In 2019, Brady Bisgaard was a school teacher. As he had it off, he spent that summer working for Oma'o Man — which means "green man" — in Oahu and instantly fell in love with the business and connecting with the community. Eventually, Brady and his wife Marzi left the Hawaiian lifestyle behind and moved to Northern California to try and "get ahead in life."

Six months after they moved, Bisgaard quit a recently accepted job because he saw a glaring opportunity for something familiar.

"We went to markets and noticed a void as they were just picking back up again after COVID," he said.

Fast forward to today, and the words healthy, refreshing, and local create the tagline of Bisgaard's business, the Green Smoothie Co. The company's name is directly representative of the end product they produce. A green smoothie served fresh from local ingredients, initially inspired by his time at Oma'o Man.

"We try to source our produce locally and fresh by partnering with growers who bring produce on the mornings of the market. We blend it all up and offer it to our community members as a fresh farm-to-table option," Bisgaard said.

Both are passionate about community building.

"We found joining local farmers markets was a great avenue to do so," said Brady.

"We missed our green smoothies from Hawaii, so we brought them to the markets. We knew this community would love it just as much as we do," said Marzi.

You can find the smoothies on Tuesdays and Saturdays at the Napa Farmers Market, selling one type of smoothie in two sizes. The small (16oz) is served in a plastic cup and costs $7. The large (32oz) comes in a glass mason jar, which you get to keep for $12.

Their two-size-fits-all smoothie, he said, comes in one flavor containing a proprietary blend of kale, spinach, romaine, baby bok choy, mint, mango, and banana.

"No need to make it difficult for customers or us," said Bisgaard.

The result is a beverage balanced to be nutritious and fresh while avoiding being overly sweet. This difficult feat is rare compared to the more popular commercialized smoothie chains that have created a symbiotic association with sugar and smoothies. Relying on a single option forces Bisgaard to tightrope a delicate balance of flavor.

The Napa farmers market starts at 8 a.m. and ends at noon, so for many, this is the first thing people will consume. If the smoothie wasn't formulated carefully, many would experience a glucose crash, inducing a nap resembling those so common after a Thanksgiving meal.

The repeat business proves Bisgaard has the recipe down. He said he's accustomed to hearing, "This is my favorite way to start my day!"

He receives similar feedback while selling at other regional farmers' markets from Folsom to Sacramento. Bisgaard notes he appreciates the Napa market in particular.

"We work quite a few markets, and Napa's is one of the most organized and well run," he said. "I owe them a lot."

Additionally, the company has partnered with the Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op to bottle and sell its smoothie in-store.

"You can now get it every day of the week, although we prefer the markets so we get to interact with the community," Bisgaard said.

He said his business has grown to employ 10 part-time employees, saying, "The majority of them were our customers first, furthering our vision of creating opportunities for community members while getting to meet awesome people!"

Bisgaard's community-based approach to business fosters a positive and fun vibe at his stand, but his delicious drink delivers a healthy option that Napa's downtown desperately desires.

He began offering samples as some farmer's market goers were apprehensive about a green smoothie. He said those who try for the first time say, "Tastes green! Surprisingly good too."

He added, "I frequently hear that Napa needed something like this."

Avid cycler and Napa local Will Carlon shared a similar sentiment.

"It's easy to find good things to eat in Napa, but harder to find things that are good for you to eat," he said.

The owner of Winston's Bakery, Alex Macaraig, believes that's shifting.

"People aren't looking for healthy food when they go out to eat. Good restaurants are trying to change that, so our customers feel better, not only when they eat our food but also after," he said.

You can find Bisgaard pouring pitchers in the back row of the Napa Farmers Market closest to Soscol Avenue. Together with neighboring stands Naysayer and Toasted, their popularity creates queues resembling an airport check-in.

As Bisgaard looks ahead, he wants to combine his background and passion for education and youth with teaching entrepreneurial lessons.

"My ultimate vision would be to partner with a local underfunded school and create a small business program," he said. "They get to intern, and the teacher and I create a curriculum to help them eventually become entrepreneurs."

To learn more about the Green Smoothie Co, visit www.greensmoothieco.store