Blue Note Napa recently announced lineup additions for the 2023 Summer Sessions at The Meritage Resort concert series.

The additions include Grammy Award winning jazz vocalist Gregory Porter on Sept. 15 and progressive rock pioneers Yes performing a special Halloween holiday concert on Oct. 31.

New August events include former Go-Go’s popstar Belinda Carlisle on Aug.18, and Madeleine Peyroux on Aug. 20 as the jazz singer-songwriter continues to perform in support of her latest album “Careless Love”.

Award-winning trio Three Dog Night perform on Sept. 22. Chart-topping jazz/R&B sax player Boney James will then perform alongside five-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Lalah Hathaway on Sept. 24.

In October, UK's own post-punk rockers The Psychedelic Furs perform with new-wave pop band Squeeze on Oct. 6; and comedian Nikki Glazer stops by on Oct. 13.

The Meritage Resort and Spa is located at 875 Bordeaux Way in Napa.

Tickets to both newly and previously announced concerts are all on sale now at bluenotenapa.com.