Back in March, I wrote about missing winter pruning chores because too many weekends were rainy last dormant season. (“Rain Delays Winter Pruning”, 3/18/23). Now, here in July, the weather is dry, and trees and other woody plants are heavy with new growth.

Who says pruning must be in winter? That is a good time for some kinds of pruning, but so is summer.

My ‘Gravenstein’ apple is shedding excess fruit and the tree, an espalier on the back fence, is heavy with leaves and new shoots. After an amazing show of flowers in May, the ‘Erfurt’ Hybrid Musk rose in front of it came down with a bad case of rust in late spring. Most of the leaves showed small yellow spots on the upper surfaces, with the typical orange spore clumps (Technically, uredinia) underneath.

Dealing first with the rose, after the flower show, on Saturday, June 3, I suited up with long sleeves and leather gloves, pruned off every leaf and reduced the overgrown shrub to a skeletal framework.

Having a Master Gardener dinner guest dining on the patio that evening, it made for better conversation than a sick looking rose bush.

Now, in the second week of July, it is covered with new reddish shoots, ready to bloom again with not a speck of disease.

Now the apple. Referring back to the video by Dave Wilson Nurseries (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zDgZk-vfccw) with Tom Spellman demonstrating fruit tree summer pruning, it was recorded when spring growth was mature, and the leaves fully expanded. My apple tree is now at that stage.

Mature leaves growing out beyond the location of the fruit produce sugars, which contribute to ripening, and ‘Gravenstein,’ though it’s an early apple, ripens unevenly. We should not jump the gun. The strategy is to harvest first, then prune back long new shoots to well-placed lateral buds or spurs that flower and bear fruit year-after-year. Hopefully, I will have a good weekend later this month to take care of that chore. After that, many of the remaining lateral buds will have time to sprout and form new fruiting spurs.

Thinking over the subject of summer pruning, I came up with a list of reasons for it. No doubt there are more:

Prevent fruit set and ripening on invasive trees, like glossy privets, which are coming into bloom now. Prune infested shade trees to remove mistletoe before the seeds ripen. Manage fruit tree size and future crop production. Remove dead and diseased stems, which are more visible in deciduous trees in summer. Dry weather pruning helps prevent the spread of some diseases that spread into fresh pruning wounds in rainwater. Reduce oak canopies over patios, walks and outdoor furniture where drippy acorn disease covers them with sap in late summer. Prune for overhead clearance where low branches are heavy with new foliage. Prune to open views where canopies are dense with new growth. Prune to reduce weight of overextended branches that might be subject to structural failure. Get a good tree worker up there to examine for structural defects not visible from the ground.