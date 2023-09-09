The city of Napa has given a boost to local landscapers who want to replace noisy, polluting gasoline-powered leaf blowers with the new quieter and cleaner battery-powered models. The city’s Leaf Blower Rebate Program, administered by the Small Business Development Center (SBDC), will pay up to $1,000 toward the cost of a commercial grade battery-powered leaf blower.

SBDC Director Tim Murrill explained, “We wanted to make the rebate application easy and accessible. It’s a simple form that can be filled out using a cell phone. Right now, we are working on getting the word out so that all eligible businesses can take advantage of the rebates.” The application is available at https://form.jotform.com/231105409318044.

Gustavo Martinez, owner of a yard maintenance service, used the rebate to purchase an EGO battery backpack blower. This completed his arsenal of EGO battery-powered yard care equipment, so he no longer worries about carrying gasoline and having gas and oil leaks from the equipment. Martinez has been trying to get local landscapers to make the switch to zero emissions.

“You won’t believe how hard it is to convince people to change from what they are used to,” he said. “But landscapers I know have been asked by their clients to use battery-powered blowers. That’s how I heard about the program. The application process was so easy, thanks to help from Evert Fernandez.”

Evert Fernandez, SBDC’s Business Advisor for the program, sees interest growing. “Landscapers hear about the rebate from their local equipment dealer. Having the financial help from the rebate is driving the purchase of this equipment,” he said.

Juan Solis Ramirez, owner of Solis Landscaping, has clients in Calistoga, St. Helena, and Yountville, which have all banned gasoline-powered leaf blowers. He had been using a lighter-duty battery-powered blower in those cities. Solis used the rebate to upgrade to a commercial grade Greenworks blower from Horizon.

Mr. Solis said, “The Greenworks blower has more force and lets me complete a job. The rebate covered the entire cost of the blower and was easy to apply for.”

Starting Jan. 1, 2024, California power equipment dealers will no longer sell new models of gasoline-powered yard care equipment due to a new regulation from the California Air Resources Board.

Despite their small size, the two-stroke engines used in lawn equipment are highly polluting. The volume of smog-forming emissions from this type of equipment has surpassed emissions from light-duty passenger cars and is projected to be nearly twice those of passenger cars by 2031. Today, a commercial operator using one backpack leaf blower for one hour generates the same smog-forming emissions as a car driving 1,100 miles.

The 2019 Napa County Regional Greenhouse Gas Inventory showed that lawn and garden equipment make up 25% of the GHG emissions in the off-road category, so switching to battery-operated equipment will help fight climate change as well as reduce air and noise pollution.

The state is providing financial help for small yard care businesses (less than 100 employees) to transition to new equipment through the CORE voucher program (https://californiacore.org/how-to-participate-professional-landscape/), covering up to 70% of the cost. Local dealers participating in the CORE program are Napa Power Equipment, Horizon Distributors, Central Valley, and Aloha Saw and Mower.

The city’s rebate program provides additional funds and can be used with or without the CORE program. It is funded by a grant from the city’s ARPA Community Recovery Bank, set up to distribute funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Eligible businesses must have a valid city of Napa business license (no residency documentation is required) and have purchased a commercial grade battery-powered leaf blower.

Actions you can take

Tell landscaping/yard care businesses about the rebate.

Encourage your landscaper to buy a battery-powered blower and charge it at your home.

Solis Landscaping can be contacted at (707-694-8375). (Martinez is not taking new clients.)

For more information: https://www.solanonapasbdc.org/napa-leaf-blower-rebate/.