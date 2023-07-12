BRENDEN GHECEA
This month, local musicians are treating Napa to a series of free concerts at Veterans Memorial Park, combining their tunes with downtown views of the Napa River.
Known as Napa City Nights for the past 17 seasons, Napa’s free summer concert series changed its name to Friday Nights in the Park when its original creators recently decided to end their run.
The music series was created in 2008 when a group of local musicians and music lovers formed a committee to organized free weekly concerts at Veterans Park.
Craig Smith, executive director of the Downtown Napa Association merchants’ group, says that originally “the organizers had no money — nobody got paid — they all brought their sound equipment, and they scrambled to find sponsorship.” Over time, however, Napa City Nights began to flourish.
When the group of musicians recently decided to call it quits, Smith said he and the downtown association sat down with them and asked if they could now carry on where Napa City Nights left off, though with a few adjustments.
Thanks to some of the event’s sponsors, “we have a bigger budget and are able to pay the bands” explained Smith, who said the bolstered sponsorship also helped pay for bands that were not as accessible to promoters in years past.
The series kicked off under its new branding last Friday with performances by jazz singer Alvon Johnson and the local band Mama Said. For the rest of July, Friday Nights in the Park will showcase artists playing jazz, country, zydeco, and blues, with at least two bands playing every Friday.
Though the series now has the resources to reach beyond a local audience, Smith said it remains a “locals and family event where people bring their young ones, and they are able to enjoy the evening as much as their parents.”
Friday Nights in the Park will host its remaining dates July 14, 21, and 28, all from 6 to 10 p.m. The following acts will perform at Veterans Park during the series:
July 14: Tin Man, I*ko Ya Ya
July 21: Road Eleven, Marshall Law
July 28: Sonoma Shakers, The Daniel Castro Band
Concertgoers may bring their own chairs, food and drinks, though non-alcoholic beverages will also be available for purchase. Parking and admission are free at the venue of Veterans Park, on Third and Main streets in downtown Napa.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
