspiration from what I'm doing, but it's never going to look the same. It's really kind of open and free in that way, which you don't normally find with other art forms that I find.”

This year, Betourne said the work he is showing at Open Studios is a collection of usable and bundle-able dishes in three distinct colors: matte black, matte white, and blue celadon, each with an amber celadon glaze. He uses spray glazing, which gives pieces an ombre look. The blue and amber celadon pieces resemble a sort of horizon.

“Some of my glazing right now is very horizon inspired,” Betourne said. “The blue sky meeting with the brown hills — that kind of look is inspiring a lot of the glaze pattern I'm doing. January has always been my favorite time of the year in Napa because of that reason: you get the crisp blue sky and the mustard that's growing in between the grape vines, the green grass and the actual brown of the vines before they start budding growth. The color palette that we have here has been really nice to draw from in my work.”

Betourne will be showing at 2718 Indiana St. in Napa.

Sarah Brown

Sarah Brown also got her start in ceramics at Vintage High School working with teacher Mel Simpson. After high school, she went to Napa Valley College, where she took courses but also worked as a ceramics technician. Later, when she transferred to University of California, Santa Barbara, she continued working as a ceramics technician at Santa Barbara’s community college.

“I never really left ceramics,” Brown said.

She graduated from UCSB with a degree in mathematics, but said that by the end of her senior year of college, she knew academia and math wasn’t the path she really wanted to take. After about a year post-graduation, Brown moved back to Napa, where she began her career in ceramics. She built a home studio in the basement of her childhood home, where her mother still lives, and works out of it today.

In addition to her practice, she also teaches art at New Tech High School, where she has been since 2020. Previously, she was a student teacher for Mel Simpson at Vintage, and took over the ceramics program after he retired until it was discontinued in 2020.

Brown said being able to work out of her childhood home is serendipitous since the space inspires a lot of the work she does.

“I have a whole series of stuff that I do with these fern imprints,” Brown said. "They are from the tree out there in the backyard. I could see it from my childhood bedroom window. Growing up, the tree just got taller and taller, and now I can hardly even reach the leaves anymore.”

Brown also said gardening in the backyard and cooking in the kitchen at her mom’s home have inspired the designs of many of her pieces. For example, she wants the mixing bowls and baguette platters she makes to be both beautiful and usable.

“I want to make art that compliments its space,” Brown said. “I want it to be a comfortable piece that is usable, but also pleasing to the eye.”

“…It should be functional art,” Brown’s mother, Ann, chimed in from across the kitchen, where she was in the middle of plating sandwiches on one of Brown’s platters.

Brown uses many firing methods to complete her work including oxidation, reduction and wood firing in electric, gas and anagama kilns, respectively. She describes her work as “balanced, not symmetrical.”

Though she makes all kinds of items, from platters and plates to mugs, she has an affinity for bowls, “because that's what I want to be as a person — bowls are open for giving and receiving.”

This year will be Brown’s 22nd participating in Open Studios and showing at her childhood home, 356 Franklin St., Napa.

A. Cort Sinnes

A. Cort Sinnes has been a participant in Napa’s art scene since back in elementary school, but this year will be his first showing in Open Studios. Sinnes began taking art lessons at the Napa Valley Art Association on Behrens Street back in fourth grade and remembers drives to and from the private lessons with his father.

In middle school, he took art as his elective in school, where he and classmates learned from teacher Madeline Winway.

“She totally taught us the basics and gave us a really great foundation to go forward,” Sinnes said. “I’ve kept using those skills my entire life — that and typing!”

Sinnes was in the final class to graduate from Napa High School when it was the only public high school in Napa, in 1972. He said that throughout his middle and high school years, there was a group of about eight students who he took art classes with each year, who stuck together and became a kind of community.

After high school, Sinnes took a break from art to become a writer. About 10 years into his career, he picked up a set of watercolors on a vacation and has been back to creating art ever since. His first professional art published were illustrations to accompany his writing, which is about gardening and cooking, but since then, he’s turned to producing art separate from his writing.

During the pandemic, he pivoted to painting with gouache paints and does a lot of nature painting. While Sinnes still writes and designs gardens, he said about 50% of his work today is painting.

Sinnes believes growing up in the Napa Valley has had a large influence on not only the trajectory of his career, but the inspiration for much of his work.

“I was just thinking last night: What would my aesthetic be if I grew up in, say, North Dakota in the middle of a moonscape?” Sinnes said. “Nothing against North Dakota of course, but the Napa Valley has influenced my view of the world and therefore my art a lot.”

Sinnes will be showing about 30 pieces at Open Studios, most of which are gouache paintings on canvas. He will be at 1456 Pine St., Napa, throughout the two weekends. He said he was most looking forward to getting to meet people who came to the event.

“I want to hear what people say,” Sinnes said. “I work so much of the time alone; it’ll be fun to have some interaction.”

Addie Harrold

It is also going to be Addie Harold’s first Open Studios show this year — and her first show as an artist ever. Though she’s been creating art her whole life, she didn’t turn to painting until about five years ago, when she retired after working in law firms for 28 years.

Harrold’s original plan after graduating from Napa High School was to become a fashion designer. She had always been interested in fashion since participating in Napa’s 4H program, where she learned how to sew.

“I was always making my own clothes,” Harrold said. “If there was a dance on a Friday night, I would make my own pants — I had to have something unique, something different.”

She went to the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising when it had a campus in San Francisco, but while she was attending school there, she was in a motorcycle accident that forced her to press pause on school.

She ended up having to move to her grandparents house to recover, after which she began working in law firms as a legal secretary. After 28 years though, Harrold said she got so burnt out by the work, she retired somewhat early. After that, she began to get back into art more seriously.

“I was always creating things, like an elaborate birthday hat I made for my grandmother’s 103rd birthday, or decorations for parties,” Harrold said. “I knew that I wanted to be in art, but I really had to find my medium.”

About three years ago, she decided to take painting lessons. At first, she said her work wasn’t great, but over time, she began to find a niche in mid-century abstract painting.

“I just kept painting because I was having fun, and pretty soon, I was creating paintings that I was actually liking,” Harrold said.

In her work now, Harrold focuses on mid-century art that she thinks would compliment the decor style of the same name. Her work is on canvases and features bright colors, bold shapes and sharp lines.

After Open Studios, she hopes to show at more exhibits locally, as well as finalize the design of her forthcoming website, where prints of her work will be available.

“My family has always considered me an artist, but even though I was, and I was always creating, I never felt comfortable calling myself that,” Harrold said. “But now I call myself an artist; I am.”

Harrold will be showing at 1075 East Ave., Napa.

Sue F. Payne

Sue F. Payne is a jewelry designer known in Napa Valley for her window displays, holiday extravaganza shows, and gorgeous necklaces and bracelets. Though Payne said she was always interested in art, gravitating toward art classes as a kid and working in creative careers — from florist to window displayer — throughout her career, she didn’t come to jewelry making right away.

In 1997, she was attending a high school reunion and needed the perfect pair of earrings to compliment her dress, but she couldn’t find them in any store. She decided to make them herself with beads purchased at The Beaded Nomad in downtown Napa.

“I had never been because I remember I thought, who could make a living selling beads?” Payne said. “Well, I bought $80 worth of beads that day, and I went home and stayed up until 3 a.m. making just one earring. I remember I woke up my (husband) and said ‘I have found my new love.’”

When she went back to the Beaded Nomad the following day to get the rest of the beads she needed to make a second earring, Payne met the shop’s owner, Peggy Owens Erridge. They hit it off, and Payne became the window displayer for The Beaded Nomad, which was open until 2018.

Erridge and Payne also became friends, and Erridge took Payne under her wing, teaching her the ropes of jewelry making. Since then, she's been making and selling her own work at local shows, as well as her own “Holiday Extravaganza.” In 2009, she began showing at Open Studios and has been ever since.

Her work utilizes pearls, semi-precious stones and Thai silver, as well as dichroic and flame-works glass. Most of her pieces are "spunky" — with uneven patterns and unique pendants that make for an eye-catching, high-quality product.

During Open Studios, she and Lisa Mar-Johnston will be showing together at Mar-Johnston’s home in North Napa, at 1022 Petra Drive.

Lisa Mar-Johnston

Lisa Mar-Johnston is an Open Studios newcomer this year. She’ll be showing her driftwood and shell sculptures alongside Payne, who convinced her to join the show in the first place.

“I’ve been doing art forever, and I said, 'I’d love to see you do this,'” Payne said of Mar-Johnston. “I saw her pieces, and I just thought, I have to have that. They’re just beautiful pieces.”

Mar-Johnston never set out to be an artist, and said she never even dabbled in art until about three years ago, when she and her husband were doing a bathroom remodel in their home.

She was looking for a specific piece of art to fit a space in the newly-designed room and couldn’t find it anywhere online — “I still can’t find it online,” she said.

So she made it herself. Originally, she designed a seashell display that stood on a stand and was displayed in the bathroom. After a while, friends began asking her to make them similar items, and then their friends’ would see theirs and ask the same.

After a while, she began to sell the shell stands. However, she realized at a show that the stands were too light to handle winds outdoors, prompting her to instead display the shells on driftwood that she collects from a beach in Mendocino that she frequents.

Mar-Johnston purchases the shells online and then drills a tiny hole into them. She attaches the shells to a pin-sized metal rod and then fastens that onto the driftwood, creating a sculpture.

When you purchase a piece of her work, it also comes with a sheet detailing the shells used and the name of the art.

“Viva la Differance,” for example, is a larger piece that features about five shells. Each one is a misfit, Mar-Johston explained. These include a misshapen sand dollar as well as a dextral (or right-handed) lightning whelk shell. She explained that most shells are right handed, meaning they wrap around the outside of their cavity on the right side. However lightning whelks are different, they are generally sinistral (or left handed). One in 100,000 are right handed, so it’s particularly rare to get a right-handed lightning whelk like the one in the piece.

At Open Studios, she’ll be showing “Viva la Differance,” as well as “Good Vibes,” a smaller display with three shells each said to have distinct metaphysical properties, in addition to many other pieces. Mar-Johnston will be showing alongside Payne at the same location, 1022 Petra Drive, Napa.

Andrea Cazares

Andrea Cazares’ journey in art began in an unlikely place: computer science class at New Tech High School. Still, she said she had always been artistic and was drawing with pen and paper since she was a little girl. Her parents moved her family to Napa to open Sushi Mambo in 1998, and Cazares said as a kid, her family often didn’t have money to buy toys or games, so she would turn to art. She drew elaborate games and mazes to complete with her siblings and sketched pictures with pen and paper.

“Art has always been about play for me,” Cazares said.

But in high school, which focused on technology integration, she began learning computer programming. She was able to use the skills she learned in these courses to improve her photoshop and graphic design skills, and eventually worked as a graphic designer for a few years.

At 22, she decided she could no longer do that work, which never inspired her. Art kept creeping back into her mind and calling her away, so she eventually decided to enroll at the American University in Rome, where she studied fine arts. Before taking this plunge, she did show some of her earliest work at the now-closed Slack Collective in Napa. These pieces were mostly portraits of friends and family, completed with pen and cotton paper.

Throughout college, she continued doing portraiture to make ends meet, usually for the children of diplomats who were also enrolled in her program. Through them, she gained notoriety and began to get more commissions, but her specialties turned to historical mediums, religious art and iconography.

During her time in Italy, she worked on research and restoration projects in the Vatican and throughout the city. Though she’s now returned to Napa full-time, she still visits Italy once or twice a year to do restoration and research projects.

In addition, she is the resident artist at Nimbus Arts in St. Helena, where she shows her more recent work. Cazares works with many mediums, including paintings, some of which feature gold and silver leaf, as well as mosaics, sculptures, majolica, and of course portraits.

Throughout Open Studios, Cazares will be showing her work at her home studio, 156 Vineyard Circle, Yountville. She will also be hosting tutorials and workshops during the four-day event.

Laurie Aboudara-Robertson

Laurie Aboudara-Robertson thought that she was going to pursue art from a young age, but she actually pivoted away from the profession during college, only coming back to it in recent years.

As a child, she was always drawn to the arts, and after high school, she began an associates degree at Napa Valley College, where she was taking graphic design courses. After two years at NVC, she worked at a summer camp with students with special needs, and from there, decided to become a special education teacher.

After a 35-year teaching career, first in special education and then as an English teacher at Silverado Middle School, Aboudara-Robertson retired and returned to art.

She does rock painting, utilizing stones and acrylic paints to make beautiful rocks that have been used as signs, memorials, garden decor and many other things. She said she tries to “honor each rock” in her work, selecting the colors and designs she paints on them based on their unique shapes and colors.

She also does a lot of commission work for local businesses, like Color Theory and Honig Vineyard, as well as private clients looking for a commemorative stone. She often gets asked to make stones to memorialize big life events like births, graduations and funerals.

Aboudara-Robertson begins most of her rocks with a base coat of black or white, though particularly beautiful stones she often leaves bare, and then begins layering on the stone’s design with acrylic paint. When she finishes, she seals the rock, so it is durable and outdoor safe.

One of the most rewarding parts of getting to do her work here in Napa is having history here in the town.

“It's fun to have taken art classes here as a young person and get to that point in life where I am now utilizing those skills and putting work out there,” Aboudara-Robertson said.

She added that she also often gets to make rocks for people and businesses she’s known for a long time, like her neighbor — Mr. Servone — when he passed away. Servone had been a well-known neighborhood tailor who worked near her own family’s business growing up. She remembers going over and picking up dry cleaning from him often and was touched when she was commissioned to make him a rock after his passing.

“I had known him, and of him, for 50 years. That was really special,” Aboudara-Robertson said.

In addition to commissions, Aboudara-Roberston also creates beautifully-detailed rocks featuring circular patterns and layered designs, which she will be showing at Open Studios. She also has small pots and to-go cups with her acrylic patterns painted on them that will be for sale.

Aboudara-Roberson will be at Color Theory during the event at 1343 Main St. in downtown Napa.

For more information about Open Studios, including a map of all the participating studios, visit artnv.org/open-studios-home.