Most towns have local membership-driven gyms. Exercise participants can simply approach the front desk associates upon entry, zap their gym cards and waltz into a vast ocean of gym equipment strewn before them. Our society is fortunate to have this resource available. Local gyms offer an exercise environment where participants can enter at their own volition to promote a healthy community.

Treadmills, ellipticals and stationary bikes encourage participants to train their aerobic energy system. Resistance training equipment such as the leg press, chest press and lat pull-down machines are designed to perform repetitions of strenuous movements for sets of 10 to 15 repetitions in an effort to encourage participants to increase lean muscle mass and strength.

Larger local gyms in Napa, such as Healthquest, Active Wellness and In-Shape, offer small group fitness classes led by certified fitness instructors scheduled throughout the day. These classes build a sense of community while also adding the feature of following movements demonstrated by a certified fitness professional. Needless to say, our local gym scene offers a substantial amount of benefits to the health and well-being of our community.

The gym scene can be fun, invigorating and an invaluable resource to fend off metabolic disease, arthritis and sedentary lifestyles. Seeing progress by noticing the amount of weight lifted on the leg press machine is encouraging. Your first week of training might include three sets of 50 pounds followed by three sets of 70 pounds after your second week of training. The ability to walk a mile slightly faster than previous weeks on a treadmill is another feeling of elation, producing a positive gym experience. Attending two days a week of your favorite core fusion group fitness class leaves you with a smile on your face after hanging out with your class buddies and working up a sweat while listening to exhilarating music.

However, after a few weeks of doing the same thing, what happens if you feel some pain in your shoulder, a crick in the lower back or nagging and dull pain in the knee?

Unfortunately, performing too much exercise too soon can offer painful side effects. Our personal training clients approach us with comments about joint pain. After gathering a brief history of what their supplemental exercise routine consists of outside of their private training sessions, clients usually describe a story in which they visit a local gym a few times a week. An exciting and elaborate story ensues describing a few trips around the gym floor utilizing the intricate resistance training machines, hopping on the elliptical for 10 minutes or so, and taking the group fitness class is a common response.

As part of our initial evaluation, we like to ask, “What does your warm-up consist of?”

A look of sheer bewilderment and shock seems to numb the expression on their face, followed by a moment of deafening silence in the air.

One of two things commonly occurs at this moment: A hand is held up in where the index finger is touching the thumb, forming the shape of a small circle signifying the number zero, or the words “Nothing” are the answer.

Warming up the muscles surrounding the significant joints in the body before beginning a bout of exertive physical activity is critical for injury prevention and optimizing the body for proficient exercise performance. A warm-up routine stimulating the neuromuscular system, increasing heart rate and sending oxygenated blood to the working muscles promotes more than the avoidance of strains or unfortunate injuries.

Setting aside three to five minutes before your exercise routine to prepare your body to move sets the tone of your exercise experience by priming your psychological and mental status for a successful performance. Once your body and mind detect you are ready for exercise, the likelihood of apprehension and overuse injuries is decreased.

Set aside some time to warm up the muscles of the neck, upper extremities, lower back, hips, knees and ankles before venturing onto the gym floor. By giving your body the gift of a warm-up, you are setting yourself up for a successful exercise experience.