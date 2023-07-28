The annual Napa Porchfest community music crawl will play out at more than 70 homes in the Old Town neighborhood from 12:30 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 27.
At least 149 acts — the most ever at Napa Porchfest — are scheduled to perform in styles ranging from rock, hip-hop blues to jazz, folk, country and more.
Here is a schedule of bands for easy Porchfest planning. You can find more details at napaporchfest.org.
12:30 p.m.
House Plants (to 1:15 p.m.): 1781 Pine St., porch 2
ZigZag (to 1:15 p.m.): 1749 Pine St., porch 5
Full Chizel (to 1:15 p.m.): 1737 Laurel St., porch 7
Rock Candy (to 1:30 p.m.): 1796 Oak St, porch 9
Cactus and Oak (to 1:15 p.m.): 1772 Oak St., porch 10
The Max Riley Group (to 1:30 p.m.): 707 Wilson St., porch 15
Hillbilly Buzzards (to 1:15 p.m.): 632 Seminary St., porch 16
DJ Tamayo (to 1:15 p.m.): 548 Seminary St., porch 19
Davies Dukes Band (to 2 p.m.): 1622 Laurel St., porch 22
Sike - Napa School of Music (to 1:15 p.m.): 519 Wilson St., porch 23
Mark McCoy (to 1:30 p.m.): 1544 Palmer St., porch 30
Bill Walden (to 1;30 p.m.): 1598 Oak St., porch 33
Embarrassing Dads (to 1:30 p.m.): 1542 Oak St., porch 34
Takeoff (to 1:30 p.m.): 1515 Fourth St., porch 35
Change! Pop (to 1:30 p.m.): 1510 Oak St., porch 36
Belle Mourraille (to 1:45 p.m.): 616 Even St., porch 37
Voltones (to 2 p.m.): 709 Franklin St., porch 39
Simon Melrose & the Get Down (to 2): 481 Franklin St., porch 43
The Last Resort (to 2:30): 1446 Laurel St., porch 46
Shelby Ann (to 1:30): 470 Adams St., porch 48
The Smart Fellers (to 1:15): 355 Franklin St., porch 49
Archerr (to 1:30 p.m.): 295 Franklin St., porch 52
Not Dead Yet (to 1:30 p.m.): 218 Franklin St., porch 5
Vivaldi Sonatas (to 2): 308 Franklin St., porch 54
Zak Fennie (to 1:30 p.m.): 309 Randolph St., porch 55
Jim Minter (to 1:15 p.m.): 436 Franklin St., porch 58
The Ex Capitals (to 1:30): 459 Franklin St., porch 59
Plan B (to 2 p.m.): 1326 Oak St., porch 62
Brett Matthews (to 1:30 p.m.): 547 Randolph St., porch 64
Rocky Michaels Music (to 1:30 p.m.): 625 Randolph St., porch 66
Riverfront District (to 1:30 p.m.): 532 Randolph St., porch 69
Genesis Furman (to 1:30 p.m.): 492 Randolph St., porch 71
Magnanimous the Wizard Clown (to 1:30 p.m.): 418 Randolph St., porch 72
1 p.m.
Helen Mead and Friends (to 2:30 p.m.): 1577 Laurel St., porch 22
Secondhand Heart / Ian Montgomery (to 2 p.m.): 610 Wilson St., porch 29
Jasperina (to 2:30 p.m.): 1425 Oak St., porch 42
Gregory Fuller (to 2:30 p.m.): 1234 Oak St., porch 70
1:15 p.m.
BAND 707 (to 2 p.m.): 481 Seminary St., porch 6
Audio Mynde (to 2 p.m.): 1762 Oak St., porch 11
Solid Gold Stranger (to 2 p.m.): 606 Seminary St., porch 17
Down by Dawn (to 2:15 p.m.): 548 Seminary St., porch 19
The Rockbusters - Napa School of Music (to 2 p.m.): 519 Wilson St., porch 23
Jack London Piano Club: Pianogrrl Paula Szoka (to 2 p.m.): 356 Franklin St., porch 56
The Growler Brothers and Miss Betsy Electric (to 2 p.m.): 418 Franklin St., porch 57
1:30 p.m.
And That's the News (to 2:15 p.m.): 731 Wilson St., porch 14
Soul Discipilz (to 2:30 p.m.): 550 Wilson St., porch 27
The Blondest Bird (to 3 p.m.): 1427 Fourth St., porch 40
Charlie and His Accordion (to 3 p.m.): 1515 Laurel St., porch 46
Clementine Darling (to 3 p.m.): 436 Adams St., porch 51
Darleen Gardner and Friends (to 3:30 p.m.): 469 Randolph St., porch 60
Fergie - The Day Before Yesterday (to 2:45 p.m.): 569 Randolph St., porch 65
Pacific Ridge Band (to 2:30 p.m.): 608 Randolph St., porch 67
The FussKee Brothers (to 2:30 p.m.): 1255 Pine St., porch 74
1:45 p.m.
The Scribe Project (to 3:15 p.m.): 721 Seminary St., porch 13
Drive (to 2:45 p.m.): 1544 Palmer St., porch 30
Devil’s Juice (to 2:30 p.m.): 1515 Fourth St., porch 35
Open mic: Elks Club (to 3:15 p.m.): 515 Franklin St., porch 41
Beyond Fab (to 3:15 p.m.): 492 Randolph St., porch 71
GPS Project (to 3:15 p.m.): 360 Randolph St., porch 73
2 p.m.
Willie Lincoln (to 3 p.m.): 1749 Pine St., porch 5
Don Hirsohn (to 2:45 p.m.): 1737 Laurel St., porch 7
Sack Lunch (to 3 p.m.): 1772 Oak St., porch 10
The BentPeter Band (to 3 p.m.): 1748 Oak St., porch 12
Katie Knipp (to 2:45 p.m.): 632 Seminary St., porch 16
Weekend Youth (to 3:30 p.m.): 536 Seminary St., porch 20
People of Earth (to 2:45 p.m.): 530 Wilson St., porch 26
Swampfoot (to 3:30 p.m.): 493 Franklin St., porch 31
Minor Time (to 3:30 p.m.): 1542 Oak St., porch 34
Aaron Grijalva (to 3:15 p.m.): 616 Even St., porch 37
Lisa Hart and the Blue Embers (to 3 p.m.): 355 Franklin St., porch 49
Los Waybones (to 3 p.m.): 345 Franklin St., porch 50
Vintage Blends (to 2:45 p.m.): 436 Franklin St., porch 58
TR Scott (to 3 p.m.): 519 Randolph St., porch 63
Korhan & Jennifer Duo (to 3:30 p.m.): 1236 Division St., porch 68
2:15 p.m.
Cassidyjams (to 3 p.m.): 1781 Pine St., porch 2
Mr. Hooper (to 3 p.m.): 707 Wilson St., porch 15
Kendall Osbourne (to 3:30 p.m.): 218 Franklin St., porch 53
2:30 p.m.
Ray Nova (to 3:45 p.m.): 1796 Oak St., porch 9
Soda Canyon (to 3:15 p.m.): 553 Wilson St., porch 18
Slippery People (to 3:45 p.m.): 1510 Oak St., porch 36
Jenifer Freebairn (to 3:45 p.m.): 309 Randolph St., porch 55
Evening Glass (to 3:30 p.m.): 625 Randolph St., porch 66
2:45 p.m.
Blue Radio (to 3:30 p.m.): 481 Seminary St., porch 6
Low Lifes (to 3:30 p.m.): 606 Seminary St., porch 17
Jubilee Road (to 3:30 p.m.): 518 Wilson St., porch 25
Heavy Metal Phantom (to 3:45 p.m.): 1581 Oak St., porch 32
Absent Riot (to 3:45 p.m.): 1515 Fourth St., porch 35
Wester (to 3:45 p.m.): 418 Randolph St., porch 72
3 p.m.
Funk Fatale (to 4 p.m.): 1762 Oak St., porch 11
Mother Nature’s Revenge (to 4 p.m.): 731 Wilson St., porch 14
Gretscka (to 3:45 p.m.): 1544 Palmer St., porch 30
Crush 29 (to 5 p.m.): 1475 Fourth St., porch 38
January (to 4 p.m.): 295 Franklin St., porch 52
Ukulele Friends Ohana (to 5 p.m.): 308 Franklin St., porch 54
29 North (to 4 p.m.): 356 Franklin St., porch 56
Skarockets (to 4:30 p.m.): 1326 Oak St., porch 62
Roots Man Project (to 5 p.m.): 569 Randolph St., porch 65
3:15 p.m.
Dj SvpaSerg, OkeJunior, YngSolomon and JulzInkedUp (to 4 p.m.): 550 Wilson St., porch 27
VK Loungers (to 4:45 p.m.): 1427 Fourth St., porch 40
3:30 p.m.
Gordon Lustig (to 4:15 p.m.): 1737 Laurel St., porch 7
Self Proclaimed Heroes (to 5 p.m.): 721 Seminary St., porch 13
Rockoustix (to 4:15 p.m.): 632 Seminary St., porch 16
Holy Water Buffalo (to 5 p.m.): 548 Seminary St., porch 19
CRVibes (to 5 p.m.): 522 Seminary St., porch 21
Jose Cazares and Pepé Rodriguez (to 5 p.m.): 1577 Laurel St., porch 24
The Last Time Travelers (to 4:15 p.m.): 530 Wilson St., porch 26
Blood Orange Liquor (to 5 p.m.): 616 Even St., porch 37
Thru the Haze (to 5 p.m.): 709 Franklin St., porch 39
Peter Wilson, John Girton and Joe Craven (to 4:15 p.m.): 437 Franklin St., porch 45
Ben Mortez (to 5 p.m.): 436 Adams St., porch 51
The Ex Capitals (to 5 p.m.): 459 Randolph St., porch 59
Ian Heid Band (to 5 p.m.): 482 Franklin St., porch 61
Mama Said (to 5 p.m.): 608 Randolph St., porch 67
Off the Record (to 5 p.m.): 492 Randolph St., porch 71
Krooked (to 5 p.m.): 360 Randolph St., porch 73
3:45 p.m.
The Happy Accidents (to 5 p.m.): 1598 Oak St., porch 33
The Wayside (to 5 p.m.): 1542 Oak St., porch 34
Al James Band (to 5 p.m.): 502 Even St., porch 44
Last Station West (to 5 p.m.): 218 Franklin St., porch 53
They Went Ghost (to 5 p.m.): 532 Randolph St., porch 69
Interstellar Shakedown (to 5 p.m.): 1255 Pine St., porch 74
4 p.m.
Itchy Ia Ia (to 5 p.m.): 1781 Pine St., porch 2
Chance McCauley (to 5 p.m.): 1749 Pine St., porch 5
Crash Pilot (to 5 p.m.): 1796 Oak St., porch 9
Static Flow (to 5 p.m.): 1772 Oak St., porch 10
Tony Glaser’s Band of Theseus (to 5 p.m.): 707 Wilson St., porch 15
Jealous Zelig (to 5 p.m.): 553 Wilson St., porch 18
Yuppie Liberation Front (to 5 p.m.): 355 Franklin St., porch 49
4:15 p.m.
Stereotongue (to 5 p.m.): 481 Seminary St., porch 6
The Mel Ford Band (to 5 p.m.): 1751 Laurel St., porch 8
Sweet HayaH (to 5 p.m.): 606 Seminary St., porch 17
Lindsay Gang (to 5 p.m.): 518 Wilson St., porch 25
The Growler Brothers and Miss Betsy (to 5 p.m.): 418 Franklin St., porch 57
4:20 p.m.
Austin Lowrey (to 5 p.m.): 295 Franklin St., porch 52