A San Diego-based chef passed the first bar last weekend in Napa for the right to participate in the 2025 Bocuse d’Or, the prestigious biennial international culinary competition in Lyon, France.

Chef Stefani De Palma and Commis (novice) Bradley Waddle, will go on to represent the United States at the 2024 Bocuse d’Or Americas Selection, officials from Ment’or announced in a press release. This selection event will determine the finalists for the 2025 Bocuse d’Or, the prestigious biennial international culinary competition in Lyon, France. The pair was coached by Chef Devin Knell.

The organization, headed by Chefs Daniel Boulud, Thomas Keller and Jérôme Bocuse, recruits, funds and organizes the Team USA competition.

The event occurred at The Culinary Institute of America’s Copia campus where three teams convened to cook for 5 hours and 30 minutes. The competition followed the Bocuse d’Or format, with the chef candidates creating two presentations, a “theme on a platter” with Snake River Farms American Kurobuta Bone-In Pork Rack, accompanied by a “starter” dish and two garnishes, as well as a “theme on a plate,” incorporating a choice of summer squash from The Chef’s Garden and zucchini or sweet corn from Cooks Company Produce.

The chefs were evaluated on the overall harmony of ﬂavors in the dish, the presentation of the platter and plate, the techniques employed and overall kitchen skills.

“It is an honor to represent Team USA at the Bocuse d’Or in 2025,” De Palma said in the release. “An incredible amount of planning and practice took place over the last two months in preparation for this competition, and I am so proud of what Commis Waddle and I have accomplished. We are especially grateful to Ment’or, our coach, Chef Devin Knell, and Chef David Breeden for their support throughout our training and look forward to what we will achieve over the next year and a half!”

The team to place second was Chef Vincenzo Loseto and Commis Gavin Kennedy, coached by Chef Philip Tessier and Chef Angus McIntosh and Commis Alex Armer, coached by Chef Corey Siegel placed third.

"We witnessed the extraordinary talent of American young chefs during this competition. The winners of the National Selection begin Team USA's road to Lyon, where they will compete at one of the most esteemed international culinary gatherings," said Keller.