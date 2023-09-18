At the center of Napa’s recent focus on all things cocktail is noted Napa mixologist and bar manager Josh Weed.

He’s previously consulted for Napa bars such as Palisades and Kitchen Door. This year alone, he helped create and launch both the Bitter Bar Speakeasy at Hanks Takeaway and The Gin Bar at ZuZu, which he says “was possible due to his culinary background.”

Weed got his first back-of-house experience working at the Ivy Deli Liquor Store in Santa Barbara, where he fell in love with making shawarma sandwiches.

Soon after, he got hired as a host at The Brew House in Santa Barbara and then transitioned to being a bar back. Weed explains this as “a way for people to get experience.”

“You get ice, restock liquor and build synaptic connections like Grey Goose versus Kettle,” he said. "I became a bartender there the day after my 21st birthday.”

After bartending for a while, Weed craved something more creative, so he studied at Le Cordon Bleu in Portland, Oregon. He says he had a rough experience while there.

“You learn a lot, sure. Is it worth the tuition? Absolutely not,” he says.

Weed says he also had a dispute about previously earned college credits.

“The campus president knew my name,” he says. "I did end up graduating in half the time for half the tuition.”

The last part of his degree was to complete an unpaid externship, which generally lasts a few months, requiring a chef to sign off on progression. Josh went to work as a chef de partie at Masa’s in San Francisco. At the time, Masa’s carried a Michelin star and was ranked in the top 50 restaurants in America.

Weed says his experience was “like a reality TV show.”

Every night, he designed a dish based on the ingredients in the fridge at that moment.

“You’d come up with a dish and run it by the head chef who would say, ‘Great — or are you nuts?;” he recalls.

Weed says he quickly learned how different ingredients could work together to create something memorable. Still, he moved on within a year.

“I was making $1 less per hour than the fry guy at In-N-Out,” he says.

He then moved to Napa in 2011 where he worked, by his recollection, an absurd schedule.

By day, he poured wine in the tasting and harvest rooms at Black Stallion Winery while working at Fagiani’s (now Avow) at night.

On Fridays and Saturdays, he’d have to be at work at Black Stallion by 9 a.m. After his shift, he’d go straight to Fagiani’s, where he wouldn’t get home until 3 a.m. He maintained this as long as he could, but ultimately, his tenure at Black Stallion ended around the same time Fagiani’s closed for a rebrand.

In 2015, Weed became part of the Morimoto family as a bartender. By 2018, he was the bar manager, where he started to execute “wilder things, like food-based cocktails, which are popular now, but rarely seen back then.”

He created a gimlet inspired by pho, a gin cocktail based on Tom Kai Gai, a coconut soup-inspired cocktail named Tom Yum, and a popular duck l'orange drink.

“My culinary background gave me the inspiration to explore the world of cocktails,” says Weed. “Cocktails are traditionally much more boring, seasonal fruit with sugar or acid. The world opened up once I started pulling from my culinary background.

“A good cocktail is like a good dish in the culinary world: it should open the drinker up to new ideas, flavors and unexpected concepts.”

Being a bar manager also expanded his relationships with reps of liquor distributors.

“It gave me more access, meaning more liquors and spirits I could try,” says Weed. “This is a ceiling you cross once you become a manager of a reputable bar and is impossible for a starting bartender who couldn’t even try a sip of it all.”

Another perk of being Morimoto Napa’s bar manager was traveling to Morocco to open a new location at the Fairmont Hotel. Weed was tasked with creating a menu by combining drinks that would thrive in the region and staples served at Morimoto’s globally. However, some drinks required culinary reformation.

“White Lily is a famous drink, but we didn’t have access to the Calpico that goes in it, so I had to use a local yogurt to achieve the same balance,” says Weed. “Same with another drink that called for Wagyu beef; I turned to Australian beef fat instead."

After seven years with Morimoto, Weed and his bar partner-in-crime Kayla Mays left to open the gin and bitter bars on Main Street, launching the spirit list and back of bar menu together. Weed and Mays worked together for 4 years at Morimoto and were a well known bar pair in Napa.

Weed says he was responsible for “anything liquid and how it was put on paper.”

Today, Weed is back at Morimoto Napa, where his next goal is to build cocktail programs at multiple locations. Weed said to be on the lookout for Morimoto. “While many new bars have opened in Napa, our new cocktail menu will push boundaries in the near future.”