Jeffrey Fetters has played hundreds of gigs in Napa over the years, making a name for himself in the winery and vineyard circuit throughout the valley.

Most people don't know him as Jeffrey, though, referring to him only as "Smorgy" — a nickname he was given back in the '90s by bar backs and locals who frequented his gigs in Fresno, where he played everything from "All My Exes Live in Texas" to "Piano Man."

His name is a play on his musical offerings: “I sort of adopted (Smorgy) and turned it into my brand — a smorgasbord of music genres — because the music I play is not one genre. I'm playing new country, old country, some new rock, classic rock, golden oldies, Motown, Sinatra standards, some originals. So it sort of fits what I do.”

Though he moved around a lot as a kid, Smorgy was born in Napa at Queen of the Valley, and his first memories of music are all in Napa as well. He reminisced about watching his father and his best friend play guitars in their family home living room, listening to the Eagles and Linda Ronstadt with his mother, and learning how to play guitar after his aunt gifted him a tan 1971 Stratocaster and a Fender deluxe reverb amp for his 8th birthday.

“I wish I still had that guitar and amplifier,” he said.

Once Smorgy got his hands on a guitar, he immediately began to pick up chords and songs, playing for family and friends at holiday parties and get-togethers. He remembers in fifth grade at Northwood Elementary, his teacher Ms. Hunter asked him to bring his guitar on their overnight field trip to the John Muir house in the East Bay. He played music around the campfire with his classmates, and then in sixth grade, Ms. Hunter asked him to come along and play songs again.

He remembers this as one of the first times he realized the community music could foster. Later, after moving around a bit with his family and landing in Missouri in high school, he discovered that playing music could be a job as well.

He joined a band with a group of mid-20s guys living in his town, and even though he was just 15 at the time, he would play with them at local bars and events — including his own high school homecoming and proms.

While many people might be terrified at the idea of getting up on the stage in their high school’s gym and performing to an audience of their teenage peers, Smorgy said his guitar and the microphone have always felt like more of a security blanket than a spotlight.

“In my younger years, I wasn't very confident; I wasn't very outgoing,” he explained. “I would hide behind my guitar. Even now as an older adult, I'm 57, and I still feel like sometimes I'm hiding behind my guitar or the microphone. Every time I'm in the social scene, it's me playing music.”

He said music has been the center point of his life, even while he studied computer programming and worked day jobs for over 20 years after high school to make a living.

During this time, Smorgy landed in Fresno in 1989, where he says his career in music really began to take shape. He was a member of two successful cover bands there, the Double Doors, a Doors cover band, and Sippy and Old Guzzler, a '60s tribute band.

With these groups, Smorgy got to open and close for lots of artists, including The Turtles, The Association and Peabo Bryson. The day Sippy and Old Guzzler closed for Bryson, on New Year’s Eve in 1999, is one of Smorgy’s fondest memories as an artist.

“It was one of the highlights of my cover band life experience,” Smorgy said. “We had our own private green room with a butler to fulfill any need, and we also had a sheriff’s escort to get us to and from the stage. We felt like true rock stars.”

In Fresno, Smorgy began to write original music as well. Under the name “My Brother’s Band,” Smorgy recorded and performed the music he wrote, which he still sometimes plays at gigs today.

In 2006, Smorgy and his wife moved back to Napa, where they’ve lived since. Originally, he came back to manage his family’s properties and business, but he always dreamed he would play music for a living eventually.

“My wife had said to me when we moved to Napa, ‘One day I will be working at one of the biggest wineries in Napa, and you will be performing at all the wineries,’” Smorgy said. “Well, she worked at Domaine Chandon for seven years, and I am still performing at wineries.”

In 2008, playing music became Smorgy's full-time job. He booked his first gig at Tuscany downtown, which has since closed, and soon after, he played at Downtown Joe’s and Billco’s.

He performed at his first winery, Beaulieu Vineyards, in 2014, and since then, wineries and vineyards have made up the bulk of his venues.

Now, 15 years later, Smorgy has a list of returning clients who book him for private events, fundraisers and more. He plays the bulk of his shows during “high season” — between March and October. During this time, he estimated that he plays up to 16 gigs a month, either solo, with his duo “Smorgy & The Flat Top” or his band “Smorgy & The All You Can Eat.”

With a repertoire of over 600 cover songs, in addition to originals, Smorgy's shows live up to his name. While he often tailors his sets to the crowd or venue’s requests, maintaining a smorgasbord of genres and styles, he said his favorite genre to play — and listen to — will always be old school country.

He said that no matter what he’s playing though, he mostly just feels grateful to get to do what he loves for a living.

“Little did I know this would be the beginning of the rest of my musical life and would give me the ability to make a living performing music,” Smorgy said. “...Without all these wonderful people supporting my music, I would not be able to make my living doing what I love. I am truly grateful for what my hometown has given back to me.”

To see Smorgy’s shows or book him for an event, check out his website at smorgymusic.com.