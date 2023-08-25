On Friday, Aug. 18, after months of anticipation, Napa’s Countywide Climate Action Committee received a long-awaited final report on a special group of climate pollutants called “short-lived climate pollutants.” The report, prepared by an independent consultant, Ascent, is notable in that it marks the first time that an inventory has been published focusing on the sources and amounts of short-lived climate pollutants generated in the county.

As the name implies, short-lived climate pollutants (SLCPs) only linger for a short time in the atmosphere, from just a few days to a few years, as compared to other greenhouse gases, like carbon dioxide, that can remain in the atmosphere for many decades or centuries.

So why should we care? If SLCPs only last briefly in the atmosphere, do they really matter? The answer is a resounding yes. That’s because SLCPs are among the most potent climate pollutants on earth.

The Methane Menace

Among these, methane has garnered the most attention. At COP26, the annual international conference on climate change, more than 100 countries pledged to cut global methane emissions by 30% in this decade. With an atmospheric lifetime averaging about 12 years, it absorbs far more energy than carbon dioxide, and is now generally recognized as the second most powerful driver of global climate change.

The Ascent report accounts for methane from many local sources — oil and gas infrastructure leaks, transportation (on-road vehicles and off-road equipment), energy consumption (methane is a major component of natural gas), landfilling of food waste and other organic matter, industrial processes and agricultural processes and livestock. In this way, it points to areas where policymakers, businesses, and residents can actively reduce their methane emissions.

Here’s where things get a little confusing. Ton for ton, methane is about 150 times more potent than carbon dioxide as a climate pollutant during the first year of the emission. However, because methane degrades far more rapidly than carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, this drops off quickly, averaging out to about 84-86 times more potent over 20 years (Source: IPCC Sixth Assessment Report 2021).

Notably, Ascent used the 20-year methane value (72 times more potent) from an earlier IPCC report when crunching its numbers. Thus, its assessment of methane’s climate impact across Napa County is understated by about 15%. Policymakers should take note. And we should all take seriously the actions we can take personally, like driving less, composting our food waste, and reducing reliance on natural gas appliances.

Black Carbon — Bad for Air Quality and Climate

Next on the hit parade is “black carbon,” the sooty particulate matter emitted from diesel trucks, burning logs, and coal plants. It is the product of incomplete combustion, and terrible for air quality. Because it’s relative heavy, unlike a gas, it only stays airborne for a few days or weeks before dropping back down to the ground, where it can turn surfaces black, making things even hotter. And unlike a gas, we can all see it and smell it!

Here in Napa County, the Ascent report found that the top human-caused sources are farm equipment, off-road equipment (such as lawn equipment), residential fuel combustion, managed burning and disposal, light duty passenger vehicles, and heavy-duty diesel trucks.

Taking action to stamp out black carbon is one of the most important steps we can take to reduce our carbon footprint.

Other Short-Lived Climate Pollutants

Methane and black carbon make up the lion’s share of SCLP pollution described in the Ascent report — about 95%. Other SLCPs, such as refrigerants, are also inventoried, but account for only a small sliver of the pie.

Interestingly, one important SLCP consistently is left out of the SCLP studies — ozone. This simple molecule, made up of three oxygen atoms, wreaks all kinds of havoc. I’ll write about it in a future column.

In the meantime, to learn more about SCLPs, a fantastic resource is the international Climate and Clean Air Coalition (www.ccacoalition.org ), which has very engaging infographics on methane, black carbon, and ozone. Check it out if you can.

Actions You Can Take

Subscribe to the Napa Climate NOW! newsletter, www.napaclimatenow.org, and to our regional umbrella affiliate, 350 Bay Area https://350bayarea.org/, and volunteer for any of our campaigns!

Express your views during city council and county supervisor meetings.

Linda Brown is co-founder of Napa Climate NOW!, a local citizens advocacy organization working for smart climate solutions. She is also co-founder and Senior Vice President of SCS Global Solutions. Napa Climate NOW! is a local nonprofit citizens’ group advocating for smart climate solutions based on the latest climate science, part of 350 Bay Area. Info, napa.350bayarea.org 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

false