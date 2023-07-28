The annual Napa Porchfest community music crawl will play out at more than 70 homes in the Old Town neighborhood from 12:30 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 27.

At least 149 acts — the most ever at Napa Porchfest — are scheduled to perform in styles ranging from rock, hip-hop blues to jazz, folk, country and more.

Here is a schedule of bands for easy Porchfest planning. You can find more details at napaporchfest.org.

12:30 p.m.

House Plants (to 1:15 p.m.): 1781 Pine St., porch 2

ZigZag (to 1:15 p.m.): 1749 Pine St., porch 5

Full Chizel (to 1:15 p.m.): 1737 Laurel St., porch 7

Rock Candy (to 1:30 p.m.): 1796 Oak St, porch 9

Cactus and Oak (to 1:15 p.m.): 1772 Oak St., porch 10

The Max Riley Group (to 1:30 p.m.): 707 Wilson St., porch 15

Hillbilly Buzzards (to 1:15 p.m.): 632 Seminary St., porch 16

DJ Tamayo (to 1:15 p.m.): 548 Seminary St., porch 19

Davies Dukes Band (to 2 p.m.): 1622 Laurel St., porch 22

Sike - Napa School of Music (to 1:15 p.m.): 519 Wilson St., porch 23

Mark McCoy (to 1:30 p.m.): 1544 Palmer St., porch 30

Bill Walden (to 1;30 p.m.): 1598 Oak St., porch 33

Embarrassing Dads (to 1:30 p.m.): 1542 Oak St., porch 34

Takeoff (to 1:30 p.m.): 1515 Fourth St., porch 35

Change! Pop (to 1:30 p.m.): 1510 Oak St., porch 36

Belle Mourraille (to 1:45 p.m.): 616 Even St., porch 37

Voltones (to 2 p.m.): 709 Franklin St., porch 39

Simon Melrose & the Get Down (to 2): 481 Franklin St., porch 43

The Last Resort (to 2:30): 1446 Laurel St., porch 46

Shelby Ann (to 1:30): 470 Adams St., porch 48

The Smart Fellers (to 1:15): 355 Franklin St., porch 49

Archerr (to 1:30 p.m.): 295 Franklin St., porch 52

Not Dead Yet (to 1:30 p.m.): 218 Franklin St., porch 5

Vivaldi Sonatas (to 2): 308 Franklin St., porch 54

Zak Fennie (to 1:30 p.m.): 309 Randolph St., porch 55

Jim Minter (to 1:15 p.m.): 436 Franklin St., porch 58

The Ex Capitals (to 1:30): 459 Franklin St., porch 59

Plan B (to 2 p.m.): 1326 Oak St., porch 62

Brett Matthews (to 1:30 p.m.): 547 Randolph St., porch 64

Rocky Michaels Music (to 1:30 p.m.): 625 Randolph St., porch 66

Riverfront District (to 1:30 p.m.): 532 Randolph St., porch 69

Genesis Furman (to 1:30 p.m.): 492 Randolph St., porch 71

Magnanimous the Wizard Clown (to 1:30 p.m.): 418 Randolph St., porch 72

1 p.m.

Helen Mead and Friends (to 2:30 p.m.): 1577 Laurel St., porch 22

Secondhand Heart / Ian Montgomery (to 2 p.m.): 610 Wilson St., porch 29

Jasperina (to 2:30 p.m.): 1425 Oak St., porch 42

Gregory Fuller (to 2:30 p.m.): 1234 Oak St., porch 70

1:15 p.m.

BAND 707 (to 2 p.m.): 481 Seminary St., porch 6

Audio Mynde (to 2 p.m.): 1762 Oak St., porch 11

Solid Gold Stranger (to 2 p.m.): 606 Seminary St., porch 17

Down by Dawn (to 2:15 p.m.): 548 Seminary St., porch 19

The Rockbusters - Napa School of Music (to 2 p.m.): 519 Wilson St., porch 23

Jack London Piano Club: Pianogrrl Paula Szoka (to 2 p.m.): 356 Franklin St., porch 56

The Growler Brothers and Miss Betsy Electric (to 2 p.m.): 418 Franklin St., porch 57

1:30 p.m.

And That's the News (to 2:15 p.m.): 731 Wilson St., porch 14

Soul Discipilz (to 2:30 p.m.): 550 Wilson St., porch 27

The Blondest Bird (to 3 p.m.): 1427 Fourth St., porch 40

Charlie and His Accordion (to 3 p.m.): 1515 Laurel St., porch 46

Clementine Darling (to 3 p.m.): 436 Adams St., porch 51

Darleen Gardner and Friends (to 3:30 p.m.): 469 Randolph St., porch 60

Fergie - The Day Before Yesterday (to 2:45 p.m.): 569 Randolph St., porch 65

Pacific Ridge Band (to 2:30 p.m.): 608 Randolph St., porch 67

The FussKee Brothers (to 2:30 p.m.): 1255 Pine St., porch 74

1:45 p.m.

The Scribe Project (to 3:15 p.m.): 721 Seminary St., porch 13

Drive (to 2:45 p.m.): 1544 Palmer St., porch 30

Devil’s Juice (to 2:30 p.m.): 1515 Fourth St., porch 35

Open mic: Elks Club (to 3:15 p.m.): 515 Franklin St., porch 41

Beyond Fab (to 3:15 p.m.): 492 Randolph St., porch 71

GPS Project (to 3:15 p.m.): 360 Randolph St., porch 73

2 p.m.

Willie Lincoln (to 3 p.m.): 1749 Pine St., porch 5

Don Hirsohn (to 2:45 p.m.): 1737 Laurel St., porch 7

Sack Lunch (to 3 p.m.): 1772 Oak St., porch 10

The BentPeter Band (to 3 p.m.): 1748 Oak St., porch 12

Katie Knipp (to 2:45 p.m.): 632 Seminary St., porch 16

Weekend Youth (to 3:30 p.m.): 536 Seminary St., porch 20

People of Earth (to 2:45 p.m.): 530 Wilson St., porch 26

Swampfoot (to 3:30 p.m.): 493 Franklin St., porch 31

Minor Time (to 3:30 p.m.): 1542 Oak St., porch 34

Aaron Grijalva (to 3:15 p.m.): 616 Even St., porch 37

Lisa Hart and the Blue Embers (to 3 p.m.): 355 Franklin St., porch 49

Los Waybones (to 3 p.m.): 345 Franklin St., porch 50

Vintage Blends (to 2:45 p.m.): 436 Franklin St., porch 58

TR Scott (to 3 p.m.): 519 Randolph St., porch 63

Korhan & Jennifer Duo (to 3:30 p.m.): 1236 Division St., porch 68

2:15 p.m.

Cassidyjams (to 3 p.m.): 1781 Pine St., porch 2

Mr. Hooper (to 3 p.m.): 707 Wilson St., porch 15

Kendall Osbourne (to 3:30 p.m.): 218 Franklin St., porch 53

2:30 p.m.

Ray Nova (to 3:45 p.m.): 1796 Oak St., porch 9

Soda Canyon (to 3:15 p.m.): 553 Wilson St., porch 18

Slippery People (to 3:45 p.m.): 1510 Oak St., porch 36

Jenifer Freebairn (to 3:45 p.m.): 309 Randolph St., porch 55

Evening Glass (to 3:30 p.m.): 625 Randolph St., porch 66

2:45 p.m.

Blue Radio (to 3:30 p.m.): 481 Seminary St., porch 6

Low Lifes (to 3:30 p.m.): 606 Seminary St., porch 17

Jubilee Road (to 3:30 p.m.): 518 Wilson St., porch 25

Heavy Metal Phantom (to 3:45 p.m.): 1581 Oak St., porch 32

Absent Riot (to 3:45 p.m.): 1515 Fourth St., porch 35

Wester (to 3:45 p.m.): 418 Randolph St., porch 72

3 p.m.

Funk Fatale (to 4 p.m.): 1762 Oak St., porch 11

Mother Nature’s Revenge (to 4 p.m.): 731 Wilson St., porch 14

Gretscka (to 3:45 p.m.): 1544 Palmer St., porch 30

Crush 29 (to 5 p.m.): 1475 Fourth St., porch 38

January (to 4 p.m.): 295 Franklin St., porch 52

Ukulele Friends Ohana (to 5 p.m.): 308 Franklin St., porch 54

29 North (to 4 p.m.): 356 Franklin St., porch 56

Skarockets (to 4:30 p.m.): 1326 Oak St., porch 62

Roots Man Project (to 5 p.m.): 569 Randolph St., porch 65

3:15 p.m.

Dj SvpaSerg, OkeJunior, YngSolomon and JulzInkedUp (to 4 p.m.): 550 Wilson St., porch 27

VK Loungers (to 4:45 p.m.): 1427 Fourth St., porch 40

3:30 p.m.

Gordon Lustig (to 4:15 p.m.): 1737 Laurel St., porch 7

Self Proclaimed Heroes (to 5 p.m.): 721 Seminary St., porch 13

Rockoustix (to 4:15 p.m.): 632 Seminary St., porch 16

Holy Water Buffalo (to 5 p.m.): 548 Seminary St., porch 19

CRVibes (to 5 p.m.): 522 Seminary St., porch 21

Jose Cazares and Pepé Rodriguez (to 5 p.m.): 1577 Laurel St., porch 24

The Last Time Travelers (to 4:15 p.m.): 530 Wilson St., porch 26

Blood Orange Liquor (to 5 p.m.): 616 Even St., porch 37

Thru the Haze (to 5 p.m.): 709 Franklin St., porch 39

Peter Wilson, John Girton and Joe Craven (to 4:15 p.m.): 437 Franklin St., porch 45

Ben Mortez (to 5 p.m.): 436 Adams St., porch 51

The Ex Capitals (to 5 p.m.): 459 Randolph St., porch 59

Ian Heid Band (to 5 p.m.): 482 Franklin St., porch 61

Mama Said (to 5 p.m.): 608 Randolph St., porch 67

Off the Record (to 5 p.m.): 492 Randolph St., porch 71

Krooked (to 5 p.m.): 360 Randolph St., porch 73

3:45 p.m.

The Happy Accidents (to 5 p.m.): 1598 Oak St., porch 33

The Wayside (to 5 p.m.): 1542 Oak St., porch 34

Al James Band (to 5 p.m.): 502 Even St., porch 44

Last Station West (to 5 p.m.): 218 Franklin St., porch 53

They Went Ghost (to 5 p.m.): 532 Randolph St., porch 69

Interstellar Shakedown (to 5 p.m.): 1255 Pine St., porch 74

4 p.m.

Itchy Ia Ia (to 5 p.m.): 1781 Pine St., porch 2

Chance McCauley (to 5 p.m.): 1749 Pine St., porch 5

Crash Pilot (to 5 p.m.): 1796 Oak St., porch 9

Static Flow (to 5 p.m.): 1772 Oak St., porch 10

Tony Glaser’s Band of Theseus (to 5 p.m.): 707 Wilson St., porch 15

Jealous Zelig (to 5 p.m.): 553 Wilson St., porch 18

Yuppie Liberation Front (to 5 p.m.): 355 Franklin St., porch 49

4:15 p.m.

Stereotongue (to 5 p.m.): 481 Seminary St., porch 6

The Mel Ford Band (to 5 p.m.): 1751 Laurel St., porch 8

Sweet HayaH (to 5 p.m.): 606 Seminary St., porch 17

Lindsay Gang (to 5 p.m.): 518 Wilson St., porch 25

The Growler Brothers and Miss Betsy (to 5 p.m.): 418 Franklin St., porch 57

4:20 p.m.

Austin Lowrey (to 5 p.m.): 295 Franklin St., porch 52