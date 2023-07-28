Driving along Silverado Trail last week, I was alarmed to see dead limbs in the beautiful old valley oak at the intersection of Taplin Road. What’s more, a tree crew had begun removing the dead limbs and leaving sections at the roadside.

I have had nagging worries about an oak pest and disease complex that has been killing valley oaks and blue oaks in and around Calistoga, probably since abut 2015. I was invited to join an ad hoc group in September of 2017, investigating a die-off of valley oaks. The cause turned out to be a species of ambrosia beetle, new to California, the Mediterranean Oak Borer (MOB) and a fungus they introduce into the trees. The fungus, Raffaelea montetyi, grows in the beetles’ tunnels, turning otherwise indigestible wood into food for the beetle larvae and, possibly, contributing to tree dieback.

This beetle/fungus complex was earlier reported in cork oaks in Israel.

The tiny beetle, Xyleborus monographus, has now been confirmed in a wider area here in Northern California including St. Helena, Lake County, Santa Rosa, and Sacramento. Trapping efforts by the Napa County Ag. Commissioners Office has found the beetle as far south as American Canyon where, so far, there are no signs of affected oaks.

There are various species of ambrosia beetles, so named because they all employ fungi to turn wood into food — from the Greek word for “food of the gods.” Though tiny — a lineup of about 10 of them would be only one-inch long — the damage they cause is devastating.

In general, here is their modus operandi: The fertile female beetles can fly. They are attracted to stressed or dying trees, which lack energy for self-defense. The females bore through the bark and into the cambium and sapwood as they introduce the fungus and deposit the already fertilized eggs. The wood they excavate accumulates on the bark as a fine, dusty light tan powder.

The fungus proliferates in the borers’ galleries digesting the wood into “ambrosia,” food for the larvae. The larvae mature into males and female young adults, about 30:1 females: males, which mate inside the galleries. The fertile females then fly off in search of susceptible trees. In our region, this can happen twice in a single growing season. First in June-July and a second generation emerging in August to September.

References indicate the females are not strong, long-distance flyers, so far-flung infestations are facilitated by the movement of infested wood. The cause of the first infestations in Calistoga has not been isolated but it was, most likely, a result of someone bringing infested wood into the area.

On Feb. 24, 2020, I attended a seminar in St. Helena that included a presentation on this subject by Cal Fire Entomologist Dr. Curtis Ewing. He mentioned the original find, in 2017 and a second collection in October of 2019, which led to the confirmation that the beetle is invasive; not one of the naturally occurring California native ambrosia beetles.

Dr. Ewing commented that as of that date in 2020, there were no regulations on moving infested wood, and we still know very little about this “pest complex.” He said, for now our best management practices should be like those being used for Invasive Shot Hole Borer in Southern California: Removal of infested trees and safe disposal of the wood.

And in a conversation this week with one of Napa County Ag. Commissioner’s inspectors, I learned that we still have no regulations on moving infested wood. Their staff is pretty much limited to some monitoring for the pest by placing “Lindgren Funnel Traps” at intervals of about one square mile around the county, checking the traps periodically, sifting through the mixed mess of trapped insects (good and bad), and recording their findings.

For homeowners and property managers the recommended management practices include:

Take down dying oaks.

Consider whole tree sprays of protective insecticide.

Cautious irrigation for drought-stressed oaks.

Finely chip the brush and wood into pieces less than one inch to kill the beetles.

Hot compost chips to kill the beetles and the fungus.

Totally enclose infested logs and larger dimension wood chips in clear poly. tarps and leave them in full sun for at least six weeks in summer and six months in winter. Logs might need to be tarped for two years to ensure effectiveness. Hopefully we will someday have the option of using the wood for biochar and energy cogeneration.

Above all, spread the word and DO NOT MOVE INFESTED WOOD OFF SITE!