In 2020 (when the Napa Farmers Market moved three times in one year), I spent many early mornings on Saturdays and Tuesdays helping set up vendors before the market opened, shoehorning each vehicle into the intricate puzzle that is a farmers market set up.

This is when I first met Rena Frey, whom many of you have probably seen, smiling and laughing, at the Atlas Peak Olive Oil booth over the years. We bonded as I helped guide her big white truck into the space allotted for her vehicle, adjacent to her booth space. Let me just say, there were many jibes, expletives, and belly-laughs in the process.

Since then, we had many conversations covering many subjects, and it was wonderful to learn more about her history with Atlas Peak Olive Oil, and the history of the company. I was fascinated to learn that Altas Peak Olive Oil’s owner Cathy Hammond and her husband moved to the ranch, that has been in the Hammond family since 1882, more than 25 years ago to find the mission olive trees that were planted in 1882 by “Great Grandpa John” as Frey referred to him.

Those trees are still producing the delicious olive oil they sell today. These trees are a lovely legacy from Grandpa John, who went missing in 1933, a mystery that has never been solved.

Frey said that after the younger Hammonds arrived at the ranch, Cathy Hammond embraced the mission olive trees, planted new varietals, and grew the business even further from there.

When Frey started working for the company 13 years ago, they had just two types of oil, the Mission and Arbequina. In addition to those, they now offer a third olive oil, the “Italian,” several different hand-stuffed olives, at least five types of 12-year-aged balsamic vinegars, and dry spice mixes.

Frey lights up when she talks about working with Hammond and how the farmers market is their main sales outlet. Beyond a few products in one store downtown and their website, the Napa Farmers Market (in addition to Calistoga and Martinez Farmers Markets) is THE place you will consistently find all that Atlas Peak has to offer. They have been a part of, and grown with, the Napa Farmers Market over the last 25 years… It’s a mutual admiration society.

Here is a delicious recipe that showcases ingredients that you can find in season at the Napa Farmers Market, including Atlas Peak’s olive oil!

Cornmeal Olive Oil Cake with Macerated Figs

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

3/4 cup cornmeal

2 1/4 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

3/4 cup sour cream

2 tsp vanilla extract

Zest of 1 lemon

4 large eggs

1 1/2 cups sugar

1 cup Atlas Peak Mission olive oil

1 pint fresh figs, quartered

¼-1 cup sugar (depending on sweetness of figs)

1 Tbs. Atlas Peak Fig-Balsamic Vinegar

Preheat an oven to 350ºF. Lightly oil a 9-inch cake pan and line the bottom with parchment paper. Combine the flour, cornmeal, baking powder and salt in a bowl, set aside. In a separate bowl, combine the sour cream, vanilla and zest.

Whip the eggs and sugar, in the bowl of an electric mixer, until light and fluffy. Mix in the olive oil. Alternate adding the dry mixture and the sour cream mixture, starting and ending with the dry. Pour the batter into the prepared pan, bake until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about one hour.

Meanwhile, toss the fruit with desired amount of sugar, and vinegar, to coat thoroughly, set aside.

Allow the cake to cool slightly before turning it out onto a rack. Once cool, top with figs and enjoy.