During a recent tree and garden inspection, I noticed a gathering of shiny little insects I did not recognize. Ranging from about a quarter to a half inch, shiny blue-black and oval-shaped, with an orange spot on their backs and segmented antennae, dozens of them were creeping around in perennials and ornamental grasses.

There were no signs of chewing damage on the leaves and grass blades, and no signs of smaller insects they might have been feeding on.

So the question was: What are they and are they harmful or beneficial? I had to investigate.

They turned up quickly on an internet search as nymphs of a piercing-sucking plant pest, the bordered plant bug, Largus succinctus or a similar species of Largus. See: https://ucanr.edu/blogs/blogcore/postdetail.cfm?postnum=11001

I was previously familiar with the adult stage, but the nymphs look nothing like the adults.

The article states “In most cases no control is needed as the insects…don’t cause significant harm to ornamental plants. In the food garden, the insects can cause damage by scarring developing fruits, such as strawberries and blueberries. In this case, hand removal is easy by knocking insects into a mason jar, vacuuming them up using a shop vac, or stepping on them. No chemical control is recommended.”

In contrast, an insect that might be perceived as harmful but is beneficial, is the soldier beetle. About three quarters of an inch long, with segmented antennae, orange head and dark brown to black body, I see them in spring, feeding on aphids. See: https://ipm.ucanr.edu/natural-enemies/soldier-beetles/

They do such a good job that I rarely see a cluster of aphids on the rose buds.

Noteworthy, starting last summer on my lemon tree is the Citrus whitefly. (Dialeurodes citri) Once the weather warmed, I noticed small flocks of them fluttering about when I disturbed lemon branches. This one is a pest not to be ignored. A heavy infestation can turn a lemon tree into a sorry looking blackish mess. Sooty mold grows on the honeydew excreted by the whiteflies as they feed on sap. Fortunately, they have not gotten that far out of hand for me.

I suspect their population is kept in check by naturally occurring beneficial insects, but I do intervene when I see them congregating on the undersides of the leaves. A strong spray of plain water directed to the undersides of the leaves, about once per week, disrupts them enough that there is no sooty mold, yet.

There are various beneficial insects that feed on Citrus whiteflies. It is possible that pollen-bearing plants like parsley and Mexican daisy that bloom in my garden in summer could be supporting naturally occurring beneficial insects that have been controlling the whiteflies, but I have not yet verified it.

Some of these beneficials are available from commercial insectaries. If the problem worsens next year, I might be ordering and setting out egg cards of green lacewings or introducing one of the parasitic wasps sold for Citrus whitefly control.

Often, there are good alternatives to dousing plants with insecticides. The point is the importance of identifying tree and garden insects before acting. Don’t shoot first and ask questions later!

Quick Update on Mediterranean Oak Borer (MOB)

The University of California Cooperative Extension held a workshop last week, providing an update on MOB. Here are a few brief take-aways. The pest is spreading, mostly in infested oak wood that is moved off site, but not so much in infested wood chips. The associated fungus, Raffaelea montetyi, the beetles introduce into the trees, is a wilt disease. The beetles do not infest branches smaller than 7-inch diameter. Early pruning to remove infested dying limbs might help stop infestation into the lower part of the tree. Light irrigation around the outer canopy edge, (the dripline) to reduce summer drought stress has been shown to help reduce tree susceptibility. Insecticidal controls have not been proven effective.

Here is a link to the new MOB website: https://ucanr.edu/sites/mobpc/