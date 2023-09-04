The Silverado Resort & Spa can feel both exclusive and accessible – a bit of a feat for one of Napa Valley’s premier golfing and lodging locations. Rooms start at around $300 a night and a round of golf at about $250, but that is a comparative bargain when looking at other venues of the same quality.

It’s a 10-minute drive from downtown Napa, but the environs are remarkably bucolic. Becoming a full-fledged member of the country club will run many thousands of dollars, but its grounds and restaurant are open to the public. Parking is plentiful and free.

It was home to this summer's Blue Note Jazz Festival, a wildly successful event that markedly increased the overall diversity and culture of the county – if only temporarily. This month, Silverado will host the Fortinet Championship, a PGA Tour golf tournament that will again bring national – and international – attention to wine country.

But the one thing it seemed to be lacking was a food and beverage experience on the same level. Enter Patrick Prager, who became executive chef at the resort a bit more than a year ago, and then conceived and executed a recent refresh of Silverado’s main restaurant, The Grill, as well as the Mansion Bar, Market & Bakery, Boost Café and its event and catering offerings. About the only thing he didn’t touch was the food and drinks available to those actively golfing, a franchise operated by the folks at Burgerdog.

“We needed to breathe some life into The Grill,” he said during a recent interview. “We wanted it to be playful, wanted it to have shareable menu items, have an all-day menu.”

Moving on from what Prager referred to as a “dark, '80s Italian restaurant vibe,” The Grill now features lots of light, brighter paint and wallpaper – all designed to create a more fun and relaxed place to be. The menu is sophisticated but unstuffy, hitting all the right notes.

I recently got to try out some of the dishes, sharing the table with my girlfriend Theresa. One of the stars of the menu, in our opinion, was the baby back ribs – tender and savory with just the right amount of heat. The focaccia is warm, fresh and well-seasoned, though there is a very real danger of filling up on the appetizers before the meal arrives.

For the main course, we tried the pappardelle pasta – a refreshing dish with pesto and vegetables taken from the on-site garden – and the steak frites, which features an American Wagyu flatiron and béarnaise sauce. Though we couldn’t quite finish it, we tried the carrot cake, which in addition to the usual cream cheese frosting included bourbon caramel and candied pecans.

Prager said traffic has been building at venues throughout the property and particularly at the main restaurant due to its all-day menu, which includes the dishes mentioned above. He said one of his larger goals is to have more locals come into the restaurant, given its proximity to the main city center.

“I want to get out that The Grill is a fun place to sit and enjoy, the food and fresh and delicious and everyone is welcome,” he said. “The views are fantastic. I live near Sacramento, but if I lived close by, this is definitely a place I would come for bunch or with my family.”

Prager said he’s been working in food since high school, starting with an ice cream shop in Alameda in the East Bay more than three decades ago. He moved with his family to Roseville about a decade ago, making the daily 90-minute commute.

“I’ve done everything from making Subway sandwiches to working in Michelin-star restaurants,” he said with a small smile.

The résumé is long and distinguished. Prior to starting in Napa, he worked as executive chief for Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants in Sacramento, with the Marriott hotel chain, and at The Cliff House in San Francisco. He’s worked with Wolfgang Puck, Bradley Ogden, Michael Mina, George Morrone and Traci Des Jardins.

What does it mean to have worked with such names?

Prager said it “basically took the place of school,” and his philosophy was to get as many courses as possible.

“Don’t spend more than a year and a half in these places to get as much as you can, different experiences to grow your culinary acumen,” he said. “I didn’t really know how special it was until after the fact to work with these big-name chefs.”

The Grill at Silverado is open seven days a week with wine, beer and a full bar at 1600 Atlas Peak Road in Napa.

Breakfast is served from 7 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday, moving to its all-day menu from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. On Saturdays or Sundays, brunch is served from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the all-day menu on offer from 3 to 9 p.m.

