The Jarvis Conservatory may be one of Napa Valley’s hidden gems and It’s a Grand Night For Singing its longest-running show, but it’s also a rare opportunity in the world of vocalists and audiences, according to those involved.

Hosting a show every month, “the Jarvis Conservatory is Napa’s best kept secret for concerts and art films,” according to its website, something its musical director, host and pianist Frank Johnson concedes.

“That’s what they tell me,” he said.

Having started with the group nearly two years ago, Johnson came to Jarvis with a “longstanding career as a composer, conductor, pianist and more, in musical theater, opera and more,” he said.

He also provides vocal coaching — something at least two performers deeply appreciate.

“That’s a huge value,” said Christa Durand, an arts educator, vocal technician, breathing coach, musician, lyric soprano and owner of Music to my Ears, who has been singing with Jarvis for a decade. “It’s unique. It’s the only thing in the North Bay like this. The quality of the space; the host. Also one of the only setups to get paid in the Bay Area in a high-quality-level forum. It’s hard to quantify how rare the opportunity is in the singing world.”

A mother of three from Santa Cruz with a master’s degree in voice performance, Jordan Best said she, too, appreciates the opportunity presented by It’s a Grand Night For Singing.

“I think it's such an important event for the Bay Area with singers coming from all over the bay to perform,” she said. “I myself have participated twice from Santa Cruz and had a wonderful experience. I took almost eight years off of performing to raise my kids and teach. It's extremely hard to find opportunities after you have been out of the game for that long, and it can be frustrating when you feel that your voice has only improved and your life experience has made your ability to connect with the music, emotions and audience better than ever.”

Johnson and this show provided Best and others a chance regain confidence, “to get back on the stage performing gorgeous music with incredible musicians,” Best said. “Beyond that, I was able to connect with other mothers that had a similar path as me, in addition to those that took time off for other reasons or were getting a later start to the art form.”

With “an amazing coach” like Johnson, “who is so generous with his time and knowledge,” It’s a Grand Night For Singing is “a great way to take artistic risks and polish new repertoire in front of a very welcoming and supportive audience,” Best said, adding that she’s since started a nonprofit opera company in Santa Cruz and would “always be happy to perform in Napa again.”

Originally from Oklahoma, Johnson, now a San Francisco resident, went to school in Pittsburgh and earned degrees from Carnegie Melon and the University of Pittsburgh in various music disciplines. Now, at 71, Johnson says he’s been in the business for over half a century.

Founded in 1995 by William Jarvis, who also founded the Jarvis Estate Winery, the conservatory’s concerts showcase a range of music types from opera, musical theater, and art song, to cabaret, and popular American standards — the Great American Songbook — by the great singers of the 1930s through the 1960s, Johnson said.

The Jarvis has two directions, Johnson said: the history and the current concert concept.

“The monthly concert series, on the first Saturday, began in 1995 and ran under the direction of Richard Evans for many years,” he said. “Then he left and came back and when COVID came, he retired. The Jarvises wanted to revive it and that’s when I came on.”

There are four to six singers per concert, and sometimes an instrumentalist on flute, trumpet, violin or piano, Johnson said. “Singers are usually professionals or talented students.”

“Throughout the evening, I introduce the number and the singer with background information. The audience really enjoys knowing what the singer is singing about,” Johnson said.

An evening at the Jarvis is a win-win all around, he said.

The vocalists get to rehearse new material with an experienced musical director and coach, and “enjoy performing before a receptive and loving audience like we get at the Jarvis,” Johnson said. Meanwhile, audiences “get the variety of music and the quality of the performances and enjoy the spoken intro/education aspect of the info that I give,” he added. “Some audience members are so dedicated they plan their lives around the series. Some come every month for 30 years.”

There are usually about 80 or more audience members per show, and they range in age, as do the vocalists — from the occasional teens to senior citizens, he said.

The effort’s biggest challenge is “the work,” Johnson said. “It’s what I do — I take singers and material and work with it, improve them, and make sure the performance goes well. One challenge is to make sure people within the community understand the opportunity, that the concerts are there, are enjoyable, and not expensive.”

Johnson said he hopes everyone involved — audience members, vocalists and musicians — take away from the experience, “the enjoyment of the music, the singing art, of what can be expressed through the art form.”

But, with everything involved in the effort, the best part, Johnson said, is the “sense of achievement which I share with the singers and the sense of real enjoyment and appreciation from the audience. The warmth that comes back from them for the gift given to them in this concert is really the best part. It’s why we do it, you know?”

If you go

The Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St. in downtown Napa. Business hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Tuesday to Friday.

For more information, visit jarvisconservatory.com/iagnfs.html, call 707-255-5445, or email info@jarvisconservatory.com.

