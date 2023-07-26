Festival Napa Valley hosts most successful fundraiser to date

Festival Napa Valley’s “Arts for All Gala” raised a record-setting $4.2 million on July 16, according to the press release. Proceeds from the event will help fund art education programs, free and low-cost concerts, original programs for kids and scholarships for aspiring young artists.

The fundraiser was held at Nickel & Nickel Winery in Oakville, and was hosted in part by Grammy-winning singer Carrie Underwood. Gala guests were treated to dinner by Michelin-star chef Charlie Palmer and McCalls Catering & Events while sipping on wines from Nickel & Nickel, Bella Union, Dolce and champagne courtesy of Veuve Clicquot. The auction primarily included luxury experiences and local wine packages.

Students from American Canyon High School performed a scene from the musical “Newsies,” which the press release described as “one of the evening’s most memorable moments.”

“This year’s Arts for All Gala was a tremendous success and exceeded our expectations,” wrote Leslie Frank, Festival board member and Gala Chair, in the press release. “Thanks to the spirited generosity and passionate commitment of our donors and sponsors, Festival Napa Valley is having a profound impact on the quality of life in Napa Valley and beyond.”

Napa Valley Writers hosts author Jordan Bernal

Napa Valley Writers will feature Jordan Bernal on Aug. 9 as she gives an insider look into the publishing world and the process of pitching your story to an agent. She will speak on the key components of a good pitch, how to be concise, enjoy the conversation and will detail other ways in which to utilize your pitch, according to the press release.

Bernal’s debut novel was “The Keepers of Éire,” which is a dragon fantasy novel intended to excite the imagination of its adult audience. She explores her love for dragons and her celtic heritage in her “Celtic Dragonrider” series, which she self-published via her Dragon Wing Publishing company.

Bernal has subsequently published “Reluctant Paladin,” a middle grade spin off, and “The Keepers of Alba,” the second book in the “Celtic Dragonrider series. She is working on the third installment, “The Keepers of Keltoi,” and has been a member of the California Writers Club Tri-Valley Branch since 2010, according to the press release.

Jeffrey Kingman will be the Napa Valley Writers member reader for August.

Napa Valley Writers host their meetings at Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists, 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa, and the cost is $5 for members and $10 for nonmembers. Students with school ID get in free.

The group's goal is to foster professionalism in writing, promote networking of writers within the Napa Valley writing community, mentor new writers, and provide literary support for writers and the writing community through education, networking, and leadership. For more information, email napavalleywriters@gmail.com.

Local artists stage Calistoga Art Walk

Local galleries and artists host an art walk in Calistoga beginning on Aug. 5 from 3-6 p.m. The event will be held on the first Saturday of every month thereafter. The event is being organized by Marta Collings and Thérèse Légère, both of whom have their art displayed in galleries throughout the Napa area. The two of them have recently paired up to create the Collings & Légère Art Gallery in Calistoga and are planning the art walk as a fun community event to bring more people into the valley’s visual art scene, as per the press release.

There will be an additional nine galleries present at the inaugural art walk, though Collings hopes to grow the profile and scope of the exhibition in future iterations. The tour is free and self guided and the majority of galleries profiled are within walking distance of the display, according to their website.

Marta Collings creates “landscapes of Northern California and beyond” while Thérèse Légère focuses her talents to “defined impressionism,” as per their website. The other galleries on display will provide murals, floral designs, experimental contemporary works and oil paintings.

Visit Artinnapa.com to learn more.

Staged Summer Reading Series continues

Six more plays will be available for your entertainment at the CrossWalk Community Church, 2590 First St., Napa, on Aug. 4 and 5. The Valley Players’ Staged Summer Reading Series allows audience members to enjoy performances which focus on the quality of the script and the actors performances, relying only on minimal set elements. Your feedback is welcome after the show and could help inform a full-scale production down the line, according to the press release.

These six plays offer drama, comedy and dynamic characters who are sure to take you on unexpected but delightful journeys. The plays to be performed on Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. include:

“Taken” by Susan Jackson: The drama begins with a newspaper article telling the story of an evicted tenant in San Francisco committing suicide. A woman named Corrie suspects it may be her brother Ben who was forced from their family home due to his drug addiction. She sets off, against her husband's wishes, to discover the truth for herself.

“For the Love of a Good Man” by JS Jacklin: Sixty year old Collen decides she and her husband need to escape the marital doldrums they’ve found themselves in and hatches a plan to give them a fresh beginning. The scheme, helped along by her friend Diane, is a little unconventional though and drama ensues.

The plays to be performed on Aug.5 at 2 p.m. are:

“C is for Cupid” by John Mabey: A love story set during the COVID pandemic and explores one couple’s relationship as they try to navigate both of the new realities they’ve found themselves in.

“Miss Peddy & Grace” by William Ivor Fowkes: Caroline Peddy is an accomplished caretaker of elderly loved ones and is always available to help. But is her newest charge ready for her persistent ways?

“Discharge” by Lisa Quoresimo: Watch what unfolds as Brooke, a college professor, and Jacob, one of her students, find solace in each other following a tragedy.

“Minutes of the Last Meeting at Chauvet Cave” by Steven R. Boyett: Laugh as a group of Neanderthals hold a historic (actually, prehistoric) meeting to discover if the invention of language is really a good thing for them.

The plays are directed by Richard Pallaziol, with actors hailing from Napa, Sonoma, and Solano counties. Actors include Vic Chiarella, Todd Duda, Lizeth Flores, Bridget Folan, Bonnie Gamble, Sheila Lichirie, Mellene Miller, Judy Myers, Cam Oyen, Kathleen Puntillo, Patte Quinn, June Alane Reif, Craig Rekdahl, Bonnie Richardson, Daryl Roberts, Jessica Romero and Esmé Nicolson-Singh.

Reservations are encouraged and can be made at valley-players.com/events. A suggested $10 donation can be made at the door. For more information, visit valley-players.com, contact Valley Players at valley.players.napa@gmail.com or call 707-948-6273.

Sebastiani Theatre Foundation adds board members

Sebastiani Theatre Foundation Board President Jocelyn Vick and Executive Director Roger Rhoten welcome three new board members to help them continue to preserve the historic Sebastiani Theatre in Sonoma. They believe that the addition of these new faces will “help the theater diversify live programming while expanding its marketing outreach in the performing arts arena to larger audiences, young and old,” according to the press release.

While the pandemic and rise of streaming services has impacted the theater, the Foundation is confident in their ability to reach a broad audience and are working to further their collaborations and relationships with the wider Sonoma community.

“With renovation plans in the works, we plan to grow into a more updated, vibrant and diversified live performing arts and film center,” Rhoten wrote in the press release. “And that means, we need new members on our team to help us get there.”

The new board members are:

David Bolling: Bolling has lived in Napa Valley since 1976 and has worked in daily and community newspapers, local and national magazines, radio, television and documentary films. He has won more than 50 awards for his writing, editing and journalism and has headed two river conservation organizations.

Conor Hagen: A native of Colorado, Hagen has a Bachelor of Arts in Film and Television Studies from the University of Vermont and has had multiple films screened at various festivals across the country. He is invested in preserving old theaters such as the Sebastiani and hopes to maintain it as a cultural hub throughout Sonoma County.

Tanner Walle: Hailing from Kansas, Walle went on to study cultural anthropology at the University of Kansas. He spent some time touring as a professional musician before traveling Europe and honing his skills as a sommelier and wine educator. Walle now owns the Valley Bar+Bottle across from the theater, and is excited to continue his involvement in the arts and food community.

Visit sebastianitheatre.com to learn more.