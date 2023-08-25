One dicey aspect of tree-problem solving is tree neighbor conflicts. It comes up often. Sometimes the call comes from the party suffering from their neighbors’ tree with branches intruding and making a mess, or roots breaking up infrastructure. Sometimes it is from the tree owner wanting to do the right thing for their neighbor while saving the tree. And then there is the issue of tree ownership: The tree sits astride the property line, or its trunk has expanded across the boundary over the years. Who owns it?

It happens most often with coastal redwoods, because they are so massive and fast-growing and too-commonly planted where they do not have space to mature. I have seen it with other large-growing species like Douglas fir, incense cedar, coastal live oaks, and valley oaks. With the oaks, it is often about a stray acorn, probably dropped by a blue jay that did not have the common sense to drop it where there is plenty of space, but right next to a fence. Eventually, the oak begins to push the fence out of its way, and someone gets mad.

In her book, “Understanding Tree Law, A Handbook for Practitioners,” attorney Barri Kaplan Bonapart states her over-arching theme about neighbors in tree disputes: “It is never about the trees.” It is her insight into human nature, how emotions take over and cloud reason. Kaplan Bonapart sets forth good perspectives on reasonable dispute resolution while laying out important legal precedents and judicial opinions. The latter can be confusing to lay people like me.

The book starts with the question: “Who Owns a Tree?” In California, if the trunk, including the base of it, is entirely on your land, you own the tree. But when a tree trunk expands across a property line is it co-owned? She says this is a gray area that can be argued both ways “depending on the fact pattern.”

I recommend the book to folks with a good mind for legal opinions. Or skim over the difficult points and get the gist of it.

Going back to the premise, “It is never about the trees,” and avoiding getting into the legal weeds on this, people in a boundary tree situation are best served by respectful, neighborly communication. I know, it is easier said than done.

One good solution, where a great tree straddles a fence line, is otherwise well-placed and in good condition, and the property owners are amenable, is to rebuild the fence to accommodate the tree. I have seen this a few times. A recent example had a new fence neatly scribed — as in carpentry, fitting different shaped parts together — and leaving some space for trunk expansion. This way, there is no harm to the tree, it looks good and speaks of the care and cooperation of neighbors who appreciated the value of the tree to both property owners.

With a commitment to this method, neighbors can have the fence scribed again when the expanding trunk starts to press against the boards.

That is assuming the tree is well located with respect to infrastructure. I have had to recommend the removal of too many coastal redwoods planted a few feet from homes or driveways and doing damage, with no better mitigation than tree removal.

Trees-and-neighbors is a big subject including issues of risk management, tree debris nuisance, unwanted shade, view obstruction, and roots disrupting landscapes or damaging structures.

Sometimes there can be good outcomes when neighbors collaborate.

Bill Pramuk is an ASCA registered consulting arborist and an ISA certified arborist. Visit his website, www.billpramuk.com, email questions to info@billpramuk.com, or call him at 707-363-0114. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

false