Arts Council Napa Valley announces grant recipients

With support provided by the William & Flora Hewlett Foundation and North Bay Arts Fund, Arts Council Napa Valley (ACNV) recently announced donating $50,000 to its summer 2023 Community Fund grant recipients. Eleven local projects and programs will receive funds upward of $1,500 each toward their work in the community.

“ACNV is proud to support such a vast range of artists and community projects this grant season,” said ACNV Executive Director Chris DeNatale in a press release. “This summer’s grantees are producing programs and projects which serve all ages and celebrate the deep roots and culture of the Napa Valley. We cannot wait to see what these artists put into the county.”

The summer 2023 Community Fund grant awards support youth arts programming, cultural celebrations, public art projects, and more. These programs support ACNV's vision of enriching the community through arts and culture by creating greater access, engagement and culturally relevant opportunities for locals, according to a press release.

Since the inception of the Community Fund, ACNV has provided more than $300,000 to artists and small nonprofit organizations so that local work may grow and deepen the impact of arts and culture for all in the Napa County community.

Here are the recipients:

BALLET FOLKLORICO “EL VALLE” DE ST. HELENA, CA

A community group made up of children, youth and adults showing their culture through ballet folklorico, the regional dance of Mexico. The group is characterized by its versatility and support of one another and the community at large. Their 2023-2024 season will consist of performances in and out of Napa County and celebratory community-building events for the group’s members and their families. For more information, visit @balletfolkloricovallesthelena on Instagram.

OUR RAD WALL

Kara Harrington

Our RAD Wall is a public art project developed by artist Kara Harrington and the Rail Arts District (RAD) to connect youth with the community through murals. The project site, located 2 blocks from the RAD, is a place where student participants paint (and paint over) their ideas. For more information, visit radnapa.org/news-programs.

ART EXTRAVAGANZA: CELEBRATING CULTURAL DIVERSITY THROUGH ART, FOOD, & DANCE

American Canyon Arts Foundation

ACAF is bringing back its Art Extravaganza after four years with a theme of cultural diversity. The event will be augmented with a program of diverse cultural foods and dance performances. For more information, visit amcanart.org.

100 PLAQUES PROJECT - HIDDEN HISTORIES OF CALIFORNIA

Hannah Henry

Hannah Henry began the 100 Plaques as a quest to learn about and help reveal hidden histories across California. Each of the plaques is a unique project with a common purpose. Henry will be installing four plaques covering the indigenous history of the Wappo and Patwin peoples in Napa Valley to be placed in downtown Napa.

WILLOW ELEMENTARY AFTER-SCHOOL PERFORMING ARTS

Lu Kenmoth

The Willow Elementary after-school performing arts program performs musical show kits and original plays. The school offers a 7-month, two times per-week, hour-long class to students who want to learn all about the theater and performance world. Students can choose to act, dance, sing or be a part of the backstage crew. The musical for this program will be Disney's "Finding Nemo."

OPUSED CONNECT & CREATE

Jennifer Hunt

As founder and lead artist for OpusEd, Jennifer Hunt will continue to create and curate experiences connecting students to innovative and diverse guest artists around the world in preparation for public community performances throughout the school year that showcase cross-disciplinary learning.

UNIDOS MURALS

Unidos Parent Club

Unidos School wants its walls to speak for the students, educators and community by visually communicating the school’s values and inclusive atmosphere through vibrant murals that showcase the multifaceted cultural influences throughout the school. The collaborative mural projects will serve as a visual representation of the Unidos journey in which the students and community will be fully immersed.

VOICES OF THE NAPA VALLEY

Napa Valley Shakespeare Festival

Hear fabulous storytellers illuminate the early days of our history through a free location-activated audio tour with sites throughout Napa. Voices of the Napa Valley brings to life original pieces commissioned from writers inspired by many of the fascinating stories that create a tapestry of the early Napa Valley. For more information, visit app.otocast.com/guide/Napa_Voices.

CONCERTS WITH YOUNG MUSICIANS

Napa Valley Chamber Orchestra

This project will incorporate young musicians, from local high schools and the Napa Youth Symphony, into the orchestra for two concerts in February 2024. They will rehearse and perform with the Napa Valley Chamber Orchestra adult musicians. For more information, visit napavalleychamberorchestra.com

DIVINITY CIRCLE

Andrea Cazares

The primary goal of the Divinity Circle is to create a supportive community where women can feel seen, heard and understood. By sharing their artwork and personal reflections, participants gain a sense of validation and empowerment.

EMPTY BOWLS NAPA

Sam Tubiolo

Empty Bowls educates people about hunger, how it can be eradicated, and how to make simple bowls. By bringing together potters, chefs, and community members, everyone learns that no bowl should go empty. This event culminates in a publicized community meal with admission donations earmarked for a local food bank. ACNV is supporting the research and development of a plan to put this project into motion.

For more information about ACNV and its programs, email info@artscouncilnv.org or call 707- 257-2117.

PCA hosts open house

Paulin Center for the Arts at Pacific Union College in Angwin hosts its third annual Open House on Sunday, Aug. 20 from 1-3 p.m.

Paulin Center for the Arts (PCA) is a nonprofit community arts program offering private music lessons, music and art classes, performance opportunities, one-time workshops, and arts enrichment activities to developing musicians and artists of all ages and experience levels.

This open house is designed to give the community a chance to explore PCA. Attendees will meet teachers face-to-face, tour Paulin Hall, get a chance to try new instruments and stand on the recital hall stage, sign up for private lessons and group classes, and enjoy socializing with other area families with similar interests.

PCA boasts a 450-seat recital hall, 20 practice rooms, nearly 50 pianos, and three organs. Instruments available for instruction include cello, piano, guitar, drums/percussion, viola, violin, voice, trumpet, ukulele, and French horn.

Admission and all activities at Sunday's Open House are free, and attendance does not imply commitment to any lessons or classes. For more information about PCA, visit tinyurl.com/paulincenterarts or email paulincenter@puc.edu.

Pacific Union College is located at 1 Angwin Ave., Angwin.

Behind The Camera series at Cameo

Ruth De Jong, production designer for the blockbuster “Oppenheimer” speaks at Cameo Cinema in St. Helena on Aug. 24 as part of the ongoing “Behind the Camera” series.

Production designers may not be well-known outside the film industry, but movies never go from idea to the big screen without one. As the head of the art department, the production designer creates a world on screen that is a crucial part of telling a film’s story.

De Jong has worked as the production designer on films including “Nope” (2022), “Us” (2019) and “Manchester by the Sea” (2016), and for the hit TV series “Yellowstone.”

Cameo Cinema’s Behind The Camera is an ongoing series featuring an in-person cast or crew member of an upcoming first-run movie. Speakers share experiences, tell stories and answer questions about the making of the movie.

“This series affords attendees the unique opportunity to see behind-the-camera live as we explore the creative process of bringing script to screen,” explains Cathy Buck, the theater’s owner. “We are offering conversations with directors, actors, writers, producers and other members of the filmmaking team.”

Tickets for the Aug. 24 event are $30 and include a glass of wine. Cameo Cinema is located at 1340 Main St. in St Helena. Tickets are available online at cameocinema.com.