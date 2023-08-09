Hannah Ellis’ new hit “Wine Country” is an homage to both her hometown in Campbellsville, Kentucky and one of her favorite places away from home, Napa Valley.

While "Wine Country" most commonly refers to mainly North Bay counties famed for food, wine and luxury resorts, Ellis said the phrase has a double meaning in the song. With an added emphasis on "country," the singer uses the phrase to describe the way she lives her life: she likes fancy things, but she isn’t afraid to get a little dirty every once in a while either.

“I like my wine country, boots muddy, a little California in Kentucky,” the lyrics to the chorus go.

The recording artist based in Nashville said the area's sprawling farms and vineyards, contrasted with the fancy hotels and "boujee" wineries, feel representative of the song’s message.

Ellis said that when she’s visited the region — both while touring and just to see friends — it reminded her of her small town roots more than she expected it would.

“When we go visit our friends out there, we're riding four wheelers around — it's just through grapevines,” Ellis said.

Driving ATVs around farmland is something Ellis has been doing since she was a kid. But growing up in Campbellsville, where liquor stores weren’t legal until 2016 and the population sits just above 10,000, limited her worldview. Becoming a touring artist broadened it, and inspired the piece.

“Traveling around the world as a musician, I have definitely developed a taste for the finer things,” Ellis said. “I think really what the song captures is that you don't have to be one or the other. You can be nuanced. I love Napa Valley, but I love Campbellsville, Kentucky. And I think that there's space for both, and I think so many more people experience that [feeling] than maybe we realize.”

Ellis’s music has taken her around the country since 2012, when she graduated from the University of Kentucky. Since then, she’s written songs for famed artists, from country star Russell Diskerson to Christian pop-rock duo FOR KING + COUNTRY, and released a debut self-titled EP with Curb Records in 2017.

She’s toured with Country Music Television’s “Next Women of Country” Tour and opened for Gavin DeGraw throughout the U.S. Her music has taken her on trips around the country, including to Napa Valley.

She played her new single “Wine Country” at Nickel & Nickel Winery in Napa as part of April’s “Live in the Vineyard Goes Country” event and hosted press events for the song’s debut weekend, dubbed “Wine Country Weekend,” in Napa Valley in June.

The weekend featured a wine tasting and performance at Pritchard Hill’s Chappellet Winery, one of the locations featured in the single’s music video. The event was a nod to the video itself, in which Ellis and friends visit Pritchard Hill for a wine-filled brunch. Ellis also said that the video features scenes shot on Napa’s Wine Train and at one of the Welcome to Napa Valley billboards.

Though Ellis said she couldn’t possibly pick a favorite Napa winery, no matter where she goes, her favorite type of wine is the same.

“I would say Cabernet Sauvignon,” Ellis said. “I like a big, bold red.”