Following up on my previous column, “MOB threatens valley oaks and blue oaks," based on my personal observations, this exotic ambrosia beetle is the likely cause of dieback of large upper limbs in a valley oak in the Coombsville area near Silverado Middle School. The Napa County Ag Commissioner's office is working on positive identification from a sample submitted by the property owner.

I’ve noticed other examples in and near Napa in the past week. One is just north of Yountville, at the south side of Dwyer Lane by Hwy 29. It is located by the edge of the lane, so I was able to stop and have a close look without trespassing on private property. It has the typical dieback of some of the large upper branches, and accumulation of fine, tan powdery frass on the bark and moss on the trunk. I noticed another one when I was driving along Hillcrest Drive, a large oak on the golf course showing dieback of large branches in the upper canopy.

The typical early symptom of MOB infestation is the new leaves generated in spring dying, turning tan and remaining on the tree for a while, but those symptoms are not reliably diagnostic.

There can be various other causes of dieback. Over-mature “veteran” valley oaks often lose vitality in the upper canopy and begin to die back. In the natural process of retrenchment, the tree closes off its limited resources to upper branches it can no longer support. The continuous stream of water and dissolved minerals in the xylem, connecting fine absorbing roots to the branch tips and upper leaves becomes cavitated — interrupted. When the system cannot maintain adequate flow, the upper branches die and eventually fall away. In some cases, the result is a shorter tree that might live on for many years. But with MOB dieback, the tiny beetles reinfest the lower parts of the tree resulting in its death.

Probable examples of retrenchment dieback are evident in many of the mature valley oaks along the west side of Hwy 29 between Yountville and St. Helena. There are no dead leaves on the dead upper branches, which never leafed out this spring.

Another phenomenon to watch for in older valley oaks, and various other tree species, is “High Temperature Limb Drop”(HTLD), also known as summer branch drop or sudden branch drop. In our region it seems to be most common in old valley oaks. On a still, hot day or evening, a large limb drops, with a loud, almost explosive noise. Examination of the failed limbs typically does not reveal pre-existing cracks or decay.

It is not associated with MOB or other ambrosia beetle infestations but tends to occur in valley oaks that are of poor vitality and, therefore susceptible to both.

Though not predictable, HTLD has shown a pattern that can alert us to the risk of it occurring. The trees tend to be over-mature specimens showing reduced vitality, and the susceptible limbs tend to be horizontal, alive, and protruding from the rest of the canopy.

To do your part to help limit the spread of MOB, watch for the symptoms, get a reliable diagnosis, take down confirmed dying trees, and protect susceptible valley oaks and blue oaks with appropriate protective insecticide sprays or systemic injections. Finely chip and solarize the chips and wood. Do not move the wood off site or you could be spreading this invasive, exotic nemesis to our iconic oaks.