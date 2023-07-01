We have had a flush of mushrooms after last winter’s generous rainfall. A recent example was a surprise. It emerged in the wood chip mulch under a Deodora cedar in a Napa garden. I had not seen the species since spring 2017, after a wet winter: the basket stinkhorn.

The 2017 example was in St. Helena, in a grove of coastal live oaks, with the soil covered by a thick layer of wood chip mulch. I noticed something reddish and resembling the remnants of a dried-up slice of tomato.

I looked at this thing and thought: “What in the world is that?"

On close inspection I saw others in various stages of development: a whitish, rounded mushroom cracking open to reveal the reddish framework inside. Another one, fully open, had houseflies congregating on it.

I got down close and got a whiff of rotten meat. No wonder the flies were all over it.

Checking online, I found an article by the Bay Area Mycological Society with the subtitle: “I stink, therefore I am.” The mushroom is Clathrus ruber, the basket stinkhorn.

Checking further I found it in David Arora’s book “Mushrooms Demystified.” He calls it the latticed stinkhorn.

Both descriptive common names refer to the open framework of the mature mushroom. Arora also compares it to a “red or orange whiffle ball.” He says: “It is, in my humble fungal opinion, the vilest of any stinkhorn. It must be smelled to be believed.”

The stench arises from a mucilaginous greenish spore mass, visible inside the lattice framework.

Strangely, like a few other mushrooms, the basket stinkhorn glows in the dark. The B.A.M.S. article comments that you “can view examples of mushroom bioluminescence in the privacy of your own home (or closet). It is unlikely that you would be able to remain for very long in a small, dark space with a mature Clathrus.”

What is this fungus doing here and is it harmful?

Like other fungi, the stinkhorns reproduce via microscopic spores, but how the spores of this heretofore unnoticed mushroom arrived in Napa Valley is a mystery. Arora says it is native to southern Europe. It has turned up in several southeastern states and is common in the parks in San Francisco.

The B.A.M.S. article comments that Clathrus prefers temperate climates and seems to be advancing northward with global warming.

Basket stinkhorn does not cause disease or decay in trees. It simply absorbs carbohydrates from the moist mulch and the natural litterfall from trees and plants.

In contrast, another mushroom-like structure I have noticed growing in the mulch near Douglas fir trees indicates the probability of severe decay. This one is called the velvet top fungus (Phaeolus schweinitzii). It is rather showy in the red velvet stage as it expands but becomes brown as it dries out. At that stage, it looks like a cow pie.

Unlike the odd and offensive but harmless basket stinkhorn, velvet top causes a cubical brown rot in woody roots and trunks, rendering them structurally weak.

The world of fungi — I prefer to say “fun-jie.” You can say “fun-guy” if you prefer — is vast and fascinating. I take it that by sheer mass, the great majority of fungal tissue on Earth is beneficial and necessary for land plant life, while relatively few fungal species cause disease.

For popular science references, look at the books by Suzanne Simard: "Finding the Mother Tree," Peter Wohlleben: "The Hidden Life of Trees," and the works of mycologist Paul Stamets.

Be alert! We can learn a lot by paying attention to these tree associates.

