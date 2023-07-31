I love that our Napa Farmers Market provides a growth platform for small local businesses, and it also promotes environmental sustainability.

These two concepts collide at a lovely booth in the fourth row, where Maison Verte offers plastics-reducing home cleaning and hygiene products. Owner Aline Chene promotes a zero waste lifestyles, chipping away at our plastics problem one market customer at a time.

She shared her story with me in an interview this week:

Wendi Moore: When did you start Maison Verte and what motivated you to get into this business?

Aline Chene: In November 2021, I launched Maison Verte in St. Helena, co-sharing the space with Nature's Select and Napa Juice Bar. Unfortunately, due to the closure of Nature's Select, I had to seek an alternative location. Since February 2022, I have been a part of the Napa Farmers Market, and ever since, it became the exclusive destination in Napa for the community to refill and purchase a wide range of sustainable items for their homes.

The inspiration for my refill station stemmed from my personal endeavor to minimize plastic usage in our family's home. Back in 2008, during my 15-year stay in Montreal, I began adopting a sustainable lifestyle by opting to purchase products in bulk. But when I moved to California in 2018, I realized that the options in Napa Valley were not just limited; they were virtually non-existent. My goal is to not only support my own sustainability journey but to also extend everyone an invitation to join me on this path for the sake of your well-being and the health of our beloved home, Mother Earth.

Moore: How has the Napa Farmers Market helped grow your business?

Chene: Quite literally, Maison Verte would not exist without the farmer's market. It not only allowed me to get to know my clientele, but more importantly, it revealed that Napa Valley was truly ready and eager for this type of sustainable service.

I discovered individuals who deeply care about the well-being of our planet and are enthusiastic about making a positive change. The Napa Farmers Market team has been incredibly supportive, and thanks to their dedication and the fantastic community, I feel motivated to keep progressing and expanding my business.

My objective is to establish a physical store in Napa, broadening the range of products and services available to the local community. For this reason, I initiated a GoFundMe campaign to gather funds in support of launching the store.

Moore: Does your approach to eliminating plastic from our lives scale up?

Chene: Yes. This approach has shown promise in both individual and community settings and has the potential to scale up. As more people and businesses adopt zero-waste practices, the demand for plastic-free alternatives increases. This encourages the development of innovative solutions and products that are eco-friendly and less reliant on plastic packaging.

Governments and organizations around the world have recognized the importance of reducing plastic waste and have taken steps to support zero-waste. These efforts include promoting sustainable practices, investing in recycling infrastructure, and encouraging the use of biodegradable materials.

The success of zero-waste initiatives in different communities and regions demonstrates that with proper planning, education, and commitment, it is possible to eliminate or significantly reduce plastic usage on a larger scale.

While challenges may arise in the process, the growing awareness of the environmental impact of plastic waste and the collective efforts towards a more sustainable future indicate that the zero-waste approach is indeed scalable and plays a vital role in tackling the global plastic pollution problem.

Moore: What kind of action do you think our community could take to make a bigger impact on environmental sustainability?

Chene: Napa Valley takes significant strides in environmental initiatives, thanks to Napa Green, EECNC with Earth Day, Napa Farmers Market, Napa Recycling, Napa Climate Now, Napa RCD, and Napa San.

Here are a few ideas I would be thrilled to witness flourishing in Napa:

* Enhancing the accessibility of community gardens.

* Envisioning the expansion of green roofing initiatives.

Local communities can advocate for increased restrictions on plastic use in grocery stores, particularly excessive wrapping. Grocery stores play a significant role in contributing to plastic waste. Starting at the local level is a powerful way to initiate change and create a positive impact on a broader scale.

Moore: What’s next for Maison Verte?

Chene: My current focus lies on three key aspects: enhancing my presence at the farmer's market, cultivating stronger ties with the local community, and advancing the development of my online retail platform.

Overall, the Napa Farmers Market plays a vital role in supporting small businesses, fostering community growth, and contributing to the vibrancy of the local economy. By nurturing the market, communities can reap numerous social, economic, and environmental benefits.

--

Thank you, Aline! I could not have said it better. Not only can you bring home your greens from the Napa Farmers Market, thanks to Aline Chene at Maison Verte, you can make your home green as well. You can visit Maison Verte every other Saturday at the Napa Farmers Market, and don’t forget to bring your containers to refill on household items!