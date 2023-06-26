Every week I coordinate and edit the content for this newspaper column on the Napa Farmers Market. Last week my friend and fellow Napa Farmers Market board-of-director, Imane Hanine, had a busy work week. When she sent me her draft, she thanked me for the grace to give her more time to finish the article, to which I responded, “Of course… I build-in grace”.

What do I mean by building-in grace? I mean creating a life where needing moments of grace is expected rather than begrudgingly given. This kind of grace encompasses the grace of more time, acceptance that things never go according to your plans, and most importantly, grace to yourself.

This need for built-in grace is needed more than anywhere in farming. I know and work with many farmers, as both a fellow farmer and as their business advisor through my role at Kitchen Table Advisors. A common thread I see amongst us is the ever-present embarrassment of what we are not, rather than what we are.

Yes, the farmers’ fields may be weedy, but amongst those weeds there is still food to feed the people.

Yes, the farmer never got around to making a beautiful product-availability web platform to improve their sales. Yet, the farmer is still successfully selling to local grocers and florists.

Yes, the farmer meant to finish gluing the irrigation system together before prepping beds and transplanting all in one day, but then the trencher broke through a water line, and they spent the rest of the day fixing it. Yet, the farmer still finished the day with a farm that in one piece, and now knowing there is a water line near the irrigation system.

Yes, the woman farmer doubts her worthiness because she can never be as strong as her male partners. Yet she holds in her hands the essence of the farm, and without her the farm as it should be, could never be.

We farmers give ourselves little grace for all the things that are wrong, rarely expect grace from others, and have a hard time accepting grace when given. Instead, we apologize for what is not, stay up at night thinking of what should be, and pass over the grace offered from others. We rarely sit in what the farm is, weeds, crops, improvements, and failures alike, and accept it as perfect and beautiful.

Running a farm without built-in grace is a path that can lead to burn-out and even failure, meaning we must somehow incorporate it as part of our business. What do I mean by this and how can we as farmers build-in grace?

First, including in a farm’s measure of success that fields and crops are rarely pristine. Plants out of place, insects, and visiting animals are a necessary by-product of cultivating living and wild ecosystems. Farmers are not failing if their fields do not resemble their children’s storybook depictions of a farm.

Second, planning for natural catastrophes. Give the natural world the grace to break, smother, destroy, and delay everything farmers work towards. After all, humans caused climate change and now we must accept the consequences.

More than ever farmers must now financially plan for natural disasters and create a business that can absorb its effects.

Third, give grace to, and accept grace from others. If a customer looks through a farmer’s stand and notices the kale is less than perfect, they can give the farmer the grace of still buying the kale and not pointing out its shortcomings. In return, a farmer can truly believe and remember the compliments and kindness given by others.

Finally, a farmer can build grace into their day-to-day and offer it to themselves. This means allocating extra time for tasks, anticipating how you will prioritize tasks when everything inevitably breaks, and celebrate each accomplishment. Most importantly, always remember that despite what you did not accomplish, you are still worthy of the name “farmer”.