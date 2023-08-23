Napa Valley Children’s Chorus registration open

After a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Napa Valley Children’s Chorus will returns with its 2023-24 season on Sept. 12.

All children in second through sixth grade, who like to sing, are invited to join this award-winning chorus lead by artistic director Diane Strohmeyer.

Napa Valley Children’s chorus will sing a large variety of musical styles. Rehearsals, accompanied by Travis Rogers, take place in the Napa Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St., Napa, Tuesdays from 4-5:15 p.m.

To register your children, contact Strohmeyer at 707-484-8548 or email her at dianestroh@comcast.net.

di Rosa welcomes new exhibits in September

di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art hosts will celebrate the arrival of not just one, but two exhibitions, at a special gala on Sept. 9.

Exhibits "To the Max! Maximalist Art from the di Rosa Collection" and "Ghost in the Machine" will be available for viewing from 5-7 p.m.

"To the Max!" brings together California artists resisting the minimalist ethos of 20th century modernism, according to its website. Beginning with the Pattern & Decoration movement of the 1970s, these artists reject minimalist austerity in favor of excess and abundance. Spanning a variety of media, works drawn from the permanent collection defy minimalist dictates with bold layers of color, pattern, material and texture. Featured artists include: Franklin Williams, K. Lee Manuel, Mike Henderson, Tom Holland, Carlos Villa, Jim Melchert, Roy De Forest, Frank Hamilton, Tim Cooper, Robert Hudson and Sono Osato.

“We are thrilled to highlight works pulled from deep in di Rosa’s vault that demonstrate the maximalist strain running through the di Rosa collection,” stated Executive Director Kate Eilertsen in a press release. “Joyful maximalism was a north star for Rene di Rosa, who once stated: ‘My personal taste does not include austere abstraction, white on white. I like additive art, not reductive art. I prefer maximal to minimal.’

"These tastes are evident in works by Roy De Forest, Viola Frey, and countless others in our collection. With this exhibition, we celebrate the attitude that too much is never enough.”

"Ghost in the Machine" is inspired by developments in artificial intelligence and machine learning that are blurring the line between man and machine, according to its website. Northern California artists have long wrestled with post-humanism. Working in the shadow of Silicon Valley at the close of the 20th century, Bay Area artists experimented with electronics, computing and robotics to create artworks that prefigure our contemporary obsession with sentient machines. Featured artists include Bruce Cannon, Lynn Hershman Leeson, Therese Lahaie, Alan Rath, Sonya Rapoport and Stephanie Syjuco.

“'Ghost in the Machine' introduces visitors to a new side of the di Rosa collection,” according to Twyla Ruby, curatorial associate. “The collection is chock full of works engaged with the wonder and horror of late-capitalist technology. Visitors will encounter machines that seem to blink, breathe, and pulse with life, blurring the line between human and machine.”

Tickets are $10 for the Sept. 9 event; admission is free to di Rosa members. di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art is located at 5200 Sonoma Highway, Napa. Both exhibits will be available for viewing through Aug. 25, 2024.

For more information, visit dirosaart.org.

Siber sculptures at Caldwell Snyder

Willi Siber’s exhibition of recent sculptures is now on display at Caldwell Snyder, 1328 Main St., St. Helena.

Born 1949 in Germany and educated at the State Academy of Fine Arts in Stuttgart, Siber has exhibited widely, with numerous shows throughout Europe, Sydney, Hong Kong, and the United States, according to a press release.

His work is housed in public collections including the Federal Republic of Germany and the German Embassy in Buenos Aires, amongst many others. He lives and works in Dietenwengen, Germany.

Siber creates unique landscapes of color, shadow and light. Being a painter, sculptor and object artist, his focus lies on wood and metal, often covered with brilliant finishes. His works are meticulously constructed yet playful and endlessly fascinating in its use of color. With a palette ranging from muted earth tones to electric hues of pink and green, he seems to match form to color as if by instinct.

Siber’s work surprises at every turn, according to a press release. In his hands, heavy steel may appear as weightless as a balloon, while common materials — wood, nails, cardboard — combine into otherworldly, fantastical objects. Often, at least from afar, the components of Siber’s works are mysterious; only upon inspection do we see that he achieves his miraculous results with simple ingredients performing a kind of alchemy, transforming everyday matter through ingenious acts of repurposing and recombining.

Each piece seems part of an endlessly expansive system, imbued with a sense of wonder and possibility, according to gallery promoters.

Siber's work will be on display through Sept. 5. For more information, visit caldwellsnyder.com.

Stone Temple Pilots, Live to play at Silverado Resort on Sept. 16

Grammy Award-winning rock bands Stone Temple Pilots and LIVE will co-headline the last night PGA Tour Fortinet Championship’s concert at Silverado Resort and Spa on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Spectators have a variety of ticket options to choose from to experience the concert series and tournament play, ranging from daily grounds tickets to the premium pass experience.

Premium pass ticket holders will enjoy stunning views from two club areas at the 18th tee and the new 15th green, with all-inclusive beer, wine, soda, water, lunch and premium restrooms.

A limited number of concert VIP tickets are available. Each VIP ticket includes Saturday tournament admission, concert admission and access to an exclusive concert VIP section after tournament play, which includes complimentary beer, wine and soft drinks with cocktails available for purchase. Concert VIP tickets are $200.

Visit fortinetchampionship.com for more information.

Napa Blues, Brews, and BBQ Festival moves to new venue

The 13th annual Napa Blues Brews & BBQ returns on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Napa Blues Brews & BBQ — which features live music, along with a variety of delicious food, plus a beer garden with more than 40 microbrews — will be held at Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St., in downtown Napa from noon-6 p.m.

Produced by TEAM Morales Events, Napa Blues Brews & BBQ will feature beer & wine booths with local Napa beer, as well as arts and craft vendors, local nonprofit booths, and lawn games for adults, according to a press release.

This year’s headliners include traditional blues/soul rocking guitar man AC Myles and American electric blues saxophonist singer songwriter Terry Hanck. Zydeco Flames and Shane Dwight will perform on the Beer Garden stage.

For more information, visit napabluesandbrew.com.

Broadway Under the Stars offers 'Enchanted Evening'

Transcendence Theatre Company will close out the summer with a night of sensational music and dance with the highly anticipated “An Enchanted Evening” which runs Sept.7-17.

Performances as part of the Broadway Under the Stars series will be held at Beltane Ranch in Glen Ellen. Performances are Thursday, Friday, and Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

“An Enchanted Evening” is directed by Transcendence’s Executive Director Brad Surosky and marks his Transcendence directorial debut.

Conceived by Surosky, along with fellow company members Matt Smart (“Hamilton” National Tour) and Amanda M. Stuart (“The Phantom of the Opera “National Tour), An Enchanted Evening” celebrates the best of Broadway and beyond with thrilling dance and musical performances.

“This is my favorite show of the year where we get to pay tribute to some of the best of Broadway and beyond, with some of the best talent from across the country,” said Surosky in a press release. “The show will take you on a journey of magic, love, friendship, persisting through obstacles, growth, and celebration.”

“An Enchanted Evening” features songs from hit musicals such as “Wicked”, “Into the Woods”, “South Pacific”, and “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical”, and music from legendary artists including Elton John, Queen, Frank Sinatra, Garth Brooks, Nina Simone and Billy Joel.

“An Enchanted Evening” cast features talented performers from across the country, including veteran Transcendence Theatre Company members Michael Callahan (Broadway’s “Aladdin”), Emma Grimsley (“The Phantom of the Opera” National Tour), Joey Khoury (“Cabaret” National Tour), Nathan Andrew Riley (“The Lion King “National Tour) and more.

Tickets start at $35 and are on sale now. Beltane Ranch is located at 11775 Sonoma Highway, Glen Ellen. For more information, visit BestNightEver.org or call 877-424-1414.