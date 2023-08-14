It's not the traditional Napoleon-style pies, nor the Chicago or St. Louis types you'll find at Croccante Artisan Pizza, an eatery on Pearl Street in downtown Napa. Instead, it's the rare-in-this-time-zone Detroit-style pizza, a square slice that's drawing in high praise from both locals and visitors.

Owned by Hakan Kostek and his wife Alice, the restaurant opens its doors in May. Its signature dish is served in an 8x10-inch rectangular pan and sliced into six squares. There are the three elements that define it, Haken said.

First, there is the caramelized cheese, baked into the crispy edges of the pizza. These are not crusts that will not be discarded on the plate, and families may squabble over who gets the corner pieces.

Second, it has a fluffy and almost buttery crust made from imported Italian flour that Hakan ferments for three days. He says this fermentation process makes it a lighter, more easily digestible crust.

Third, the pizza is topped with high-quality ingredients, including homemade sauces, locally sourced organic vegetables, house-made meatballs, and local cheeses.

The restaurant offers a wine menu that features local vintages or patrons are free to bring their own. (Mondays are free corkage days.) In addition to pizza, the menu offers fresh salads, meatballs, and garlic knots. Where possible, the couple sources their ingredients from the nearby Napa Farmers Market, many vendors of which they know personally from their years of selling freshly baked loaves, German-style pretzels, and pizza under the Napa Baking Company banner.

Hakan is from Turkey, but proudly identifies as Kurdish. He grew up covered in flour. "When I was young, I played with dough and flour in my uncle's bakery" in their small town in the northern part of the country.

"I loved the smells," he said.

Later, his family moved to Istanbul, and his father opened two bakeries. Kostek was studying to become a public school teacher, but he was also working alongside his father.

He met his wife while at school, and upon graduation, they both began teaching jobs in Istanbul. But Hakan quickly realized his passion was baking and returned to the family bakeries. Alice continued her teaching job, they had a baby, and it seemed their paths were set as a teacher and baker in Istanbul.

"Until one day, a friend suggested we try the lottery for a green card to go to America," says Alice.

On a whim, they applied. Weeks and months went by.

"We'd actually forgotten about it — but then, out of the blue, we got the green card!" she said.

They ended up in Napa because of another Kurdish friend living here. That friend introduced Hakan to Yusuf Topal, who hired him for his Mediterranean and Turkish restaurant, Tarla.

Meanwhile, Alice got a job as a checker, first at Lucky's and then at Whole Foods. Even at Tarla, Hakan yearned to be baking and continued the art in their home kitchen. He eventually moved on to a job as a baker at Model Bakery.

"I learned so much there; it was a wonderful experience," he said.

After a few years of learning and settling into life in Napa, he was ready to branch out on his own. The couple started the Napa Baking Company and began selling at Napa Farmers Market and to a regular clientele of local restaurants — his German-style pretzels were especially popular with the breweries.

At first, he was baking at home, but as the business grew, he moved to a commercial kitchen, borrowing space from Melissa Teaff (Catering). Meanwhile, he continued to perfect his bread and pizza recipes with a dream of opening a brick-and-mortar bakery.

"I've had amazing experiences working for others here, but I've always wanted to do something on my own," Hakan said.

With good timing, patience, and hard work, the Kosteks secured the empty restaurant right across from the Napa Farmers Market on Pearl Street (formerly Bui Bistro).

The outside seating area is shaded by the beautiful leafy trees that line the street, red and white tablecloths deck the tables, and each table has fresh flowers that Alice buys at the farmers market.

"I told Hakim that if we open this restaurant, I have to be able to put fresh flowers on every table no matter what," she says.

According to the couple, the effect is subtle but immediate — the guest knows they are in an establishment that cares about the entire experience.

Some of the first guests to come in during the opening weeks were Kostek's former employers and co-workers of Tarla, Melissa Teaff, and Model Bakery, who Alice and Hakan now consider friends.

It seems everyone the couple meets becomes friends for life and wants the best for them.

"We believe in hospitality and making people feel welcome," says Alice.

Croccante is located at 976 Pearl St. They are open daily 11 a.m to 9 p.m. (except Tuesdays).