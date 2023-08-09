New exhibit coming to Steve Rogers Gallery

"Art Of Elegance : Women, Dance, Flowers and Wine Unite in Harmony" featuring artist Sheri Chakamian will be on display at the Steve Rogers Gallery in Yountville from Aug. 10 to Sept. 29.

Chakamian, is an Iranian born artist, who paints with an emotional intensity that touches the heart, according to a press release. With a bachelor’s degree in fine arts and a master’s degree in business, she delves deep into human experience, evoking a profound emotional response through her creations. Her art serves as a heartfelt exploration of the complexities of womanhood, celebrating the indomitable resilience and strength of women.

Influenced by her cultural background and strong desire for freedom, her paintings of women dancing convey a meaningful message. Each brushstroke captures the yearning of women to break free from social limitations and express themselves freely. Her art resonates like a beautiful melody, echoing the collective longing for liberation.

But it is her flower paintings that her emotions truly bloom, according to a press release.

“When I’m painting flowers, I love using the vibrant colors of nature to celebrate the beauty and diversity of the natural world. If you look at my work and see the fleeting wonders of life and find joy in nature’s marvels, I have accomplished my goal,” Chakamian explained.

Steve Rogers Gallery, located at 6515 Washington St., Yountville, hosts an artists reception for Chakamian on Thursday, Aug. 10, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Light bites and beverages will be served.

For more information, call 707-948-2627 or visit yountvillearts.com.

SAVOR After Hours adds new featured dancer

SAVOR After Hours, starring dance sensations Maks and Val Chmerkovskiy from “Dancing with the Stars,” has electrified audiences this summer at JaM Cellars Ballroom in Napa since opening in June, the venue said in a release.

Special guest Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy, who performed on" Dancing with the Stars" for 13 seasons -- winning Season 26 with Adam Rippon – joins Maks and her husband Val for select shows through the end of the run.

Jenna is a five-time U.S. National Latin champion, U.S. National Youth dance champion as well as a three-time Best Dancer winner at various Break The Floor nationals. In 2012, she represented the United States at the World Latin Championships held in Beijing, China. At the age of 18 she appeared as a finalist on Season 10 of "So You Think You Can Dance" (SYTYCD). Jenna appeared on “Dancing With the Stars” from seasons 18-30 and won her first mirrorball in Season 26. During Season 30 she made history with her partner, JoJo Siwa, becoming the first ever same sex pairing on the show.

SAVOR After Hours is a wine-tasting cabaret. Highlighting wines from around the Napa Valley, this intimate experience will leave audiences savoring every moment from the first sip to the last sway.

“We have had a tremendous time in Napa and look forward to making even more memories for our guests as we close out the summer. Wine may be the star of the show but the dancing, music and performances complete it,” say Maks and Val. "This show is very intimate and interactive, celebrating the Napa community as well as the vineyards of the region. Each performance is a feast for the senses.”

Tickets start at $65. Ticket add-ons include wine-tasting, photo-ops and pre-show meet-and-greet experiences. The final show is scheduled for Sept. 3.

For Savor After Hours tickets, showtimes and more information, visit savorafterhours.com.

Blue Note Napa Summer Session concert adds additional performers

Blue Note Napa recently announced lineup additions for the 2023 Summer Sessions at The Meritage Resort concert series.

The additions include Grammy Award winning jazz vocalist Gregory Porter on Sept. 15 and progressive rock pioneers Yes performing a special Halloween holiday concert on Oct. 31.

New August events include former Go-Go’s popstar Belinda Carlisle on Aug.18, and Madeleine Peyroux on Aug. 20 as the jazz singer-songwriter continues to perform in support of her latest album “Careless Love.”

Award-winning trio Three Dog Night perform on Sept. 22. Chart-topping jazz/R&B sax player Boney James will then perform alongside five-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Lalah Hathaway on Sept. 24.

In October, UK post-punk rockers The Psychedelic Furs perform with new-wave pop band Squeeze on Oct. 6, and comedian Nikki Glazer stops by on Oct. 13.

The Meritage Resort and Spa is located at 875 Bordeaux Way in Napa.

Tickets to both newly and previously announced concerts are all on sale now at bluenotenapa.com.