John Ondrasik, better known by his stage name Five for Fighting, will perform at the Uptown Theatre in Napa next Thursday, Sept. 14, as part of his tour across California this fall.

The “Superman” singer made a name for himself as a singer-songwriter in the early 2000s, writing and releasing many well-known songs, including “100 Years,” “The Riddle,” “Chances” and “Easy Tonight.” His music has also been featured in movies like “The Blind Side,” and shows like “Hawaii Five-O” and “The Sopranos.”

Ondrasik’s more recent releases have garnered attention for a different reason though. Two of his newest songs, “Blood on My Hands”' and “Can One Man Save the World?” address current events through the medium he knows best: songwriting. Ondrasik wrote “Blood on My Hands,” released in September 2021, in response to the U.S.’s exit from Afghanistan.

“I was very upset and I had veteran friends who were very upset and traumatized,” Ondrasik said. “...Pretty much everyone said, ‘You can't put that out,’ but I thought about the history of protest song writers in the '60s, and also our troops who risked their lives, and, I mean, this is a stupid song, (the worst case scenario is) somebody's going to Tweet something mad or whatever.

"And so, I do think it was important to put that out. And I'm glad I did, because it became a voice for many of our veterans who felt voiceless and still do. It also kind of, ironically, got me involved with many of these NGOs rescuing abandoned Americans and Afghans.”

His most recent song, “Can One Man Save the World?” focuses on the war in Ukraine, and the heroic presence of Vladimir Zelensky throughout the year and a half that the country has been in conflict with Russia.

After releasing the song in March of 2022, Ondrasik had the opportunity to travel to Kyiv and record a version of the song with the Ukrainian Orchestra. All of the proceeds from the single and the video of the performance in Ukraine benefit the NGO Save Our Allies, which provides humanitarian support in both Ukraine and Afghanistan.

Ondrasik said during this fall’s tour, he and the quartet will be playing a version of “Can One Man Save the World?” accompanied by a recording of the Ukrainian Orchestra at each of the shows.

The quartet is made up of violinists Katie Kresek, a Tony-Award winning concertmaster and co-orchestrator of "Moulin Rouge! The Musical," and Grammy-nominated Jeremy Kittle, as well as viola player Chris Cardona and cellist Peter Sachon.

“These are like superstar string prodigies,” Ondrasik said. “Just getting to share the stage with them and watch them every night blows my mind.”

He said with a string quartet, his show is completely different than it was this past summer, playing with a full band, or even the show he would put on solo.

“I think audiences get a really cool dynamic,” Ondrasik said. “You’ve heard 'Superman' or '100 Years,' but with the strings, it's different. And we always have an exciting medley when the quartet also does their own thing. I'll walk offstage and let them go crazy, and they always get people on their feet.”

He said that there are songs he usually only plays with the quartet, like “Devil in the Wishing Well” and “Nobody,” which feature arrangements specifically designed for this kind of ensemble.

“We always bring some new arrangements. We're doing a song this year called 'The Best' that is about a first catch in baseball that, probably, I think is one of my best songs, but no one's ever heard, because it was in a little movie.”

Ondrasik is especially looking forward to performing at the Uptown Theatre in Napa because of his long history of doing quartet shows in the city. Back in summer of 2012, he played one of his first string quartet shows ever at the Robert Mondavi Winery. Since then, returning to the Napa Valley has felt like coming home.

“It's kind of like our second home and our second family, so it's going to be great,” Ondrasik said.

For tickets are more information, visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.