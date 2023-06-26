Rutherford Family Pizza, one of the more recent examples of the resurgence of the Food City center on Old Sonoma Road, is open and slinging sizzling pies for all. Because who doesn’t like a certifiably huge slice of New York-style pizza, crispy, tomato-y and cooked right before your eyes?

The restaurant (which is not related to the Rutherford Grill restaurant Upvalley) opened its doors May 15 in Napa, and while it's been a flurry of flour and on-the-fly adaptations in the five weeks since, John and Candice Rutherford, the principal owners, are thrilled to see their dream finally rising from the mixing bowl into reality.

“It’s the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen,” said Candice Rutherford in a Wednesday interview. “Everything is coming full circle.”

Both Candice and John are former teachers, but have harbored passions for hospitality and pizza since their teenage years. They taught in tandem at Napa High School in the early 2000s after moving from Las Vegas, with John teaching math and Candice English. John went on to teach at Vintage High School from 2008 to 2022 while Candice taught remotely at a number of institutions, including Clemson University and Napa Valley College. She taught from home, so she could raise their four boys— Aidan (18), Alec (16), Archer (13) and Ace (6) — who now work in the restaurant alongside their parents and uncle, Cory Jenkins.

Their new family reality is “hardest on the 6-year-old,” Candice Rutherford said, but added the shared purpose has only made their family stronger. “We want (the restaurant) to be an extension of our home — this is our second living room.”

That being said, the family could “go-go-go 24 hours a day and still not be done,” she said, so it’s extremely important for John and her as parents to ensure proper scheduling and time off to create a healthy work-life balance.

Getting into the pizza business young is a family tradition, though, since John got his first job at a pizza restaurant when he was 16. He’d first been caught up by the place in question, Tony’s Pizza in Boulder City, Nevada, in the fifth grade when he and his dad started going there four or five times a week after his parents’ divorce. It was a special place for them, he said, and he “knew I was going to work there in high school.”

“And (now) we have those families come in,” said Candice Rutherford. “They come in and have their time” and to see it come around like that is beautiful.

Candice also worked in hospitality before the couple moved to California, and both would continue to hold down similar jobs while teaching.

“We’ve always been doing like five jobs,” Candice said, listing the private catering they did, the multiple teaching positions, the construction work John did and the pizzas he made for wineries. She said the main reason they left teaching was simply the cost of living in Napa and the inadequacy of their teachers’ salaries to support them. All of the needed additional work was exhausting. Now they are able to follow a lifelong passion and keep the lights on: they are “all in the pizza,” she said.

Rutherford specializes in New York and Neapolitan-style pizza, with John Rutherford cheekily remarking, “It's the only two kinds of pizza I know how to make!” He was trained in the New York tradition in his youth and fell in love with the gargantuan single-slice style the Big Apple popularized.

Rutherford has always got slices ready, he said, emphasizing that the “idea is you come in and have a slice and you’re gone in 10 minutes. It’s a whole meal for $7.” The slices hover around 10 inches long and are wide enough to need to be folded lengthwise in traditional New York fashion, often dwarfing the heads of the hungry children who dot the restaurant in the early evening.

“People from New York come in and say it's the best pizza they’ve had” since leaving the East Coast, John said while covering balls of dough in oil to ferment, a process he does three to four days in advance of baking. “They just flock in here.”

No other pizza place in Napa offers the kind of conveniences the slices offer, he continued, and “we’re using the highest-quality ingredients possible” so it not only tastes better but is also healthier than similarly priced options.

The couple sources organic flour from Central Milling in Petaluma, but John wouldn’t divulge where the cheese or tomatoes came from, saying only that “it's the same products I used as a kid” and still the best options.

You can get a slice of cheese or pepperoni and take it with you as you peruse the smattering of shops at Food City, or sit down with a 14-to-18-inch “Bakers Pride New York Pizza.” Topping options include house-made sausage, jalapeños, fresh mozzarella and more.

When asked about dairy or gluten-free options, said John Rutherford, “I’m already so picky about my ingredients that I’ll only use one certain brand of cow’s cheese, so fake cheese is even harder.” If someone creates a locally made, gluten-free crust then Candice is open to exploring it as an option, but John is hesitant to use any kind of alternative that might interfere with his recipes.

That said, John admitted: “I've got to be open … If I acted like I knew everything then no one would give me suggestions,” and stagnation would set in. The couple knows what they want to make but Candice agrees that it's a constant learning experience, saying that formally “we’re not professional chefs” and they get much of their inspiration from customers and other friends and family.

“We're in a constant state of soft opening,” she said.

Candice and John want to keep the menu focused on their best dishes, with John saying that “if we’re not really good at it, I’m not going to put it in front of people,” but that the list of items available will develop as time passes. Possible additions include an array of salads, calzones, chicken wings and butter garlic knots.

The second half of the Rutherfords' pizza pantheon is the Italian Napoletana. Originating in Naples, this style is cooked in a separate oven — a large piece of equipment containing a wood fire that John assembled largely by himself, a process he said required two weeks of eight-hour days with help from a welder friend — and is characterized by a more delicate crust, raw tomatoes and fresh mozzarella. These 12-inch pies come in three variations at Rutherford: a standard Margherita, the soppressata- and red onion- bejeweled “Shady Lady,” and the Calabrian chili-, olive-, garlic- and sausage-infused “Pizza Piccante.” Prices are $17, $22 and $22 respectively for these more artisanal eating adventures.

The Napoletana pies are designed more for the dine-in experience than the mobility a single New York slice promises, and guests at Rutherford are treated to a 1940s-inspired family-restaurant interior, with the centerpiece being the pizza oven and the chance to watch John and his co-workers toss dough right behind the bar. Large windows let diners bask in natural light and a collection of splaying chandeliers ensures everyone can see their simmering soppressata in all its pizza-y glory. There are plentiful outdoor tables as well, beside a large palm tree and strung along a newly constructed walkway adjacent to the restaurant.

However, the relaxed air of the eatery belies the work required to transform a once rubble-strewn building into the bustling business it now houses, and both John and Candice Rutherford stressed their gratitude to everyone who believed, and continues to believe, in them.

“Someone believed in us; that’s the only reason this happened,” Candice said. “It wasn’t hard work, it wasn’t saving — those things are good and they helped — but if Joe hadn’t said I believe in you,” the restaurant wouldn’t be here today.

“Joe,” Joseph Rossi Jr. of Rossi Development, is the majority owner and developer behind Food City. He has been instrumental in helping bring Rutherford Family Pizza from a dream to a reality, with Candice saying he is “teaching us the art of generosity.”

“We had a key before we had our bank records” organized, she continued, describing how grateful her family is that Rossi saw them as people with a vision instead of just numbers lacking a pop on a page. The Rutherfords first tried to lease a spot in St. Helena next to Villa Corona, but John said the location was simply a “non-starter … We didn’t qualify (and) the rent was crazy.”

“It was hard watching everyone around us being successful because we were just as capable; we just didn’t have resources,” he explained, “and now people believe in us, and we have resources. There’s no way to go from zero to a million dollars.”

The million-dollar sum is what he said would have been the cost to buy everything in the restaurant new and outsource construction and cleaning and the near-endless list of tasks that needed doing, but “if you do all the work yourself, then it’s $100,000.”

With his background in construction, a career he and his wife thought was wasted at the time, John and some volunteers were able to do most of the labor required to restore the restaurant themselves, saving vast amounts of money. They laid tile, installed windows and repainted. Most of the kitchen equipment and front-of-house appliances they were able to get second- or third-hand, bringing everything down to “a tenth of the cost” and then fixing it up themselves as necessary.

“For us it was all sweat equity,” Candice said, and Rossi believed in their vision enough to trust their work. “It’s a faith journey; to me it’s like an impossible feat because it doesn’t make sense on paper.”

That isn’t to say that money wasn’t involved: she cashed her 401k from Clemson, the couple pulled what could be pulled from their retirement funds, and John’s mother arrived at the 11th hour with a generous offer to serve as their only major investor. Their supporters’ faith has yet to be misplaced, as they are projected to pay back the investment by the end of the year, with Candice saying, “We did not think we would run numbers like we are right now.”

John said he is making over 1,000 pounds of pizza dough a week, and last Tuesday was the first day things weren’t “completely in the weeds” with the constant stream of customers.

“People in the neighborhood have been so supportive,” Candice said. “We were going to go and hand out flyers and do the things you're supposed to do to make a business survive, and we just haven’t had the chance to do that. Everyone actually came here instead.”

People have brought cakes and cookies, thank-yous and congratulations, and even a pile of labor law packets. Candice and John both made clear that the community around Food City has embraced them wholeheartedly, and they are both so stunned and grateful.

“One Tuesday before we opened, I was working on plumbing and (over the course of the day) 111 different people came in — on a Tuesday— wanting pizza. And that was like a month before we opened,” recalled John Rutherford. It was in those moments that he knew that they were onto something and the community would support them.

“The sleepy little pizza place I had envisioned is not so sleepy.”

Rutherford Family Pizza, 1825 Old Sonoma Road, Napa, is open Tuesday to Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

For more information, visit rutherfordpizza.com or call 707-227-2682.

