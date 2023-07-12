Something new is cooking at 505 Lincoln Ave., and it smells like seared salmon, sumptuous sliders and local spirits.

The Lincoln, described as a new “rustic American gastropub” by co-founder and restaurateur Adam Snyder, is replacing The Deck, the restaurant half of the Ace & Vine gaming and card room in Napa.

Last Thursday marked the launch event for the new restaurant — and also served as a fundraiser for the local nonprofit Hands Across the Valley.

Hands Across the Valley supports food security programs in Napa, according to John Dunbar, a board member and former Yountville mayor. Food security is a serious challenge that many Napans simply don’t know the extent of, he continued, and the fundraiser at The Lincoln is the first of many community events planned to raise awareness of the problem.

Hands Across the Valley has held an annual fundraising gala and auction for 30 years, with last year’s event raising about $650,000, according to Dunbar. The nonprofit supports the Napa Valley Food Bank, Meals on Wheels, The Table, Molly’s Angels, Puertas Abiertas, Feeding it Forward Napa Valley and other food programs.

Proceeds from The Lincoln’s launch gala will benefit Hands Across the Valley, said Snyder.

Attendees gathered inside The Lincoln, which is dominated by dark wood floors and ceiling beams, a large bar with an array of softly lit tulip-shaped hanging light fixtures, and two walls of glass windows and doors. These open out to a large wraparound deck that was decked with a live music stage, matte tables embellished with white flowers and flickering orange candles, and a view of the tree-studded Napa River.

The deck continues to unfold into a large patio — diners who remember this space as Compadres Rio Grille will recognize this as the former koi pond deck — that features a wide-open area for families to take a break from their meal: on the large couches, by the fire pits, or on the playing green decorated with Ping-Pong and cornhole.

Some 125 people checked into the invitation-only event, according to proprietor Mike LeBlanc. Guests ranged from friends and family to Hands Across the Valley supporters, as well as local dignitaries such as Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley and state Sen. Bill Dodd.

Dodd said in an interview that Hands Across the Valley “means so much for the community,” and through events like its annual gala and The Lincoln gathering “they’ve found the sweet spot to get people to raise money for a good cause.”

LeBlanc himself has been a member of Hands Across the Valley for three years, and described his excitement at helping it to widen its fundraising in addition to its yearly gala. He is the primary owner of Ace & Vine but said that the restaurant half of that operation, The Deck, was ultimately too focused on supporting the casino and was failing as a restaurant.

“Adaptability is key in this business,” LeBlanc said, explaining the pivot to a more food-forward direction with The Lincoln. The restaurant is still housed in the same building as the card room, but is now a separate business focused on an evolving menu of American cuisine, local wine and specialty cocktails.

The Lincoln is emerging from a quick transition after The Deck closed May 1. It has been a hectic 10 weeks since, LeBlanc said, but he was ultimately proud of the look of the restaurant, its new team and the menus its members have devised.

“We had some ups and downs with staffing,” he said, but LeBlanc predicted The Lincoln will be ready to open to the public on July 21 for dinner and late-night bar hours, 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. from Wednesday to Sunday, with brunch to come later in the summer.

“We’re not trying to be fancy,” said Snyder during the Thursday event. “We just want to have good food, good music, good people and a good time.”

The Lincoln’s creators want to give the late-night working crowd a fun and comfortable place to hang out, while also providing entertainment and a diverse menu for families of all ages. In turn, LeBlanc added, “private events are front and center” and the restaurant plans to host more parties for organizations like Hands Across the Valley, and also will be involved with festivals like BottleRock.

Bar director John Schantz emphasized the dynamic qualities of the various dining experiences, from the late-night bar crawl to the “live music summer brunch fun” that will be available on the deck later this summer. One particular focus of his is a “100-mile-centric” approach to the bar’s offerings.

“We buy local to create less carbon footprint,” he said, pointing to a goal of sourcing all alcohol from within 100 miles of the restaurant. The Lincoln stocks some national-brand beers such as Modelo, but by and large focuses attention on what Schantz called the “hidden gems” of the Napa Valley. Thus the bar has assembled a wine, beer and cocktail list adorned with local artisanal drinks — “all our wines are under $20 a glass,” said Schantz — by picking suppliers who may be lesser known.

“We want to bring in the people we work with,” Schantz said, saying that The Lincoln aims to create a tight-knit relationship between supplier and restaurant to display those “hidden gems” of the valley’s alcohol game while giving customers the best experience for the price point. Happy hour is from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday to Sunday.

The Lincoln’s executive chef Leo V. Varos Jr. echoed those statements, saying the restaurant isn’t trying to do “anything very pretentious” and will focus on “eclectic, family-friendly … contemporary American food.” He isn’t too concerned with labeling it, though, saying it’s about the quality and family atmosphere and “(making) it the best possible with the best people.”

Some of the menu highlights for him are the salmon lollipops and the hash mac. The lollipops are a shareable plate, combining Asian spice with sweetness using sriracha, honey, garlic and soy sauce drizzled atop seared salmon. The skewers are then rested artfully around a cabbage slaw.

“People love them here,” said Varos, and they all very much enjoyed the tasting stage of finalizing the menu.

The hash mac is a specialty that came about during the workshop stage. Varos whipped up a spiced cheese sauce alongside fusilli noodles to create a mac-and-cheese-like dish, while also toying with 30-layer potato au gratin hash browns. Cooks compress the potatoes with 60 pounds of force and then fry them.

“I had been wanting to do an au gratin for a long time,” Varos said, and somehow in the planning stage “the two found their way to each other.” The dish now consists of the hash browns at the center of the pasta and cheese, almost like a hidden potato-y treasure.

“It’s a very rich dish, a lot of carbs,” he said, lamenting slightly that the only thing balancing it out is a smattering of chives. “But people love it.”

Varos plans to evolve The Lincoln’s menu as the restaurant moves ahead, “likely in six months or maybe three if things aren’t selling,” and he is excited to see what else they can cook up. “We have lots of ideas in the notebook stage.”

Notably, The Lincoln currently lacks an oven and has been using a large cast iron wok in its place. Where kitchen staff would be using the oven to sear the salmon or other such techniques they whip out the wok instead, with Varos saying simply, “(If you) have a pan and heat, you can execute anything.”

“It’s been pretty fun,” he emphasized, and that exciting other “American wok dishes” are sure to come out of this unique kitchen feature. For him, “if you get the best product you don’t have to do much to it,” and culinary ability combined with high-quality ingredients make the “limitation” of missing that oven more of a path to creativity.

LeBlanc and Snyder ended the event by thanking attendees for supporting both their new eatery and Hands Across the Valley.

“It’s a great cause and we’re happy to raise money for them,” said LeBlanc, while Snyder in turn thanked him for believing in and investing in The Lincoln, saying, “It wasn’t easy, it’s been a rough road,” but an opening is on the horizon.

LeBlanc then sabered a bottle of champagne.

The Lincoln at 505 Lincoln Ave. in Napa will be open from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m., Wednesday to Sunday, starting July 21. For more information, visit handsacrossthevalley.com.

Hands Across the Valley has scheduled its next fundraising gala for Sept. 16 at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St. (Highway 29/128) in St. Helena. For information about the nonprofit, visit handsacrossthevalley.com

