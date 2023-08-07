Judd Finkelstein grew up in the wine industry. He worked his first tasting room shift in his family’s winery, Whitehall Lane Winery in St. Helena, at just 9 years old.

Today, he runs his own winery, Judd’s Hill, off the Silverado Trail in Napa. But as much as he loves wine, Finkelstein said he’s always been drawn to the art of cocktail making.

This led him to The Fink, his semi-eponymous bar at the Napa River Inn downtown in what was once Silo's jazz club.

Still, he said he didn’t fall in love with cocktails until he worked at a fine wine and spirits shop in Phoenix, Arizona after college. Throughout his time at Arizona State University, Finkelstein played in bands at parties and bars, and said that despite spending lots of time playing music in these drinking-centric environments, he was never a big drinker.

“I was pretty much always the designated driver — so I was popular in that way,” Finkelstein said.

While he said most of those early band gigs were in bars full of “keggers” and cheap liquor, Finkelstein discovered that by using fine spirits, he could make drinks that actually tasted delicious. While working at the fine wine and spirits shop, he would often bring a few ounces of some fancy liqueurs home and make a cocktail meant to be enjoyed, not used as a means to a blurry end of the night.

When he moved back to Napa Valley after living in Arizona and Los Angeles about 20 years ago, Finkelstein found that a good cocktail was hard to come by in wine country.

“We’ve got the best wine in the entire world right here in Napa Valley, but a cocktail culture hadn’t developed,” he said.

Finkelstein was convinced a good mixed drink was impossible to find in the area until he and his wife visited Tra Vigne Restaurant in St. Helena. The pizza joint’s bartender, freshly 21 Andrew Salazar, made Finkelstein a drink he enjoyed so much, he spent the next two decades following Salazar to whatever restaurant or bar he worked at, just as a patron, and eventually, a friend.

“I pointed in his direction and said, ‘You’re my guy; I’ll follow you,’” Finkelstein said. “...When we’d go out, the question was, ‘Where’s Andrew working?’ or ‘Is he working tonight?’”

In the years since, Salazar has become famed in Napa Valley for his mastery of more than 125 drinks, his impressive employment history, most recently as the head barman of Miminashi until 2020, and his perfectly-balanced and acclaimed cocktails.

Finkelstein has also made waves in the cocktail industry in Napa since moving back. He founded the Friends Of Ardent Mixology (FOAM) group, Napa Valley’s cocktail appreciation guild, and said he was approached countless times about opening a cocktail bar of his own. However, it wasn’t until 2019 that he decided the time was finally right.

As his kids got older and he and his wife became a bit more hands-off at the winery, Finkelstein began to think he might have the bandwidth to begin a new business venture. He had begun looking at potential venues for a small downtown bar when Greg Cole, the previous owner of Celadon, suggested the location at the Napa River Inn which had been sitting empty since Silo’s closed in 2019.

Cole sat down with Finkelstein and the general manager of the Napa River Inn, Sara Brooks, to discuss a potential bar. At the meeting, Brooks realized she had actually been to a fundraiser hosted at Finkelstein’s home tiki bar, designed by Danny Gallardo, who also did the design for The Fink.

“That was a great icebreaker because she recognized me,” Finkelstein said. “She said ‘OK, I've seen what you’ve done in your garage — what do you think you could do with this space?’”

Around the same time, Salazar approached Finkelstein looking for advice on a potential independent venture in the cocktail industry of his own.

“[At the meeting], Salazar sat down and took out his notebook, and I sat down and took out a non-disclosure agreement,” Finkelstein said. “By the end of our chilaquiles and coffee, we decided ‘Let’s do this together.’”

While the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the bar’s opening, Finkelstein and Salazar still managed to generate buzz for the coming business during lockdown by traveling around Napa Valley neighborhoods with “The Fink’s Distinct Drink Wagon,” a mobile cocktail wagon serving complimentary cocktails at socially-distanced driveway get-togethers. In late 2020, Salazar was announced as the wagon’s “Global Drink Ambassador,” teasing the coming partnership on the bar.

As the wagon garnered more and more attention, Finkelstein finally announced plans to open The Fink, with Andrew Salazar as head barman, on Nov. 30, 2021. On June 21 of this year, the cocktail bar officially opened for business.

The “neighborhood bar for the world traveler” aims to pay homage to the historic space it occupies in the building of the old mill on the Napa River.

“We wanted to bring the theming of the 19th-century mill into this space and we imagined it as the 19th-century boat house for the mill,” Finkelstein said. “Here we are in this amazing space with the river and the mill—we had to celebrate them both.”

Stepping into the space is like stepping back in time, thanks to The Fink’s detailed branding, rapidly-expanding “global” food and drink menu, and special touches—like a custom globe that plays music from around the world, depending on which way you spin it.

“All of the drinks are segmented geographically, playing on how the river historically connected Napa to the rest of the world, bringing some of those flavors in, with the food and the drink selections,” Finkelstein said.

Currently, the menu has 24 drinks spread across three sections: their classic cocktails, as well as a California-inspired section titled “LA to the Bay” which features tiki drinks, and “Gotham City,” including New York-inspired cocktails.

In the coming months, Finkelstein and Salazar hope to expand across the globe, with drinks inspired by New Orleans, as well as the Caribbean, Europe and Latin America.

To first-time patrons, Salazar recommends the “Fifteen-Love”— The Fink’s take on a Pimm’s cup — complete with Pimm’s No.1 lemon, fassionola, mint and soda. His favorite of the bar’s drinks, though, isn’t on the menu just yet.

“When we roll out our collection of Caribbean classics, one of my long-standing favorites is a Mary Pickford,” Salazar said.

In addition to the expansive cocktail menu, the bar also has a “secret” food menu of sorts, which Finkelstein described as “worldly bar snacks.” Though it isn’t printed on any menus, the bar serves up house-made beef birria tacos, Roman-style square-cut pizza, Israeli hummus and fresh pita, and a Tamago egg-salad sandwich.

Finkelstein hopes that the cocktail bar will be a “classy, but not snobby” joint where locals and travelers alike can come for good company, food, and most of all, a delicious mixed drink.

The Fink is located at 530 Main St., Napa. For more information, visit thefinknapa.com.