Joey Wolosz and Jeff Durham, co-founders of Gentleman Farmer Wines, first met in 1999. They had both studied hospitality at Cal Poly Pomona in years prior but had never encountered each other. Their meeting came while working the real estate circuits of San Francisco and having sensed a connection they decided to purchase a house in Yountville together.

They began making wine in their garage, and in 2005 they decided to begin producing wine commercially alongside a partner who went unnamed throughout their press release. By 2009 their production had increased and they were bringing in more grapes than they could pay for, forcing Wolosz to sell some of their possessions, such as watches, to pay for the harvests.

Gentleman Farmer Wines was officially born in 2017 following Wolosz and Durham’s marriage and the buying out of their original partner. Wolosz received a Winemaker’s Certificate from UC Davis and worked alongside Jérome Chery, their consulting winemaker.

Their catalog includes a “rosé made from Pinot Noir, a touch of Meunier and a splash of Merlot, a Chardonnay, and a Merlot-dominant red wine. They also make Cabernet Sauvignon, a Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve, and a Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir,” according to the press release. A driving force behind their wine is its ability to pair with food, something Wolosz and Durham are very keyed into as “gentleman farmers.”

Gentleman Farmer Wines became Napa Valley’s only Certified LGBTQ winery in 2020, as per the press release. The certification came courtesy of National LGBT Chamber of Commerce, “the largest advocacy organization dedicated to expanding economic opportunities and advancements for LGBTQ people.”

In honor of Pride month, 10% of proceeds from June sales will be donated to the “It Gets Better Project.”

They are planning to open a location within Napa proper to further spread their brand and grow their network of connections.

Acumen Winery appoints Ahna Jotter as Direct-to-Consumer Manager

Acumen Winery announced that it has appointed Ahna Jotter as its new direct-to-consumer manager. Jotter will oversee the Acumen Wine Gallery in downtown Napa and the Acumen Red Diamond Wine Club as well as other key facets of the winery’s consumer programs.

Jotter previously worked as a direct-to-consumer manager for The Hess Collection Winery for 12 years, and now brings her lifelong passion for art, agriculture and wine to Acumen, according to the press release. Raised in Napa, Jotter was surrounded by wine at a young age, especially after she began to help with bottling and labeling at her grandfather’s small family winery in Yountville. She went on to study botany before returning to the wine industry.

“With her Napa Valley roots, her passion for the arts and agriculture, and her gracious approach to hospitality, Ahna is a fantastic addition to our team,” said Acumen Sales and Marketing Director Diana Schweiger in the press release.

Jotter expressed her excitement at working with Acumen, highlighting the winery / gallery’s commitment to art and music alongside fine wine. “The Acumen Wine Gallery has always been more than just a tasting room,” she said, “it’s a place where people can come together to share music, art, wine and even Champagne. We are a winery that is inspired by beauty and creativity, both in wine and life.”

Acumen was founded by Eric Yuan in 2012 “with the goal of making the finest estate-grown wines on Napa Valley’s Atlas Peak,” according to the press release. Acumen’s two estate vineyards total 116 planted acres with the primary focus being on Cabernet Sauvignon and Sauvignon Blanc.

Visit acumenwine.com to learn more.

Lawrence Wine Estates launches Haynes wine collection

The historic Haynes Vineyard is now producing a single-estate wine brand entitled Hayes. The new brand is described as “exceptionally vibrant” and “mineral driven” in a recent press release, and is a collaboration between Lawrence Wine Estates Master Sommelier Carlton McCoy Jr. and Haynes Head Winemaker Nico Cueva.

Their creative efforts were united under a shared “vision to honor the pedigree and express the potential of this uniquely singular site” at Haynes Vineyards, according to the press release.

The vineyard comprises 27 acres planted to vine near San Pablo Bay. The microclimate is characterized by cooler temperatures and ocean breeze which settle among the vines, which along with the prehistoric “diatomaceous soils” produce “wines of generous structure with fresh acidity and minerality.”

McCoy described the vineyard as “a significant part of the history of the Napa Valley with heritage vines planted in the late 1960s that still thrive today.”

He continued by saying that it is an “honor and privilege to both preserve the land and launch a new brand to bring the stories of one of the world’s greatest vineyards to life.”

“We view ourselves as shepherds rather than makers,” said Cueva in a press release, explaining that Haynes will practice low intervention winemaking to allow the vineyard and its character to take the spotlight.

The initial launch will feature a range of Chardonnays — the Vigneron, Forgeron and Corazon bottlings from the 2020 vintage — as well as the Forgeron Syrah 2021 and Forgeron Pinot Noir 2021.

Marketing and sales will be handled by Demeine Estates. Visit haynesvineyard.com to learn more.