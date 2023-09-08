Latino pop stars and a 126-year-old mariachi band alike will take the stage at a first of its kind music festival planned in the Napa Valley this Saturday.

Sabor + Ritmo is the latest music festival to launch in Napa County, one that festival organizers say is focused on bringing a luxurious festival experience to Latinos.

“We really wanted to create an elevated experience for our community,” said Julissa Marcencia, co-founder and chief visionary for Sabor + Ritmo.

The one-day festival will take place from noon to 10 p.m. at the Silverado Resort and Spa, 1600 Atlas Peak Road in Napa. Festival organizers anticipate attendance between 5,000 and 6,000 people.

Sabor + Ritmo is not a jaripeo, a beloved style of rodeo known for filling the countryside with live music, Marcencia said. Instead, this is a new type of Latino music festival with wide-ranging music genres accompanied by carefully curated food and wine offerings.

General admission tickets start at $279 and range up to a $1,229 platinum entry ticket that comes with exclusive food vendors from the Thomas Keller Restaurant Group.

“Our festival is going to look different, it’s going to sound different and it’s going to feel different,” said Sonia Tolbert, executive producer of Sabor + Ritmo. “It’s something that’s really purposely put together for our Latino community.”

A good mix and variety of music was top of mind for Marcencia during the planning stages of the festival. She said she drew on her own experiences as a first-generation Mexican American who grew up listening to the classic Spanish “romanticos” and loves all kinds of Latin music genres.

The festival is geared towards Napa County’s diverse Latino community, with a multi-genre music lineup to match.

Sabor + Ritmo will see 11 different artists and bands take the stage. The headliners include younger pop acts like Manuel Turizo — a Colombian singer known for his collaborations with Shakira and Marshmello — and Ángela Aguilar, a Mexican American singer born in Los Angeles who became the youngest woman to reach No. 1 on the Billboard charts earlier this year.

The festival also features expansive groups like Banda La Adictiva, a 17-member band from Sinaloa, and Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán, a renowned mariachi band founded in the 1890s with a history that spans at least five generations.

Other artists include Suenatron, Juan Escovedo, Betzaida, Los Panas, Chris Vorland, El Jamexican and Lo Mejor del Rock en Español, a collective of members from classic Spanish rock bands who will play their favorite hits.

Latinos are also prominently featured among the 20-plus food and beverage vendors at the festival. Among the wine vendors are at least a dozen Napa-based vintners who are of Latino descent, Marcencia said.

“The wine is beautiful, but they don’t often get to be a part of these kinds of events,” she said.

The festival is founded and produced by Wine Down Media, which is owned by Julissa Marcencia and her husband Will Marcencia. The couple operate Napa Valley’s only Spanish-language radio station, KVON-AM 1440, along with KVYN-FM 99.3 “The Vine.”

Tolbert said the project was a "labor of love" that has been in the making for several years. She and Tolbert organized the festival on top of their full-time careers.

While the Napa Valley has seen music festivals like BottleRock reach high levels of popularity while being backed by music industry giant Live Nation, the organizers behind Sabor + Ritmo take pride in their event being independently and minority-owned.

Being independently owned has allowed them to center their community throughout the process, Marcencia said.

"There’s nothing that caters to this face, it was important to me to fill this void,” she said.

This story has been modified since the original posting to correct the spelling of Julissa and Will Marcencia's names.

Photos: KVON-AM becomes Napa County's first all-Spanish radio station KVON-AM becomes Napa's first all-Spanish radio station KVON-AM becomes Napa's first all-Spanish radio station KVON-AM becomes Napa's first all-Spanish radio station KVON-AM becomes Napa's first all-Spanish radio station KVON-AM becomes Napa's first all-Spanish radio station