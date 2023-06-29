Celebrate the arrival of summer at the Napa Farmers Market! Our aisles are overflowing with luscious stone fruit and juicy sweet corn — a testament to the resilience of our farmers after an extremely challenging winter.

With the return of Joey Pader of Soda Canyon Farm, our robust roster of small farmers is finally complete. It is "all systems go" on Tuesdays and Saturdays in downtown Napa for the rest of the season.

Summer also means it is time for our annual Friends of the Market campaign when we ask for our community’s support in the form of donations.

This year the board of directors and I reflected on what we "grow" at the Napa Farmers Market. As a nonprofit organization, we grow and sustain the foundation that allows our thriving farmers market to succeed all year long.

We cultivate a welcoming and inclusive space for our local community to connect with their farmers, food makers and each other.

As loyal market shoppers, week after week, you rely on our farmers to grow, raise and harvest the best quality local produce. You count on our vendors for freshly prepared food to enjoy at the market and stock your kitchens.

You know without a doubt you will be able to find unique handmade crafts from our artisans for yourself or any special occasion.

As customers, you make a great impact through your conscious choice to shop and support our family farmers and small business vendors. As donors, you are investing in what we grow at the Napa Farmers Market: community connection around local food.

The Napa Farmers Market is more than just a market; it's a thriving community space where relationships between farmers, food makers and our neighbors flourish.

Every contribution, regardless of size, is deeply valued and appreciated. This year, we have enticing rewards in store: Friends who donate $150 or more unlock a donor-exclusive, limited-edition bag, proudly displaying a unique version of our logo, embroidered right here in Napa by 707 Embroidery Zone. The bag also features a super convenient side pocket for your market finds.

For friends who donate $250 or more, there is an extra treat. You will be automatically entered to win one of seven incredible rewards from downtown businesses that share our love for the Napa Farmers Market. Indulge in a Chef's Tasting Menu with wine pairings for two at La Toque or Grace's Table, an exquisite wine tasting with food pairing for up to 20 guests at Outer Space Wines, or savor gift certificates from Kitchen Door (two available), Napa Palisades Saloon, or Frankie's Deli.

Help us reach our $35,000 goal by making a donation today at www.napafarmersmarket.org/donate, or by mailing a check to Napa Farmers Market, PO Box 10822, Napa, CA 94581.

If you prefer, you can donate in person at the market on Tuesdays and Saturdays, using either a check or credit card.

Together, let's continue to grow a vibrant community united by the love of local food!

Corn, Blueberry, and Wild Rice Salad

This recipe is adapted from EatFresh.org, an online recipe and nutrition resource developed for CalFresh eligible individuals and families, and an excellent tool for anyone interested in eating healthier on a budget.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons lemon juice (about 1/2 lemon)

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 teaspoons honey

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups corn (fresh or frozen)

1 cup blueberries (fresh or frozen)

1 cup wild rice or 1 cup brown rice, cooked

1 cucumber finely diced

1/4 cup red onion finely diced or 1/4 cup scallions finely diced

1/4 cup cilantro fresh, chopped

Directions

In a large serving bowl, combine lemon juice, olive oil, honey, cumin and salt. Whisk together with a fork. Add corn, blueberries, rice, cucumber, onion and cilantro. Stir together all ingredients to coat them evenly with dressing. Serve immediately over rice or cover and refrigerate one hour to let flavors meld before serving.

Chef's Tip

The rice will absorb flavors better if mixed with the dressing while a little warm. If using leftover cold rice, microwave or steam it briefly to rewarm before mixing.