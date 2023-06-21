Vintage High School graduate and cartoonist Julia Wertz has released her new book, “Impossible People, A Completely Average Recovery Story.”

In this graphic memoir, Wertz chronicles “her haphazard attempts at sobriety and the relentlessly challenging, surprisingly funny, and occasionally absurd cycle of addiction and recovery,” said a news release.

Opening at the culmination of a disastrous trip to Puerto Rico, the first page of “Impossible People” finds Wertz standing stupefied in the middle of the jungle beside a rental Jeep she’s just crashed, said the release.

“From this moment, the story flashes back to the beginning of her five-year journey towards sobriety that includes group therapy sessions, relapses, an ill-fated relationship, terrible dates, and an unceremonious eviction from her New York City apartment,” said the release.

“Far from the typical addiction narrative that follows an upward trajectory from rock bottom to rehab to recovery, ‘Impossible People’ portrays the lesser told but more common story: That the road to recovery is not always linear. With unflinching honesty, Wertz details the arduous, frustrating and hilarious story of trying and failing and trying again,” said the release.

Actually, according to Wertz, “This book isn’t really about recovery; it’s about being young(ish) and having bad coping mechanisms,” she said.

“It’s about all the stuff that happened while I was slowly getting better over an eight year period — a disastrous relationship, making friends, urban exploring, making bad decisions, making good ones, career stuff, crashing a car, meeting famous people, getting evicted, etc., before I left New York,” she wrote.

“I also make a lot of jokes, my only enduring coping mechanism.”

“Impossible People” can be purchased at Napa Bookmine, Copperfield’s, and online.

Wertz is currently working on the graphic novel “Bury Me Already (It’s Nice Down Here)” to be released in 2025. She also does regular short story comics for "The New Yorker." She's a Vintage High School alum, class of 2001.

