It can seem like a daydream — sipping wines made from some of the Napa Valley's most celebrated vineyards while being entertained by performers from "Dancing with the Stars."

But this summer, that experience is no dream in downtown Napa, where that combination is the heart of "SAVOR After Hours," a "theatrical cabaret-style dance show" at the JaM Cellars Ballroom.

Starring the brothers Maks and Val Chmerkovskiy from "Dancing with the Stars," the show began its run on June 3. Billed as Napa's sole wine-tasting cabaret, "SAVOR After Hours" features dancing, music, illusions and other performances, each paired with wines from nine local vineyards.

While spectators enjoy their wines, the Chmerkovskiy brothers and accompanying special guest stars offer performances aligned with the overall sensation of each wine. Some tickets even come with cabaret-style roundtable seating, further immersing the audience in the show.

"We really express the wines through how they make you feel ... like in your gut and in your heart," said Mark "Swany" Swanhart, creator and director of the cabaret.

Wine is clearly the star of the show. In combinations meant to trigger emotions and memories, the wines are paired with routines by Maks and Val, who seek to heighten the experience of each wine through vibrant dance and close-up interactions.

Dancers sometimes even choose guests to join them onstage in dancing, laughing and living out the way wines make them feel.

After attending SAVOR After Hours, “you will feel closer to the strangers inside the ballroom and the people on stage” because “it is so commercially entertaining,” said Swanhart.

Val Chmerkovskiy, Maks’ younger sibling, said that "creatively, we are trying to make a show that brings the world of wine and the world of dance, cabaret, magic and calisthenics together. As a show here in Napa, we are trying to celebrate the community here and also the history of wine and pay homage to the vineyards."

Asked what he loves most about the performance, Val described "how interactive it is with the audience and how involved you feel when you're there. ... You feel like you're on a ride that doesn't stop for an hour and 20 minutes."

The Chmerkovskiy brothers end their performance with a bang, calling the audience to its feet for a last dance together as if one big Napa Valley family. In the end, their performance is more than just high art and commercially entertaining, according to Swanhart, who said: “This is Napa Valley’s show.”

"SAVOR After Hours" will be presented from Thursday through Sunday through Sept. 3. Thursday shows begin at 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday performances at 6 and 9 p.m., and Sunday shows at 2 and 6 p.m. Doors open one hour before curtain.

Each weekend will spotlight a different local wine. The program is recommended for visitors 14 and older, and guests must be at least 21 for wine tasting. No babes in arms are allowed.

JaM Cellars Ballroom is upstairs at the Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St. in downtown Napa.

For more information, visit savorafterhours.com.

