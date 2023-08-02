CARNEROS — On a breezy evening dappled with soft sunlight, the sound of enraptured footsteps, sparrow song and Shakespearean soliloquies rippled across the hills of the di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art.

It was July 26, the preview night for the Shakespeare Summer Stroll. The presentation by Shakespeare Napa Valley and Napa Valley College promised a “wonderful site-integrated presentation of (Shakespeare's) scenes, monologues, and sonnets” amidst the Carneros art preserve’s 217 acres of grounds and galleries, according to director Olivia Cowell.

The stroll was performed July 27-30 but was completely sold out by the 26th, said Jennifer King, the artistic director of Shakespeare Napa Valley.

“We’re seeing (theater) programming decimated across the county,” she said, but that thanks to well-supported Shakespeare programs in Napa and at the college via their sponsors — Napa County Board of Supervisors, Napa Valley Presents, Shakespeare Theater Association and Theater League Kansas City — theater in the valley is doing well.

Andrea Saenz, di Rosa's deputy director and director of education, said that “it’s a dream to be bringing the Shakespeare Summer Stroll back to this beautiful place” while addressing the 10 or so guests invited to the preview.

The Stroll debuted in 2021 during one of the early breaks from pandemic restrictions, Saenz said, and came about after multiple collaborations with King. She described di Rosa as “a little nonprofit on a very large property,” with displays of Northern California art installations from the 1960s to the present that she called an ideal backdrop for framing and reinvigorating Shakespeare's storied works.

Cowell described working at di Rosa as “always overwhelming. … Inspiration is around every corner, and I can just pick the scenes or sonnets based on what’s out there and what the area provokes.”

“One of the joys of Shakespeare is you can edit liberally,” she continued. Thus, while producers have kept much of the original early 17th-century language and cadence intact, they have used the red pen freely to adapt choice scenes and sonnets for the present day and the space they’re performing in. The Stroll featured scenes from “Richard III,” “The Tempest,” “The Taming of the Shrew,” “Hamlet,” “A Midsummer’s Night’s Dream” and a dramatic reading of Sonnet 60.

“It’s nice because you get to do Shakespeare but without the pressure of a full show,” said actor Pilar Gonzales, who played Caliban in “The Tempest” and Hermia in “A Midsummer Night's Dream.” The productions served as a reunion of sorts for many of the actors from the previous Stroll, she added, and were a collaborative process for old friends and new faces alike.

The performance, lasting about an hour and a half, began in di Rosa’s first gallery in front of a work entitled “Radio Imagination (part II),” done in acrylic, charcoal, steel and pastel chalk on wood by the Bay Area artist Sydney Cain. The piece’s haunting specters served as the perfect backdrop to the first two scenes of “Richard III,” which began with a booming soliloquy delivered by Rio Codda as the titular villain.

Codda quickly commanded attention with his speech, his erratic hand gestures and the venom he packed into every word. He was the very image of a man “determined to prove a villain.”

He descended and walked beside the standing audience members, some of whom shied away from his darkly robed stride. The tension was palpable as he came to confront Josephine Goldfarb’s Lady Anne, who sat desolate beside the shrouded corpses of Henry VI. The two circled each other as they exchanged barbs, each trying to assuage her grief and convince her to marry him while also admitting to the murder of the man they orbited. The audience was dead-silent as Codda knelt before her and offered to kill himself at her command, but she merely spit in his eye and someone gasped as the scene came to a close.

The audience filed out of the gallery, on the heels of the guide and his gold-topped staff, into the midst of a battle. Fernando Espinoza spoke as “Richard III’s” Richmond beneath a pair of twisting blade-like sculptures before rushing off to perform his part in the play’s climactic clash in Act V, Scene 5. The dueling spread across a vineyard-draped hillock and a large gong installation was put to reverberating use when Richard was finally slain, his treachery put to rest as Codda fell to the ground. The audience somberly applauded before moving on down the gravel path.

Farther up the way sat Ginna Beharry as Prospero, dressed in a menagerie of fabrics and swirls of green, blue and black that echoed the storm her character is responsible for in “The Tempest.” Prospero is a man in the original text but Cowell expressed that her priority as a director is always on “who can embody the words” without bothering much about who is “supposed” to play a role.

The audience followed closely as Beharry moved from her perch beside the di Rosa lake and held attention with her stately presence as she moved up the path. Ariana Nijem and Chancellor Kelly split the role of Ariel, Prospero’s servant in his quest for revenge, and spun down the path toward the procession, their bright faerie wings and ethereal movements marking them as not of this world.

The three of them spoke of treachery and magic as the setting sun guided attendees up the path, vineyards and lakeside shrubbery to either side. There were brief moments of static from their mobile speaker and microphone setups, but the movement of the scene created a sense of dynamism and audience engagement unattainable in a traditional theater.

That effect was deliberate, said King, the artistic director. “There's a freedom outdoors," she said. "… It lets the actors be in conversation with the audience— it’s more of a good time than the strict rules of a theater.”

Gonzales emerged from a bush, draped in similarly colored but noticeably more ragged garments than Beharry, as Prospero’s servant Caliban and moved in a two-legged crawl that belied simpering obedience and barely contained anger.

In a phone interview, Gonzales said that for a play like “The Tempest,” being surrounded by water and real plants helps her drop into character and during the preview performance, she evidently captured the twisted yet pitiable nature of Caliban.

Farther off stood Abigail Langhoff as Miranda and Gabe DuBois as Ferdinand, respectively Prospero’s daughter and a shipwrecked prince. They played Act III, Scene 2 amid a set of rusted arches, and their joyful chemistry mixed with a faint breeze as the two twirled around each other and fell in love – all according to Prospero’s master plan.

Wandering deeper into di Rosa’s grounds, the guide led attendees past more statues and sculptures of all varieties before stopping in front of Bright Eastman, who performed a rendition of Sonnet 60, “Like as the waves make towards the pebbl'd shore” (Poetry Foundation). She recited in front of a photo from the “Natural Discourse @ di Rosa” series, which depicted an older woman naked in an expanse of water, looking toward the camera with a collection of pond lilies about her head. Eastman was garbed as a water nymph to match and spoke on the endless march of time to the sounds of shifting water.

From there the audience continued through the gardens leading up to the di Rosa Residence, ducking under fronds and oohing and aahing at the fresh blooms. A smattering of chairs about the greenery set the scene for “The Taming of the Shrew,” and the audience took a brief respite as Codda returned to the stage for the second scene of the play’s second act.

This time Codda was dressed in vibrant 1960s-era hippie wear as Baptista, a wealthy merchant and father of two children of marrying age. He sauntered about the grass and embodied the by turns mellow and then hysterical speech patterns one would expect from someone dressed thusly. Mathew Cowell, playing Petruchio, a man in search of a wealthy wife, and Goldfarb in the role of Petruchio’s friend Gremio, made a beeline for him across the courtyard.

Petruchio sought the hand of Baptista’s eldest daughter in marriage, and was unafraid of her rumored antagonistic disposition. Cowell played a sensual suitor, constantly twisting his mustache and gesturing expansively with his hands as he waggled his eyebrows at the audience. He convinced Baptista to let him speak with the daughter, named Katherine and played by Jessica Romero, who languidly entered stage left.

Her pinks heart-shaped glasses and nonplussed attitude were the perfect foil to Petruchio’s incessant charm, and her no-nonsense, who-are-you-again ways earned more than a few laughs from the audience as Cowell bounced around her, refusing to let her dent his gold-digging demeanor.

Audience members were guided, many still laughing, some 20 feet to the left to observe the play’s next scene as Katherine’s sister Bianca, played by Andres Barrera Hernandez, was beset by three suitors posing as tutors. The trio played by Goldfarb (Gremio), Langhoff (Hortensio) and Nijem (Lucentio) bounced off one another in their saccharine desire to get closer to Bianca.

From there the eager attendees strolled into the di Rosa Residence. There waited Sophie Heflebower as “Hamlet’s” Ophelia, and she spoke the Act IV, Scene 5 monologue while slowly trailing her way down from the loft to the ballroom-like floor. Her manner shifted from that of a schoolgirl excited for a dance to a malicious witch as she moved, the flowery crown on her head often at odds from the curses coming from her mouth. She filled the space completely and the stripped-down but enclosed “set” let audiences feel almost as if they were inside her mind.

As spectators returned to the courtyard, attention was immediately drawn to Lena Randall, lounging against a stone turret. She launched into a rendition of the Act II, Scene 2 soliloquy that began jauntily enough but quickly spiraled into Hamlet’s iconic self-pity and introspective bemoaning. As she ambled about the courtyard, rapier hanging loose at her side, it quickly became apparent that this was a character teetering on the edge of madness.

Randall addressed a 15-foot paint-plattered abstract humanoid statue facing the courtyard as if it were Hamlet’s traitorous uncle Claudius, and the audience stood stock-still as Randall let Hamlet come apart at the seams, shouting and crying on her knees into a wall before rising and declaring how she would stage a play to prove Claudius’s guilt in the murder of Hamlet's father.

Randall froze in place and Nijem swept up in a matching costume to take over Hamlet's persona, and transitioned into the Act V, Scene 2 duel with Laertes, played by Kelly, who sought vengeance on Hamlet for the accidental slaying of Polonius, Laertes’ father.

Kelly’s Laertes was possessed of a cold and icy rage while Nijem’s Hamlet laughed and smiled not unwickedly. The two exchanged blows, with Nijem scoring the first touch with apparent ease and preening to the audience. The second touch went much the same but in her haste to showboat to the crowd, Nijem’s Hamlet let her guard down, and Kelly sliced her on the arm.

Nijem flipped a switch and unleashed some of Hamlet's anger, and battered Kelly to the ground after disarming him. As he lay dying against the Claudius-stand-in statue, Kelly revealed in a manner both triumphant and bitter that his sword was poisoned, and so there would be no real victor of this duel. Nijem fled the stage, spewing curses against the ones who had wronged her.

The final performance was a collection of scenes from “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” certainly appropriate for a summer stroll, and began with a short monologue courtesy of Espinoza as Puck, the trickster faery. He embodied the mischievous sprite with his bouncy manner, wide grin and high-pitched laughter, always leaning slightly forward as if letting you, and only you, in on a salacious secret each time he spoke. Other fairies (played by Codda, Nijem, Goldfarb, Kelly and Langhoff) formed a glittering backdrop as he talked, an ephemerally colored glass gazebo rising from the garden behind him.

The characters eventually flitted down the path toward the smattering of olive trees overlooking di Rosa’s Sculptor Meadow, and audience members were led to a collection of tables within the grove. This last “stage” was dominated by a tall columned arch with three colossal barrels forming the apex of the structure.

Gonzales, Randall, Heflebower and DuBois took to the stage as Hermia, Helena, Demetrius and Lysander respectively, the quintessential and confused love birds. They moved through the audience as they fought among themselves over who was in love with whom, as Espinoza and the fairies cackled from the trees as their magically induced mayhem erupted into crying, doe-eyed sighs and jealous yowling alike.

The four leads shared snappy lines of dialogue and impassioned performances before Espinoza swept down from between the tables, his goat horns dancing atop his head, and froze the scene before arranging the four, now safely enchanted to be in love with their proper mates, on a blanket to watch the play-within-the-play that comprises Act V, Scene 2.

Including the faeries perched in the trees, this sequence included the entire Stroll cast, and presented the tragicomedy of Pyramus and Thisbe to the four midsummer lovers. Pyramus, played by Romero and named Nick Bottom in their program, and Thisbe (Eastman), are lovers separated by a wall — which was hilariously played by Matthew Cowell, who went on to play an attention-stealing rendition of “the moon” (in which he held a lantern and looked moonily about) — who whisper messages to each other through a small hole. Through a comedy of fumbling errors the two lovers ended up dead in the manner of Romeo and Juliet; Romero and Eastman enacted their death scenes with much aplomb.

The hilltop was filled with constant laughter as the Stroll came to an end, and Espinoza delivered Puck’s closing monologue, asking for forgiveness for his goofballery and telling attendees that surely something so mystical must have been a dream.

Much applause met the bowing players as their costumes sparkled in the fading light.

