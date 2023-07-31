Café Gira Flohr brightly beckons customers and curious worker bees alike with its bright colors, sunflower decals and the aromatic allure of freshly brewing coffee. Business owner and barista Sophia Flohr recently opened up her awning and parked the lunchbox-like coffee trailer at 1490 Soscol Avenue and is very proud to be sharing her love for coffee and hospitality with an equally excited and welcoming community.

“I’ve always liked being a barista,” she said. “It’s kind of that immediate satisfaction of making something, the progress of it, and someone gets to enjoy it immediately.”

Warmth from coffee and from kindness are the themes of her business and start literally with the name. Girasol means sunflower in Spanish, and those bright blossoms decorate the trailer and the apron she wears. The rejuvenating effect of sun to sunflower can be likened to the effect of coffee on tired workers, and she is thinking of one day installing solar panels to her trailer. Her last name, Flohr, is a homophone with the Spanish word for flower, “flor,” and completes the pun.

“I wanted it to be personal and a little proprietary, but I didn’t want to slap my whole name on it” she said, adding she likes the linguistic compromise they settled on.

Flohr has worked in hospitality, primarily as a barista and café manager, for 10 years, but said two years ago she decided it was time she took her talents in an independent direction. For her, opening the café trailer and starting her own business is really an extension of her time working for others as a barista: her and her fiancé, Saulo Guerrero, often say that if they “can work as hard as we do for someone else than doing the same for yourself is not a huge leap.”

It may not have been a huge leap to realize this but it was certainly a long one to get the café actually going, though Flohr stresses that the two years it took to open the business have really been “divine timing.” The unexpected delays were due to construction hold ups, the city bureaucracy she needed to sift through to get her permits and the normal delays inherent in opening a business. So while the time investment was tremendous, she feels like her café is “ready to be received now” in a way it wasn’t when she initially planned to be open.

The waiting time “really prepares a person to be ready for their business… You have to really want it and just keep going” and Flohr believes that the added time before opening allowed her to refine her menu, coffee and be more mentally prepared to run the operation.

That mental fortitude is essential, because it really is just her at Café Gira Flohr. “It’s me in there making the coffees, I prepared the menu, I did the layout, I’m doing the marketing,” Flohr said, making it clear that this isn’t some halfway passion project. But “even though I’m wearing all those hats I feel the support,” from her fiancé Guerrero of course, but also from friends and family supporting her in a multitude of ways, and from other members of the food truck/trailer community helping her put the word out and coming by for a coffee.

Flohr said that she has “never felt more like I’m in Napa (in the three years I’ve lived here) than being a part of this community,” in reference to the fellow food trucks and trailers on Soscol. She’s been so pleased by the reception she got from them and the steady stream of customers she’s had since opening.

Being on Soscol itself is important to her, since she identifies it as a road locals commonly take to and from work, and it's the working Napans she wants to caffeinate most. While her truck is positioned in front of two large hotels — and she certainly isn’t complaining about the summer tourist revenue — she sees her clientele “as more people who are working and less people on vacation.”

By definition of being a wine town Napa is also an agricultural town, said Flohr, and so she wants to service those early morning workers with her café de la olla or cappuccinos in her motorcycle emblazoned to-go cups. She sees lots of intellectual and agricultural similarities between wine and coffee — “such as varietals, roasts, toasting, origin, the drinks themselves… and the cultivation and process of making”— but that in terms of your average consumer its “kind of the antithesis” to wine.

Much of current coffee culture is focused on the artisanal and academic qualities of the beans or the specialty drinks of chains like Starbucks, and while Flohr acknowledged those “coffee nerds” have their place, she wants to keep it “more friendly and warm, I don’t need to test you about it or make it too serious.” She wants to emphasize the traditional qualities of her coffees so they are repeatable, comfortable and uncomplicated in the best way.

She takes many of the traditional Italian drinks — the latte, cappuccino and espresso — and combines them with Mexican and Latin American flavors, themes and techniques. It’s this blending that she said makes her stand out from the already established coffee houses of Napa, though importantly she hopes not to be competition but merely to grow the consumer base of coffee lovers by adding a style that wasn’t present before.

“I wanted it not just to be another coffee menu: I wanted it to have more Latin influence,” Flohr explained, and many of her menu items highlight this. Flohr most commonly uses a specialty blend, aptly named Café Gira Flohr, from Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company. It’s a medium roast of Columbian, Guatemalan and Mexican beans that combine to create the perfect warm, earthy and slightly sweet cup she was looking for.

The top line menu item is the café de la olla, a traditional Mexican method of brewing the coffee in a single pot (“olla” means pot in Spanish) and mixing in piloncillo (a Mexican sweetener traditionally made from raw condensed brown sugar) and cinnamon. For her, it's a near perfect beverage: “it’s really warm, it’s very simple, very homey, nostalgic… anyone can like that drink.”

She also features a latte de horchata and a latte la abuelita, which incorporates a popular Mexican hot chocolate mix to create essentially a mocha.

Her fiancé Guerrero is from Michoacán, Mexico, but while Flohr herself is bilingual she is not Mexican and this is something she is constantly thinking about when profiling and incorporating Mexican flavors.

“I’ve become really conscious of how important it is to me that I’m not offering something that’s not right: because it’s not my culture,” she said. “So the response, especially from Latinos approving of the latte de horchata and the café de la olla is really important to me and I didn’t realize how important until I started getting feedback.”

Guerrero has helped her with the tasting, workshopping and menu items but he is only one person so getting those messages of support and endorsement has been a weight off her shoulders. She said she already has regulars who strictly order the café de la olla, and she is so glad to be able to offer that taste of home to some of Napa’s Mexican population or share the culture with some “gringos” in need of more satisfying coffee.

Flohr plans to expand the menu to include some rotating specials and some tasty bites to accompany your coffee, such as Mexican pan dulce. She also has vegan alternatives, like oat milk, available on request; some items, like the latte de horchata, are entirely vegan and use oat milk and condensed coconut milk in place of dairy products.

“It’s looking really good,” Flohr said, “I really have my sights set forward,” and that future is certainly full of brimming coffee cups and happy customers.

Café Gira Flohr can be found at 1490 Soscol Ave., with an up-to-date schedule posted on her Instagram, @cafegiraflohr.