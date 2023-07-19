Jan Lanterman says she can’t imagine life without singing. This helps explain the 83-year-old’s lifelong involvement in organizations like Sing Napa Valley, where she has been the artistic director for nearly four decades.

Sing Napa Valley is an intergenerational community chorus, which was founded in 1963 and is celebrating its 60th anniversary this season.

“We do auditions in groups so it’s not a scary audition for some people,” Lanterman said. “We sing major choral works and a pop concert every year; we do a concert in December and one in spring, with major works, and one we call Expect the Unexpected, with surprise music selections — always fun.”

With an average membership between 35 and 50 voices, a number that decreased during the pandemic, Lanterman said she’s confident the group’s ranks will be rebuilt in short order. Members’ ages have ranged from late teens to early 20s, and to 50s, 60s and beyond, she said.

“We started back up last September, but lost some people because they made other plans as we figured it out,” she said. “I think we’ll get them back. It’s been interesting.”

“I think singing helps keep one youthful,” Lanterman added. “It’s fun. You can make friends. There’s nothing like singing in a group. Everyone is better in a group than they are by themselves.”

Lanterman said her singing aptitude was evident early in her life.

“My mother tells me I was carrying a tune at 18 months, but I don’t remember that,” the Texas native said. “My younger sister and I, we sang all the time we were growing up. I can’t imagine life without singing. I don’t know how to describe it. It’s who I am.”

Raised mostly in Petaluma from age 5, Lanterman has lived in Napa since 1966.

She hooked up with Sing Napa Valley — then called the Napa Valley Choral Society — in the mid-1980s.

“I hosted an ecumenical choral festival in 1984 and ran the rehearsals before the conductor came on,” she said. “The person who filmed it said they were looking for somebody and they asked if I would want to do it. I thought about it and said, ‘Sure.’”

Sing Napa Valley is by no means Lanterman’s only musical involvement. She’s also been the director of a Napa Methodist church choir for 50 years.

“That keeps me busy,” the retired elementary school teacher and community college and Vintage High School assistant conductor said, adding that she was also formerly executive secretary of the California Choral Director’s Association and the Napa Valley Symphony.

“I also worked for Ariel Vineyards for a while,” she said.

Lanterman said her own mother was a professional singer in Texas, who friends insist wound up having two daughters “so she could have her own trio.”

The mother of one son and grandmother of two girls says she treasures her involvement in the nonprofit Sing Napa Valley, whose website describes it as “a vibrant presence in the Napa Valley offering talented singers the opportunity to perform great works of choral literature throughout the community.”

Some of the pieces the group performs are classical and others are of a religious nature, but the music performed represents a wide and eclectic range of types, Lanterman said.

“In December, we did (Handel's) "Messiah," and in April we did "Carmina Burana," then we did Sounds of the '60s in June, with the Beatles, Beach Boys, Peter, Paul and Mary, John Denver, Bob Dylan, Pete Seeger. Lot of stuff. Really fun,” she said. “We’re doing Sounds of the '70s next June.”

The group has done Broadway show tunes, folk concerts including folk music from around the world, and more, Lanterman said.

“This year in December we’re doing a choral adaptation of Dickens’ "A Christmas Carol." In spring we’re doing (the) Mozart Requiem,” she said.

Being part of Sing Napa Valley tends to be more than the sum of its parts, Lanterman said.

“It gives people an opportunity to continue singing past their school experience,” she said. “Almost everyone who sings as an adult, started in elementary school. It’s hard not to go back, but sometimes as an adult, some people are resistant.”

Sing Napa Valley is a solution.

“Aside from the music, the best part (of being involved with Sing Napa Valley) is the wonderful people who commit to rehearsals so we can produce some pretty spectacular performances,” she said. “The people and the music. That’s it.”

Not everything always hits the right note right off the bat, though.

“It’s all challenging,” Lanterman said. “Dealing with personalities and abilities.”

Everyone is welcome to try out in groups of four or five, leaving Lanterman to make decisions where to place people “so they feel the most comfortable when they’re singing. We rarely turn people away,” she said. “We welcome anybody who likes to sing and bend over backwards so they’re comfortable singing and the people around them are comfortable singing around them. We urge people to contact us if they’re interested.”

According to its website, Sing Napa Valley is a member of the Arts Council of Napa Valley, Chorus America, and the Napa Chamber of Commerce.

“Sing Napa Valley presents an outstanding program with appeal to music lovers of all ages,” the site says. “From the compositions of renowned masters sung in concert settings, to intimate salons, to community sing-alongs, to private engagements — it's all here for you to enjoy!”

For more information, call 707-255-4662 or visit singnapavalley.org.

