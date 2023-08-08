The 25th anniversary V Foundation Wine Celebration, held from Thursday to Sunday at several Napa Valley locations, raised a record-breaking $21 million for the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

Proceeds will support novel ideas and breakthroughs in cancer research. The goal of exceeding $150 million raised by year 25 was surpassed with a total fundraising effort of over $158 million to date.

“Dr. Seuss said it best: My heart grew three times last night," said the event's co-chair Amy Marks Dornbusch. "Our entire community showed up to deliver on what Jimmy (Valvano) asked of us. We laughed, thought and cried, and we hit an unbelievable number of $21 million. We can double down on cancer research and in our second half of this game, we are going to win. There isn't a single partner, donor, volunteer, performer, chef or first-timer who doesn't feel the overwhelming emotion of what we do here, and the future has never looked brighter.”

Hosted by Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski, former head coach of Duke University men’s basketball and V Foundation board member, the event drew more than 600 guests.

“For the past 30 years, the V Foundation has fought hard against cancer," Krzyzewski said. "Jim Valvano had a vision and game plan to beat cancer by funding research. We are in this until we win the championship and beat this dreaded disease."

The fundraiser kicked off on Aug. 3 with Dinner with the Docs, where guests dined and interacted with the oncology experts who make up the V Foundation Scientific Advisory Committee. The evening was hosted by Craig and Kathryn Hall at Hall St. Helena.

Guests heard from Ethan Zohn, past winner of "Survivor: Africa." Zohn is a two-time cancer survivor who described how he applied his skills from surviving Africa to battling cancer twice. Michael Cavanaugh, star of the Billy Joel-themed Broadway musical "Movin’ Out," entertained the evening’s guests with songs by Joel, Elton John and more.

Friday began with the Vintner Grant Luncheon at Spottswoode Family Wine Estate in St. Helena, hosted by Lindy Novak, where all the past vintner honorees were celebrated. Olympic medalist, world rowing champion and breast cancer survivor Kate Johnson and writer Suleika Jaouad talked about "How to Thrive in the Wake of Life’s Unexpected Interruptions."

Friday culminated with Rock the V, featuring food, wine and a lineup of musical acts including Arkai and Eightlock Band, featuring singer/songwriter Gallant.

Saturday started off with the Answer for Cancer Symposium, where V grantees their advances and cancer research. The Music as Healing Luncheon posed the question: "Can music really make us well?"

The gala dinner and auction held at Nickel & Nickel Winery capped off the event weekend, with dinner by chef Michael Mina. Proprietress Beth Nickel was honored with the inaugural V Foundation Wine Celebration Humanitarian Award for her dedication and support over the Wine Celebration’s 25-year history. In addition, V Foundation CEO Shane Jacobson announced that the Wine Celebration’s annual cancer symposium will now be named the Krzyzewski Family Answer for Cancer Symposium.

Live auction included a private John Legend concert at Jean-Charles Boisset & Gina Gallo’s Wappo Hill Home, VIP tickets to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas in February 2024, and tickets to the Miami Open and Wimbledon tennis finals, with a private high tea with Sarah, Duchess of York, at Windsor Castle.

The evening’s top auction lot came in at $1 million for dinner with Krzyzewski at Gargiulo Vineyards, and a wine experience with Jeff and Valerie Gargiulo, David and Kary Duncan of Silver Oak, and Chuck and Anne McMinn of Vineyard 29.

The 26th Annual V Foundation Wine Celebration will be held on Aug. 1-4, 2024.

Photos: Cinder Shine Ernst is a Napa musician who is also facing terminal cancer Cinder Shine Ernst Cinder Shine Ernst (vertical) Cinder Shine Ernst Cinder Shine Ernst Cinder Shine Ernst Cinder Shine Ernst Cinder Shine Ernst