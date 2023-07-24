A Saturday morning without a trip to the Napa Farmers Market leaves a hole in my week. Why is this? I can easily go to a grocery store to do my shopping, but the farmers market is about so much more than food. It is all about interacting with people. I may see someone I know at the grocery store, but I will see many people I know at the Napa Farmers Market.

On a regular basis the market is the largest gathering of people in Napa. It is a community gathering place and the place to go to see family, friends, and neighbors. A few Saturdays ago, the market attracted 3,400 people. You do not see that many people in one place in Napa for a free event except for Porchfest, the July 4th parade, or the Christmas Parade… and these are only annual events.

A trip to the Napa Farmers Market is ostensibly a shopping trip. However, there are those rare occasions when I really do not have anything to shop for, but I still go for the social aspect of just being at the market. I like to make the rounds and talk to the vendors, many of which I have known for over 10 years.

The first aisle starts with Fernando from The Patch and Michele from Bera Ranch. Both exemplify the friendliness of the market’s farmers and what buying locally grown produce is all about. It is slow going as I always (and I mean ALWAYS) stop to peruse the beautiful plants at Morningsun Herb Farm and chat with Hillary about plants and our mutual love for our dogs.

New to the market is Sean at Channa Ranch. He quickly became a favorite for his unique and hand-made sausages and cuts of pork. He is also a chef and provides invaluable tips for cooking. Laddie from Long Meadow Ranch and I are Master Gardeners, so we have to chat about our mutual friends and garden interests.

I still remember when Jamie from Sonoma Mountain Beef first joined the Napa Farmers Market with her fantastic beef, and now lamb and pork. She is a wonderful person to talk to, and an accomplished rancher. Moving down the aisle is Barry from Far West Fungi and his assortment of mushrooms. Barry knows his customers and will hold out a “bag of browns” if we are late getting to the market.

On the other side of the aisle is Sun Tracker Farm, owned by two of the market’s younger farmers: Robert and Carine. In addition to raising nutritious produce, they are also raising the next generation of future farmers, with their sons Albie and Loic. Carine is also on the Napa Farmers Market’s board of directors because you cannot have a farmers’ market without the expertise of a farmer. At the end of the row is Annette from Arceo Ranch offering everything from cherries to peaches to kiwi fruit depending on the season. Annette has wonderful samples to share and an encyclopedic knowledge of everything grown on their ranch.

My trek around the market also includes stopping to see my favorite specialty foods vendors. Sylvia at Mi Fiesta has the best enchiladas, and Rena at Atlas Peak Olive Oil has a great balsamic vinegar. Juju at JuJu’s Mediterranean Kitchen makes baklava to die for. No trip to the market is complete without checking out Sweet Linda Lou’s always humorous sign and enjoying a triple chocolate brownie. Jeff at Rollz Baking Company has diet-defying sticky buns that are sometimes consumed before I get home. Jessica from Bailey’s Best makes delicious sausage rolls, which are a great lunch after a strenuous day at the market.

No trip to the market is complete without stopping to see my favorite artisans. Sherri Gallagher has sold her handmade jewelry at the market for years. When my wife Jeanine is with me a stop to see Sherri becomes doubly important. We might purchase a gift for her or for a friend. John, of Napa Valley Leathercraft, makes beautiful leather products including the only three belts I wear these days. John hails from Wales and was a musician in London in the early to mid-sixties when some of the British bands such as the Hollies were just getting started. He has great stories to tell about those days. Debbie with Worm Endings Unlimited is a former Master Gardener and has great products for home gardeners. She also loves to spend time with children, showing them her worms.

Quite often I come home from the Napa Farmers Market with a few things I did not realize I needed until I got to the market. That is the joy of socializing, kibitzing with vendors, and encountering products that sell themselves.

Summer also means it is time for our annual Friends of the Market campaign when we ask for our community’s support in the form of donations. Help us reach our $35,000 goal by making a donation today at www.napafarmersmarket.org/donate, or by mailing a check to Napa Farmers Market, PO Box 10822 Napa, CA 94581. If you prefer, you can donate in person at the market on Tuesdays and Saturdays, using either a check or credit card.