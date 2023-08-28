It starts with an elevator ride.

Diners looking for a late-night drink and bite to eat in Napa’s Oxbow District can put the CIA at Copia on their list. Guests will be guided to The Grove’s kitchen elevator to The Haven, the Culinary Institute of America’s first cocktail-focused bar, which opened last month.

As the elevator doors separate, diners are met with a retro floor-to-ceiling mural marking the bar’s second-floor entrance, the words “cin cin” — used in place of “cheers” to toast in Italian — written in gold across the bottom. But the colorful art and “secret” entrance are where the speakeasy atmosphere ends.

Thomas Bensel, managing director at CIA at Copia, said during a recent tour the elevator attached to The Grove — Copia’s main restaurant — provided the unique opportunity to nod to speakeasy culture. However, once guests enter The Haven, the dining experience is more modern.

For example, music playing through the speakers will offer a mix of “world music,” according to Bensel. There were talks of playing hits from the Roaring Twenties, but CIA staff decided The Haven should have a different sound.

But why open a cocktail lounge in wine country?

The genesis of the idea came from observations of the Oxbow District, which shuts down before the late-night crowd starts up, according to Bensel.

“On Friday and Saturday nights there is not a lot going on,” he said, noting that in response to this trend, these are the only two nights The Haven is open. At least for now. The nearby Oxbow Public Market “goes dark” by 8:30 p.m. and The Grove restaurant closes at 9 p.m. This leaves a gap in time where people may want to continue their evenings out but are left with no place to go. The Haven aims to be that place, Bensel said.

The lounge itself is small and simple, taking advantage of Copia’s second-floor patio overlooking the gardens below and Napa skyline above. With the addition of a few well-placed seating options near the bar inside, The Haven is only able to seat about 40 people, Bensel said. The outdoor seating, coupled with strategically placed heat lamps, being the main draw.

Asked what the plan is when the rain returns, Bensel said “we’ll cross that bridge when we get there.”

Like the space, the food and beverage menu is also small and simple. The Haven’s kitchen — like the bulk of its seating — is located on the patio. A traditional Josper grill and oven is used to cook a variety of items, including charbroiled oysters and lamb skewers. Other offerings include grilled vermouth-poached nectarines and pan-roasted padron peppers.

Bensel said Josper ovens are used a lot at tapas bars, the shareable, small-plate nature of which is mirrored in The Haven’s menu. Opening up the oven, Bensel said you can throw in “mussels, white wine, garlic, blah blah blah” and create a dish with an added smoky flavor from the fired charcoal within. Dishes vary in price between $8–$24 and will utilize seasonal ingredients from Copia’s garden.

The Haven’s beverage program is a collaborative effort between consultant Josh Harris (Bon Vivants Hospitality, Trick Dog) and CIA at Copia team led by beverage educator Traci Dutton, according to a press release. The Haven offers a short list of creations inspired by the trailblazing author of “The Bar-Tender’s Guide,” “Professor” Jerry Thomas, as well as influential mixologists and trends from throughout the institute’s history. The bar will also offer a rotating selection of tapped cocktails, alcohol-free cocktails, plus local and international wines and beers. Most prices will range between $14–$20.

Among the cocktail selections are the Napa Valley Sour featuring Cabernet Sauvignon floating on a whiskey sour, “two worlds collide,” the menu states. The Blackberry Cobbler cocktail includes sherry and brandy with loads of fresh blackberries, while the Coffee Old Fashioned contains rye whiskey and coffee liqueur creating a “post prandial vibe.”

Bensel noted that Harris lectured at CIA before and “people were blown away.” Harris passed on his philosophy on cocktails and why alcohol-free offerings are essential. Sometimes called “mocktails,” Bensel noted this is a misnomer, recalling Harris’s stance that making fun of customers is bad for business.

“The consumer today wants options,” Bensel said.

The Haven offers an alcohol-free Charred Lemonade featuring lemons of the grill with ginger and coconut water, served icy cold. Also alcohol free is the Dr. Long Pepper, a play on the Dr. Pepper soft drink featuring red fruits and saba with Balinese long pepper and a bit of fizz.

In the spirit of consumer choice, the Charred Lemonade can also be served spiked. Just ask your server.

The Haven is open Friday and Saturday from 8 p.m. to midnight at 500 First St., Napa. For more information, visit ciaatcopia.com.

