Through a brief conversation with Terri Schill-Penquite and Brook Penquite, owners of Nova Terra Creamery, it quickly becomes evident that the two value their work and their involvement with the local community.

Having recently moved from Colorado, Terri and Brook established the plant-based creamery as a vegan and sustainable small business in Napa. Terri and Brook recently offered their time for an interview on their approach to their business and involvement in the Napa Farmers Market:

How did you get your start? Have you always had an interest in sustainable food?

Terri and Brook: We both have been in food, wine, and hospitality for years. We had a vegan restaurant in Colorado called Base Camp for three years. We saw vegan cheese from another company in styrofoam packaging and we found it to be not sustainable, or at least a different approach than what we would do if we had our own company - so we did exactly that.

We started making our own based on that experience. We wanted to move back to Napa. My mom has a stall selling cutting boards at Napa Farmers Market. We wanted to be closer to family and we wanted to bring plant-based choices to Napa. It is very important to us to connect with the community.

How did you get your start with the Napa Farmers Market?

Terri: My mom’s experience as a vendor at Napa Farmers Market selling cutting boards has been very positive, so we had a bit of a natural in - it made sense to start selling our products at the market. We live downtown, we try to support businesses down here. We think it’s important to connect with the community in as many ways as we can. We think buying regional is so much more important than it ever has been, especially though the last few years. We believe in staying local with your dollars.

What is a common misconception when it comes to sustainable food, and particularly with your company?

Brook: That it tastes gross! That there’s no flavor there. When you use the word sustainable in food practices it really means that you start from within - where are you getting each component? What are you doing to implement sustainability within the business practice itself - water usage, packaging, all of it. Everything we do we try to make it as sustainable as possible.

It’s a challenge at times. However for us, a positive is that there are more vegan producers in this area, so that makes things a bit easier compared to when we were in Colorado. When we’re here we can get fresh dill or basil at the stall right across from us at Napa Farmers Market. We try to support other vendors at Napa Farmers Market to further our involvement here and to support local businesses while simultaneously creating new products for ours.

Another misconception is that you cannot have a great culinary experience with vegan food. We’ve always said good food is good food. People know quality when they taste it, whether it’s vegan or not.

How do you come up with new products? Do you do a lot of testing or do most new items just come to you?

Terri: We do a lot of testing. We make a lot of mistakes. We read a lot. Brook is a chef, so flavors come together a lot easier for him than me.

Brook: We try to go with seasonal fruits and veggies that are particular to the region that we can find organic.

Do you have big long-term goals for your company, perhaps a brick-and-mortar location?

Terri and Brook: We think the Napa Farmers Market is fantastic and we see it as a launching point for us to open a brick-and-mortar. We think we will always be at the market even if that plan comes together for us. We would eventually love to partner with another company for a brick-and-mortar location to potentially pair our products with theirs, for example wine pairings.

What is your favorite pairing with one of your products?

Terri and Brook: We pair wine with all our cheeses, but a favorite is lemon dill cheese paired with maybe a chardonnay or something else light bodied. We are excited to pair local wines now that we are here in Napa.

What is your favorite part of owning a small business?

Brook: Meeting like-minded people that see a bigger picture other than the bottom line. We believe in connecting with people in the community. We try to find a way to communicate to new people that this is our way of life here, there’s livelihood here and we need people to come here and choose this over big box corporate grocery stores.