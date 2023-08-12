When it comes to climate change, this summer has been a real doozy!

Just last month, cities across the U.S. boiled under scorching heat, with Phoenix registering 31 days of record temperatures above 110-degrees. Vermont experienced historic flooding. Residents across the mid-Atlantic and northeast were blanketed with smothering smoke from relentless Canadian wildfires. And ocean temperatures off the coast of Florida reached an unprecedented 101-degrees, fine for hot tubs but not for coral or other sea life. Around the world, similar stories unfolded.

So far (cross-our-fingers), the Bay Area has dodged the climate bullet this summer, but we are all too familiar with what can happen in our own backyard in the blink of an eye, and know we are living on borrowed time.

On July 27, United Nations Secretary General António Guterres summed things up like this: “Humanity is in the hot seat,” he began, relaying the news that July 2023 was the hottest month ever recorded in human history.

“The era of global warming has ended; the era of global boiling has arrived,” he said. “Leaders must lead. No more hesitancy. No more excuses. No more waiting for others to move first. There is simply no more time for that. It is still possible to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius and avoid the very worst of climate change. But only with dramatic, immediate climate action.”

Action is the Antidote to Fear

It is refreshing to hear such straight talk at the highest levels, but truly frightening. And fear can be disabling. But as much as we would all prefer to stick our heads in the sand and distract ourselves, we know it is upon all of our shoulders to do our part.

Our cities and county have taken the right first step, with climate emergency declarations recognizing the goal of reaching net zero climate pollution by 2030, and the establishment of a countywide Climate Action Committee to pursue regional solutions. Individual jurisdictions have gone ever further, with new fossil fuel gas station moratoriums, measures to reduce food and disposable foodware waste, incentives to eliminate gas-powered leaf blowers, increased bike safety measures, water recycling, MCE Deep Green renewable power commitments, wetlands protections, and more.

These measures, adopted in the past few years, represent a sea change in policymaking. And thanks to increased state and federal funding, due in part to climate provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 championed by Congressman Mike Thompson, there is more money than ever to support such initiatives.

But even with the best intentions, our elected officials and civil servants must navigate a labyrinth of stakeholder interests and procedural obstacles. Three things will help.

First, it is crucial that our elected officials recognize the importance of reviewing all policy decisions through the lens of climate change. As the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which represents the world’s climate scientists, stated last year, greenhouse gases must peak by 2025.

Second, each of us owes it to our community to stand up and be counted when it comes to making the best climate decisions. We can help steer this conversation by letting our elected representatives know we will support informed policies that reduce our collective climate footprint, by attending their meetings or providing comments.

Finally, we can all benefit from understanding how we can have the biggest positive effect. Napa Climate NOW! and others sponsor events to discuss potential strategies. As it turns out, reducing climate pollutants often has other benefits as well, like cleaning up the air we breathe.

Since World War II, American society has been engaged in a steadfast pursuit of convenience. But as Al Gore told us two decades ago, global warming is an “inconvenient truth.” By trading in convenience for community well-being, we can hit the reset button.

There will always be difficult to choices to make, but the call is clear: it’s now or never.

Actions You Can Take

Subscribe to the Napa Climate NOW! newsletter, www.napaclimatenow.org, and to our regional umbrella affiliate, 350 Bay Area https://350bayarea.org/, and volunteer for any of our campaigns!

Express your views during city council and county supervisor meetings.

How climate change drives hotter, more frequent heat waves How climate change drives hotter, more frequent heat waves Is climate change to blame? Understanding heat waves Analyzing the likelihood of a heat wave under climate change Protecting at-risk populations from heat waves