As an architect, I deal with American Disability Act, ADA, and California’s Code every day on commercial and multifamily projects. These requirements can be very rigid and quite specific, but the guiding principle remains: thou shall not discriminate. California has the most restrictive accessibility requirements in the nation as well as the world. American tourists in Europe are shocked at how unacceptable many buildings are compared to United States, especially California. These codes and laws are about making our public buildings and apartment complexes more accessible for all people with disabilities. However, these standards do not apply to our individual homes or residents. Over the years as our lives change or new inhabitants join us, we will all see our personal environments adapt to different living conditions. We need some guidelines for the design of our homes as we age-in-place or adapt to emergencies.

Over the years, a more flexible and yet applicable concept for living has emerged, called Universal design. Unlike ADA, which is steeped in detail and grounded in inches, a more informal, but every bit as important, philosophy has emerged to guide the design of our personal environments, inside and out of our homes. Also know as Barrier-Free design, I’ve noted below five objectives to help guide our living more resourcefully:

Objective 1: Equitable Use. Providing the same usability for all parties by making designs and layouts appeal to all users.

Objective 2: Flexibility. Provide alternate choices and not cookie-cutter solutions to accommodate all ages to adapt in various user paces.

Objective 3: Simple and Intuitive. Designs and layouts don’t require language or reading skills.

Objective 4: Minimizing User Errors. Minimizing hazards and obstacles while preventing falls are essential.

Objective 5: Low Physical User Effort. Users may maintain walking patterns with easy grip handles and knobs, convenient handlebars and guides.

I’m sure most of us would prefer to live in a one-story home with as few stairs as possible but few of us have that luxury. Most of us don’t think about the time when we might need to be in a wheelchair or walk with a cane. However, a simple slip on a rug like my partner did, put her in a cast for months and required her to use crutches and a knee scooter for months. Almost everyone over their lifetime could benefit from barrier-free design. We are all exposed to simple accidents and need to be prepared for emergencies that require us to use a ramp, stairs with handrails and wider doorways.

We recently designed a hillside three-story house and the owner planned to live there for the next 40 years. I suggested leaving a potential elevator shaft between the three floors where the floors could be knocked out for a future elevator. When I do design two-story homes, I try to design the ground floor with the master suite with the additional bedrooms above. Let kids and guests climb the stairs. Large showers are becoming more popular than tubs and designing them to be curb-free for universal access is easy. I also recommended the kitchen island counter be adjustable to serve seated persons, both cooks, and attendees.

We often forget other potential short or long-term disabilities such as vision impairment. As we get older, we need our lighting to be more adaptable, often brighter and more lucid for pathways and walks within our home and environment. Architects don’t often think about stair lights in the house, but they can be very helpful. Architects, love recessed can lights for drama, but how about placing them for accessibility at doors, cabinets and key furnishings? Task lighting and illuminated work surfaces should be adjustable to make our environment brighter when we need it.

As we get older, we may experience short-term disability or hearing loss and we may need to make sure that there are appropriate acoustical warnings for navigating our homes. I’ve recently did a swimming pool that required audio sensors at all the doors should a child open it and go into a swimming pool. These audios could also be equipped to allow persons to use doors safely and besides they work well for security. Having a sound system with multiple speakers throughout the house for both music and discourse can be important to our lives.

Universal design is not about making every house a disabled persons castle, but rather thoughtfully considering those easy accommodations to help make our living in the future or in an emergency more efficient and safer.

And make sure the carpets are secured down.