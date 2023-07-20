Napa brothers bring a taste of their parents’ native Autlán, Jalisco, México to their hometown — and add their own California twist — at Tacos el Muchacho Alegre.

The taco truck, parked on the 700 block of Jackson Street by Universal Auto just off Soscol, is a family success story.

For brothers Amador Jr. and Antonio Pelayo, the truck is an extension of the cenaduría, a type of home restaurant that is popular in México that their parents, Amador Sr., a landscaper, and Isabel, a house cleaner, ran out of the family home in the 2000’s on weekends where, for years, dozens of community members would show up at their doorstep for regional staples like menudo, a popular Mexican soup, along with other regional Mexican dishes.

Meanwhile, the entrepreneurial brothers, now in their 20’s, took a cue from their parents and bought a taquiza, (or portable taco cart that contains a griddle and steamer) as teenagers, and would sling tacos at family gatherings on weekends. Now, more than a decade later, the brothers are still selling tacos — and they’re enjoying themselves in the process.

Today, Tacos el Muchacho Alegre is a family business venture, and natural progression from the family’s underground cenaduría and taquiza pastimes.

Amador Sr., who worked as a cook at Italian restaurants in Los Angeles for many years before moving to Napa, helps out in the kitchen, Isabel makes the popular aguas frescas — currently on the menu is the agua verde, a refreshing green fruit and vegetable juice with ground chia seeds for texture, and is the perfect accompaniment to all menu items — and the brothers’ sister, Carla, runs their social media.

Their clientele, they say, is a healthy mix of locals — those who want to start their day with a quick meal come by for the hearty, off-menu breakfast burrito and high school students drop by during lunch period to nosh on Amador Jr.’s popular steak fries — and serious Bay Area foodies, thanks to wide-reaching publicity from Bay Area publications that have advertised the truck on “best of” lists.

A customer who makes it a point to stop at the truck for tacos when he drops his car off at one of the nearby auto shops for servicing said the truck’s tacos “relieve the pain of paying for the smog.”

Despite the competitive nature of the food business, the brothers have managed to stay the course through devastating wildfires, the pandemic, and rising costs. And although the brothers have seen many food trucks come and go in the last decade, they say they’re happy to share the streets with all.

“The sun comes out for everyone,” Amador Jr. said.

They look back on their efforts to jump-start and grow the business almost a decade ago, as an uphill battle. Luckily, they had support from not only their parents and siblings, but also from uncles with taco trucks in Vallejo and Oakland who helped teach Amador Jr. the ropes.

Immediately after graduating from Vintage High School in 2014, Amador Jr. worked a harvest season at a local winery, saved some money, found an investor and bought the truck later that year. The truck sat around for a full year before they obtained all the permits and licensing to get it up and running, and Amador Jr. admitted, there was a lot of food waste early on.

Of the steep learning curve, he said, “You start getting all your skills, you learn how to do things quicker. That’s kind of what helped us. I would call my uncles and they would stop by, give me a hand, show me how to do things, help me out. They were really supportive.”

One standout menu item: the dogo — a bacon wrapped hot dog topped with caramelized onions, ketchup, raw onion, tomato, crema, salsa and a hot pepper — is a nod to the family vacations back in Jalisco, during the Carnaval Autlán festival that takes place every February and attracts people around the world for bull riding, live music and dancing.

“Those are sort of a big hit. Those are a little snack, it’s just like, boom, boom, you can have two or three, get fries on the side,” said Antonio.

Along with the dogos and traditional Mexican dishes like sopes, birria and popular off-menu item tortas ahogadas (Guadalajaran submarine sandwiches “drowned” in red sauce), Amador Jr.’s popular Mexican/Californian fusion dishes that include the steak fries (now available in surf-and-turf with shrimp), the off-menu breakfast burritos and the shrimp and fish tacos topped with punchy chipotle aioli.

Muchacho alegre translates to “happy boy.” The brothers got the idea to incorporate the name into their taco business from a popular banda song — a genre of regional Mexican music that can often be heard playing in the truck. The name is fitting, as the brothers joke and laugh with neighbors and frequent passersby.

After all, “you want to have tacos when you’re happy,” said Antonio who encourages customers to “pull up, have some tacos and be happy.”