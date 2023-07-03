Running from July 4-9, join fellow foodies, patriots and partiers at the CIA at Copia’s Fourth of July summer food and culture special, “American Bounty.”

Each of the six dining experiences will take you to a different time and place in American food culture, and attendees can expect to be wowed by dishes prepared by an assortment of visiting celebrity chefs and local culinary wizards.

There will also be live concerts and prime viewing for the Napa Valley Expo’s Fourth of July fireworks show in Copia’s primavera gardens. The July 4, 7 and 8 events can be attended with the purchase of a single ticket, or purchase a multi-day ticket for $250 via the “American Bounty Dinner Package.” Tickets available eventbrite.com/cc/american-bounty-at-the-cia-at-copia-939169.

July 4: New England Summer in Napa

Prepare to enjoy a “good ol’ fashion New England clambake” from 4-6:30 p.m. at the CIA at Copia’s gardens, courtesy of special guest chef Jeremy Sewall. Sewall is a CIA grad, Boston restaurateur and two-time James Beard Award nominee. He will be bringing a family style east coast menu west to celebrate Independence Day. There will be lobsters, oysters and additional seafood raised or caught by his friends and family in New England. Tickets include food and wine / beer and range from $125-150. Purchase tickets at Eventbrite.

July 5: Oklahoma Fried Onion Cheeseburger drive by pop-up

Swing by CIA at Copia’s Lunch Box seating area to pick up or sit with a classic Oklahoma cheeseburger from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until supplies run out. The pop-up will remain for the rest of the “American Bounty.” The fried onion cheeseburgers are priced at $9.50 a pop. The Lunch Box will continue to serve its standard lunch menu.

July 6: Philly Cheesesteak drive by pop-up

Return to the Lunch Box for some cheesy goodness, once again from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. as supplies last. The classic Philadelphia fare will cost $9.50. Guests can eat at the Lunch Box or venture out into the world with their cheesesteak.

July 7: San Francisco - A Classic American Melting Pot

Join Michelin-starred chef Mark Dommen, chef and partner at One Market Restaurant in San Francisco, at 6:30 p.m. for a smorgasbord of iconic American and San Franciscan flavors. The menu will be served family style and will highlight the “story of the many influences and history” of west coast cuisine, as per the press release. Tickets include food and wine / beer and range from $95-250 and can be purchased through Eventbrite.

July 8: California Soul

Dine with chef Tanya Holland as she displays her inventive take on American soul food and comfort classics, as stated in the press release. The dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. Holland is an acclaimed chef, restaurateur and cookbook author, and is sure to impress diners with her “dishes rooted in a Black southern cultural repertoire with a 21st century sensibility using local, sustainable, and seasonal ingredients.” Dinner will be served family style in the Copia gardens. Tickets include food and wine / beer and are $95-250 and can be purchased through Eventbrite.

July 9: Festival Napa Valley concert, CIA “Time for Three” Concert & “Summer” Food Stations

Return to CIA at Copia at 6:30 p.m. for food vendors featuring Vienna beef, lobster rolls and live music courtesy of Grammy-winning string trio Time for Three. Round out the “American Bounty” Fourth of July celebrations with this classic Napa Valley blending of food, wine and music. general admission tickets are $35 but tickets for students are $20.