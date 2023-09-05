Napa Valley is home to over 400 wineries, 90 plus tasting rooms with various varietals offered at each. Yet, all of the wine is typically poured into the same thing. For one vineyard, glass means much more than just holding wine.

Long before Ron Haber, the co-owner, and co-creator of Haber Family Vineyards, was in the wine business, he was in the glass business. Seventy years ago, his father, William Haber, and partner, Joe Henry, started Haber and Henry, Inc. The New York glass and metal company was responsible for many high-end projects across New York City.

Upon his father's passing, the company was left to William’s sons Jerome, a graduate engineer at the time, and Ron, a high school senior who eventually joined his brother full-time in the company. The business grew over the next 40 years, and the name changed to W&W Glass LLC. (Walls and Windows) Today W&W is known for supplying and installing glass in monolith meccas, including at Los Angeles International Airport, New York University, and the 9/11 memorial.

In 2005 a deal was finalized to sell, “The next generation of Habers bought us out,” said Ron Haber. He and his wife Sue-Marie sought a second act in life—retirement in Napa Valley.

Starting in the mid-90s, the couple was avid Napa Valley wine aficionados and collectors. Howell Mountain, in particular, interested them after they fell in love with the beauty of the mountainous AVA.

Once retired, the Habers were actively looking for a plot of land to live on and plant grapes. When Ron was heading to a national trade show in Vegas, he got a call from his broker that a 5.5-acre site and house were going on the market that day. Based on the description alone, Ron purchased the property in 2005 and shared the news with Sue-Marie after she landed from her Newark-bound flight.

They planted their first acre of grapes a few months later. Howell Mountain is, historically, a special place to grow grapes due to the soil, which is predominantly volcanic, and the fact that the vines reside above the fog line. This allows for consistent sun, creating grapes with thick skin, darker-colored wines, and a more concentrated taste. After an excited Sue-Marie walked through the finished result, she called Ron and said, “Let’s go. Let’s do it. Let’s make a label!”

By the end of 2005, they planned to grow a vineyard, alter the house on the property, and create a wine label. They worked with the Pina Vineyard Management to create their vineyard.

Those plans, however, would dramatically change. In 2008 the financial crisis neared its peak, leading to the unraveling of Bernie Madoff's Ponzi scheme. This led to significant losses to the Habers and severely changed their plans.

"We hunkered down. and we used what capital we had left to work toward getting this business off the ground," said Ron.

The Habers used their resources to make the most impact, starting with hiring famous winemaker Timothy Milos. Milos attended Cornell and UC Davis for an enology and doctoral program in molecular plant biology, respectively. He has over 20 years of experience making wines in Napa Valley and has led production for big-name wineries like Immortal Estate, where he scored a 100-point ranked wine, in addition to numerous other high scores in various publications. Milos made the Haber’s first release, a 2006 Diamond Mountain Cabernet.

In addition to Milos, the Habers built a brand around their rich 70-year-old history and passion for glass design using elements throughout their wine experience.

Their bottles do not simply hold wine inside; instead, they screen print on the bottle directly to add texture and personality to the glass instead of applying a paper label. The logo they created masterfully ties their history with glass and the beauty of Howell Mountain together. The image is a view of looking through a window onto the beautiful mountains surrounding Napa Valley.

Even the wine glasses used at their tastings are innovative, containing a divot on the side. When the wine is swirled, it adds immediate oxygenation to the wine, strengthening its depth and complexity. The couple says when people side-by-side test with a regular glass, the results "almost always evoke shock."

While glass is a joyous homage to their past, the Glass Fire of 2020 led to "a total loss of our Howell Mountain and Diamond Mountain cabernets,” Ron Haber said.

“We are still navigating this loss to this day, as we were supposed to release them this year,” he continued. “Instead, we, like many other producers, are piecing together everything from our library, including our chardonnay."

Still, he is confident their upcoming releases will be wonderful.

Haber Family Vineyards is now farmed by Barbour Vineyard Management, and Milos remains their only winemaker. The wines have fostered a cult following over the label’s 18 years of existence with 700-long time club members across 40 states.

Peter Jaccarino, known around Napa Valley as an oenophile of experiences, said the Habers make for a memorable time.

"Ron and Sue Marie are warm, knowledgeable, and wonderful hosts that provide an exceptional tasting experience showcasing the best of Howell Mountain wines," he said.

He also noted what attracted him to collect Haber wines was "the lovely balance and depth within the blends along with their bold cabs that are drinkable now but also age wonderfully."

Haber wines are available by appointment only at Brasswood. For more information, visit: https://www.haberfamilyvineyards.com/