To mulch or not to mulch? That is the question. Merriam-Webster dictionary defines mulch as “a protective covering (as of sawdust, compost, or paper) spread or left on the ground to reduce evaporation, maintain even soil temperature, prevent erosion, control weeds, enrich the soil, or keep fruit (such as strawberries) clean.”

As Master Gardeners we are trained to rely on science-based research and to provide science-backed information. No folk tales. From that perspective, mulch is the answer. We are also taught that we don’t know everything about gardening, but we know how to look it up.

I am fortunate that a local tree service drops truckloads of mulch on my property on occasion. I share it with others and use it myself. Neighbors on my road also allow a tree service to dump chipped material at their home.

I mulch my soil to make it more hospitable for plant growth and easier for rain or irrigation water to penetrate. Compost applied as mulch will gradually break down, and bacteria and worms in the soil will work it in deeper.

Like many other Master Gardeners, I use a process called lasagna composting — so named because it involves making layers of organic materials that will gradually decompose. I lay down damp clean cardboard and put compost or small wood chips on top.

I use this method annually in my vegetable beds. If the cardboard hasn’t fully decomposed after a winter of rain, I cut holes in it and plant my veggies in the holes. If it does not rain much over the winter, I water the garden beds occasionally to encourage decomposition.

Lasagna composting also works well in walkways for weed control. I have found the weeds that do come up are much easier to pull.

Mulch inhibits weeds, helps the soil absorb and retain water, regulates soil temperature and prevents erosion. Nature does its own mulching under large trees if fallen leaves are left to decompose. When mulching around trees, keep the material away from the trunk. Otherwise, the moisture retained by the mulch can kill your tree. Also don’t let mulch pile up against your home as very dry wood mulch can ignite.

Some people use rocks and stones as mulch, but this is not a great idea. Sunlight heats the rocks and can cause soil moisture to evaporate. Also, weeds love to plant their seeds in rocks and then it can be difficult to uproot the weeds.

You can make your own mulch by having a working compost pile. Do not add weeds to the pile if they have started to form seeds. The weed seeds will not break down in the compost and will produce an abundant crop of unwanted seedlings for you. I don’t even put cantaloupe seeds in my compost pile for the same reason. Those seeds will sprout anywhere and everywhere I spread the compost. A rose bush can be a weed if it’s growing in a wheat field.

The City and County of Napa collaborate with local Master Gardeners to present compost workshops for interested residents. There are several ways to make compost and I have done most of them except for hot composting. If you don’t want to make your own compost, Napa Recycling & Waste Services will deliver compost to you.

The next Master Gardener compost workshop is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16. Save the date and watch for a registration announcement in this column. Come learn the whys and hows of composting, including worm composting of your kitchen waste.

